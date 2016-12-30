Capture the Moment

December 27, 2016

Filed under Gear, Uncategorized



Magellan has introduced its newest lineup of MiVue DashCam devices. The MiVue lineup features four stylish dashcams with varying levels of features and functionality. All dashcams include the features of the MiVue 240 ($79.99), including 720p HD recording via a 130-degree wide-angle lens, a 2.3-inch screen, an impact sensor and an event-recording mode, in which the camera instantly saves protected files when it detects sudden changes in motion (like in an accident). The MiVue 320 ($129.99) adds 1080p HD recording and a 140-degree wide-angle lens, a 2-inch screen, GPS tracking, night-view enhancement and a speed alert. The 420 ($179.99) boasts a 2.7-inch screen, lane-departure warnings, forward-collision avoidance and 1296p HD recording. The flagship 480D ($299.99) is outfitted with dual cameras, 1296p front/1080p rear HD recording, two wide-angle lenses and a motion-detection parking mode that activates the system when motion is detected around your parked vehicle.

Magellan | 800-707-9971 | www.magellangps.com