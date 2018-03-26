NHTSA Recalls: March 26, 2018

The following recalls have been issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA):

Entegra Coach is recalling certain 2011-2012 and 2015-2016 Aspire built on Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation (FCCC) chassis. The power steering hose on the affected vehicles may be routed incorrectly, and, as a result, the hose may rub against the power stud on the starter motor, possibly causing electrical arcing and a power steering fluid leak. Entegra will notify owners, and Freightliner dealers will reroute the power steering hose to provide proper clearance, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 7, 2018. Owners may contact Entegra customer service at 800-517-9137.

Forest River Inc. is recalling certain 2016-2017 Forest River Berkshire, 2012-2017 Forest River Charleston, 2013-2015 Coachmen Cross Country and Pathfinder, and 2014-2015 Glaval Synergy motorhomes built on Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation (FCCC) chassis. The power steering hose on the affected vehicles may be routed incorrectly and, as a result, the hose may rub against the power stud on the starter motor, possibly causing electrical arcing and a power steering fluid leak. Electrical arcing in the presence of leaking power steering fluid can increase the risk of a fire. Forest River will notify owners, and Freightliner dealers will reroute the power steering hose to provide proper clearance, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 15, 2018. Owners may contact DTNA customer service at 800-547-0712, Forest River customer service at 574-295-2117, Coachmen customer service at 574-825-8212, or Glaval customer service at 574-343-5167. Forest River’s number for this recall is 51-0665.

