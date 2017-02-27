OFFICIAL INTERNET SURVEY SWEEPSTAKES RULES
February 27, 2017
Filed under Uncategorized
Good Sam Enterprises, LLC.
OFFICIAL INTERNET SURVEY SWEEPSTAKES RULES
- TO ENTER: You must be 18 years of age or older. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sweepstakes begins February 24, 2017 and ends March 17, 2017. All persons completing a survey via the Internet and entering the drawing during this time period will automatically be registered to win. To enter the sweepstakes without completing a survey, legibly hand print the words MotorHome – RV Ownership Survey Sweepstakes Entry and your full name, address, daytime phone number and e-mail address on a 3 x 5 card and address to: Good Sam Enterprises LLC, 2750 Park View Court, Suite 240, Oxnard, CA 93036. Completing a survey will not increase your chances of winning the prize. Only one entry per household. One entry per computer. Subsequent entries from a single computer will delete earlier entries from that computer. All entries must be received by March 17 2017. Entrants must use their own name. Copies or other mechanical reproductions, facsimiles, entries containing technical or electronic reproductions, e-mail entries containing attached files, mail entries stamped with a private postage meter, and entries which do not comply with these rules are not eligible and will be rejected. Entries become the property of Good Sam Enterprises, LLC and will not be returned. Good Sam Enterprises, LLC is not responsible for lost, incomplete, damaged, illegible, late, postage due or misdirected entries, or for errors in mechanical transmission, technical difficulties or inability to transmit Internet entries.
By participating in the sweepstakes, participants agree to release and hold Sponsor(s) and the employees, officers, directors, shareholders, agents, representatives of Sponsor(s), its parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising, promotion, and fulfillment agencies, and legal advisors, harmless from any and all loses, damages, rights, claims and actions of any kind in connection with the sweepstakes or resulting from acceptance, possession, or use of any prize, including, without limitation, personal injury, death, and property damage, and claims based on violation of privacy rights, publicity rights, defamation, or invasion of privacy.
- PRIZE: One prize winner will receive a $50 Camping World Gift Card. The prize must be claimed within one week of notification or it will be awarded to another entrant selected in the same manner as the winner of the unclaimed prize. The prize is non-transferable, non-negotiable and not redeemable for cash, credit or merchandise. One prize per household. If the prize becomes unavailable for any reason, Good Sam Enterprises, LLC reserves the right to substitute a prize of comparable value.
- WINNER: The winner will be selected by random drawing from among eligible entries. The winner will be notified by e-mail, U.S. mail or telephone on or before March 31, 2017. Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries received. Entrants agree Good Sam Enterprises, LLC has the sole right to decide all matters and disputes arising from this Sweepstakes and that Good Sam Enterprise, LLC’s decision is final and binding. The winner may be required to execute an affidavit of eligibility and release of liability prior to receiving his or her prize. The winner assumes all applicable tax liability for his or her prize. For the name of the winner, send a stamped, self-addressed envelope after March 31, 2017, to: Good Sam Enterprises, LLC, 2750 Park View Court, Suite 240, Oxnard, CA 93036.
- ELIGIBILITY: Sweepstakes is not open to employees of Good Sam Enterprises, LLC. or their immediate family, employees of the sponsor or their immediate family, or to employees or immediate family of any of their affiliated companies, licensees, advertising or promotional agencies, or sponsors. Sweepstakes is sponsored by Good Sam Enterprises, LLC, 2750 Park View Court, Suite 240, Oxnard, CA 93036. Void where prohibited or restricted.
- INTERNET: If for any reason, the Internet-related portion of this Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause that corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the Sweepstakes, Good Sam Enterprises, LLC. reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the Sweepstakes or any portion of the Sweepstakes. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE SWEEPSTAKES. Sweepstakes rules shall be governed and enforced pursuant to New York law, excluding choice of law provisions. An entrant may also receive a copy of the rules by legibly hand printing the words MotorHome – RV Ownership Survey Sweepstakes Rules and your full name, address, daytime phone number and e-mail address at which you were contacted on a 3 x 5 card and address to: Good Sam Enterprises, LLC, 2750 Park View Court, Suite 240, Oxnard, CA 93036.