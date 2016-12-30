Camping World Plans To Expand in Virginia

December 23, 2016

Camping World has announced plans for rapid expansion in the state of Virginia, with a massive Supercenter planned in the Richmond area. Camping World currently operates stores in Roanoke and Winchester, Virginia, and has identified other Virginia markets for rapid expansion, all to be anchored by a massive Supercenter in Richmond. Additional markets identified for expansion include Virginia Beach, Charlottesville, Alexandria and Fredricksburg. “Virginia is a great state for the outdoor enthusiast and we feel strongly there is a tremendous opportunity to penetrate the market and expand market share with our entire portfolio of Camping World and Good Sam products and services,” said Marcus Lemonis, Chairman and CEO of Camping World and Good Sam. “As part of our growth strategy, the brand is making major investments in the quality of its dealer network. The company’s network will continue to expand and evolve while continuing to serve as our customers’ one-stop shopping location for everything outdoor and RV,” he added.