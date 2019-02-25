For those who want the convenience of a toy hauler without sharing their living space with outdoor toys, the Freedom Hauler may be just the ticket. The all-steel flatbed carrier bolts to a special mounting bracket installed on the motorhome’s frame and features a patented self-steering axle that automatically moves itself going forward and in reverse. The company says this unique system does not put additional weight or stress on the motorhome’s frame or suspension and can hold a 2,400-pound payload depending on how it’s outfitted (keeping the motorhome’s tow rating and gross combined weight rating in mind, of course). Plus, when you return home, the Freedom Hauler can be towed by any vehicle with a 2-inch hitch ball and used as a standard utility trailer. MSRP starts at $7,990.

Freedom Hauler | 208-901-1183