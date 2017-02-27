February 27, 2017

Filed under Uncategorized

Good Sam Enterprises, LLC.

OFFICIAL INTERNET SURVEY SWEEPSTAKES RULES

TO ENTER: You must be 18 years of age or older. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sweepstakes begins February 24, 2017 and ends March 17, 2017. All persons completing a survey via the Internet and entering the drawing during this time period will automatically be registered to win. To enter the sweepstakes without completing a survey, legibly hand print the words MotorHome – RV Ownership Survey Sweepstakes Entry and your full name, address, daytime phone number and e-mail address on a 3 x 5 card and address to: Good Sam Enterprises LLC, 2750 Park View Court, Suite 240, Oxnard, CA 93036. Completing a survey will not increase your chances of winning the prize. Only one entry per household. One entry per computer. Subsequent entries from a single computer will delete earlier entries from that computer. All entries must be received by March 17 2017. Entrants must use their own name. Copies or other mechanical reproductions, facsimiles, entries containing technical or electronic reproductions, e-mail entries containing attached files, mail entries stamped with a private postage meter, and entries which do not comply with these rules are not eligible and will be rejected. Entries become the property of Good Sam Enterprises, LLC and will not be returned. Good Sam Enterprises, LLC is not responsible for lost, incomplete, damaged, illegible, late, postage due or misdirected entries, or for errors in mechanical transmission, technical difficulties or inability to transmit Internet entries.

By participating in the sweepstakes, participants agree to release and hold Sponsor(s) and the employees, officers, directors, shareholders, agents, representatives of Sponsor(s), its parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising, promotion, and fulfillment agencies, and legal advisors, harmless from any and all loses, damages, rights, claims and actions of any kind in connection with the sweepstakes or resulting from acceptance, possession, or use of any prize, including, without limitation, personal injury, death, and property damage, and claims based on violation of privacy rights, publicity rights, defamation, or invasion of privacy.