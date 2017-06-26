NHTSA Recalls: June 26, 2017
Newmar Corporation is recalling certain 2012-2015 King Aire and Essex motorhomes built on a Spartan Motors chassis. A component within the starter motor may break, potentially resulting in the starter motor overheating or drawing excessive current. Newmar will notify owners, and Spartan Motors dealers will replace the starter, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin August 13, 2017. Owners may contact Spartan Motors at 800-543-4277 or Newmar customer service at 800-731-8300. Newmar’s number for this recall is 17012.
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.