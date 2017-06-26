MotorHome Magazine > RV News > NHTSA Recalls: June 26, 2017

NHTSA Recalls: June 26, 2017

June 26, 2017
Filed under RV News, Uncategorized

The following recall has been issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA):

Newmar Corporation is recalling certain 2012-2015 King Aire and Essex motorhomes built on a Spartan Motors chassis. A component within the starter motor may break, potentially resulting in the starter motor overheating or drawing excessive current. Newmar will notify owners, and Spartan Motors dealers will replace the starter, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin August 13, 2017. Owners may contact Spartan Motors at 800-543-4277 or Newmar customer service at 800-731-8300. Newmar’s number for this recall is 17012.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.

 

Print Friendly

Tags: , ,

Related Content

Comments

Feel free to leave a comment...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!





Get a FREE issue of Motor Home Magazine

Sign up for your trial subscription and you'll receive a FREE issue. If you like Motor Home, pay just $19.97 for 11 more issues (12 in all). Otherwise, write "cancel" on the invoice, return it and owe nothing.

Terms of Use | Privacy Policy

© 2016 Good Sam Enterprises, LLC. All Rights Reserved.