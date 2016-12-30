NHTSA Recalls: December 28, 2016

December 28, 2016

The following recalls have been issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA):

Chrysler is recalling certain model year 2016 Dodge Journey, Jeep Compass and Jeep Patriot vehicles manufactured May 9, 2016, to July 15, 2016. The crankshaft or camshaft sensor may only work intermittently, causing the engine to stall. If the engine stalls, there is an increased the risk of a crash. Chrysler will notify owners, and dealers will replace the crankshaft or camshaft sensor, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 27, 2017. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 800-853-1403. Chrysler’s number for this recall is S89.

Chrysler also is recalling certain model year 2017 RAM ProMaster vehicles manufactured October 1, 2016, to December 7, 2016. The seat-mounted side air-bag inflator initiator may fail to ignite during a crash. If the air-bag inflator initiator fails to ignite, the air bag will not deploy, increasing the risk of injury. Chrysler will notify owners, and dealers will replace the seat-mounted side air bags, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 28, 2017. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 800-853-1403. Chrysler’s number for this recall is S96.

Entegra Coach is recalling certain 2017 Cornerstone vehicles manufactured October 26, 2015, to November 18, 2016 and built on a Spartan Motors chassis. The affected vehicles are equipped with a Wabco OnGuard Collision Mitigation System that may have been installed upside down, reducing its functionality. Reduced collision mitigation functionality may increase the risk of a crash. Entegra will notify owners, and Spartan Motors dealers will correct the orientation of the radar and re-calibrate the system, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin on January 31, 2017. Owners may contact Spartan customer service at 855-589-9836 or Entegra customer service at 800-517-9137. Entegra’s number for this recall is 9903335.

Ford Motor Company is recalling certain 2017 Ford Fusion vehicles manufactured September 27, 2016, to September 28, 2016. The left rear seat backs’ pivot pins may have been improperly welded. During a crash, the improper welds may fail, allowing any stowed luggage to move into the passenger compartment, increasing the risk of injury. Ford will notify owners, and dealers will replace the left hand, second-row seat back frame, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 9, 2017. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 16S43.

General Motors LLC is recalling certain 2017 Malibu vehicles manufactured on November 10, 2016. The right-hand rear side air-bag inflator manifold may have insufficient welds. Insufficient welds could cause the inflator to separate and propel air-bag debris into the cabin during a crash. Also, the inflator could fail to inflate during a crash, increasing the risk of injury. GM will notify owners, and dealers will replace the rear side air-bag modules, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact Chevrolet customer service at 800-222-1020. GM’s number for this recall is 16146.

Gulf Stream Coach Inc. is recalling certain model year 2016-2017 Conquest and B Touring Cruiser Class C motorhomes manufactured September 24, 2015 through October 24, 2016. In the affected vehicles, the in-dash radio unit assembly was improperly wired, allowing the DVD to operate while the vehicle is in motion. If the DVD monitor is operating and viewable while the vehicle is in motion, it may be a distraction to the driver, increasing the risk of a crash. Gulf Stream will notify owners, and dealers will disable the viewing of the DVD monitor while the vehicle is being driven, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin in December 2016. Owners may contact the Gulf Stream customer service at 800-289-8787. Gulf Stream’s number for this recall is GM112316.

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling certain model year 2017 Quantum RQ29 motorhomes manufactured June 27, 2016, to September 29, 2016. The affected vehicles may be missing a mid-ship marker light. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Systems (FMVSS) number 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.” If the mid-ship marker light is missing, other drivers can mistake the length of the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash. TMC will notify owners, and dealers will install a mid-ship marker light if it is missing, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 28, 2017. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 877-500-1020. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000124.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 800-424-9153), or visit www.safercar.gov.