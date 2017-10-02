NHTSA Recalls: October 2, 2017

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling certain 2014-2016 Ace, Challenger, Daybreak, Hurricane, Miramar, Outlaw, Windsport, Palazzo, Tuscany and Tuscany XTE motorhomes. The windshield wipers may fail due to the system being incorrectly installed or secured. If the windshield wipers cannot be used, driver visibility will be reduced, increasing the risk of a crash. TMC will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the wiper system to verify it is installed correctly, repairing or replacing the system as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 6, 2017. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 877-855-2867. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000146. Note: Although some of the vehicles included in this recall have previously been remedied under recalls 17V-096 or 17V-162, the vehicles may need additional repairs under this campaign.