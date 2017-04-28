Ten Motorhomes for the Ultimate RV-Park Party

By Kristopher Bunker

These stylish models bring together all the ingredients for great festivities

The lure of all things nature may be what originally draws us to RVing, but to many motorhome owners, another — and equally important — aspect of the lifestyle is camaraderie with others. It’s easy, and fulfilling, to hit the open road with only you and your co-pilot and family, but once you’ve arrived at the campground, we can all agree that opening our doors to friends, acquaintances and extended family only enhances the motorhome experience. The more, the merrier, right?

If you’re a motorhome owner who enjoys hosting parties or event planning for your RV, it’s important to consider the possibilities when shopping for a new ride. Things like open floorplans, additional seating, extra bathrooms and, yes, upgraded home-theater systems all help get the party started (or keep it going); other considerations may include large refrigerators, multiple sleeping options or exterior amenities in case things get too cramped on the inside. Sure, most any motorhome is ideal for entertaining (yet another positive of our favorite pursuit), but some newer floorplans seem destined to be party central. Following are some of the top choices for 2017:

Entegra Cornerstone

At just shy of 45 feet in length, the Entegra Coach Cornerstone 45K is sure to handle everybody on your guest list. With ample seating, an impressive in-coach entertainment center with 45-inch LED TV and fireplace — plus the exterior entertainment center with a 40-inch LED TV — there’s no reason to miss a second of in-game or midmovie action. Inside, the 45K features a sofa bed loveseat (and full-length sofa bed option) for added sleeping space if your guests should decide to stay overnight. The half-bath located amidships means guests don’t have to intrude on the master living area for trips to the lav, and the tiled flooring makes cleanup a breeze. A washer/dryer is located across from the half-bath for unfortunate drink spills. The Cornerstone 45K is built on a raised-rail chassis (resulting in additional storage for party favors), and its dimmable LED-lit quartz countertops, recessed LED lighting and residential appliances, plus residential-style walls and ceiling, add to the aura of luxury.

Fleetwood Storm 36D

The two large streetside slides on the Fleetwood Storm 36D make for a free-flowing, open floorplan ideal for the small crowd that will no doubt descend upon your RV resort gatherings. The roomy 70-inch sofa and 42-by-70-inch dinette are positioned for a great view of the 40-inch LED TV in the living area. The bunkhouse floorplan also features a 24-inch LED TV directly across from the bunk area (which converts to a gaming seating area), meaning the little ones have their own hideout while the adults dance the night away by the light of the electric fireplace to tunes from the optional satellite radio. Thoughtful appointments like an 18-cubic-foot residential refrigerator, glass-tile backsplash behind the polished solid-surface countertops and deep double-bowl stainless-steel sink make meal prep easy — and clean. But things really pick up outside the Storm, where an exterior entertainment center teams up with a kitchenette outfitted with a small fridge, sink and microwave to make the area surrounding the campsite the star attraction.

Forest River Legacy SR 340 38C

Sometimes, getting ready for the party is more difficult that hosting one, as the limited confines of an RV bathroom often necessitate primping and preening one at a time. The Legacy SR 340 38C features two full bathrooms, alleviating the pre-event holdups. Plus, the Truma on-demand water heater means there’s plenty of hot water for everybody. Once the party does get started, the Legacy allows users to control electronics like the lighting and slideouts with its multiplex wiring from the push of a button on a downloadable app. Another highlight for tech aficionados: There are no fewer than five TVs on the 38C (living area, master bedroom, two near the bunks and one on the exterior). But screen time isn’t the only entertainment-friendly feature: The two aforementioned full bathrooms, a cockpit dining table and whole-coach water-filtration system all make the Legacy a great choice for entertaining; a slide-out generator tray, water-manifold system, Sikkens exterior paint and what Forest River claims is four times the clearcoat shine of other RVs make the Legacy a great choice overall.

Holiday Rambler Vacationer 36X

Whether for watching a movie, playing a party game or just mingling with others, a gathering needs to have enough seating for its guests. The Vacationer 36X offers a 54-by-75-inch convertible sofa, a loveseat for two and a 42-by-70-inch dinette — in addition to the swivel captain’s chairs and removable cockpit pedestal table. Coupled with the open-concept floorplan, there should be plenty of elbowroom on the dance floor and beyond. Plus, the residential refrigerator shares the living-room slideout with the dinette and loveseat across from the galley, which means foot-traffic snafus while getting a drink can be a thing of the past. The standard 40-inch TV and electric fireplace in the living area help keep the party atmosphere in full swing; there’s another 32-inch LED in the front overhead. And, opting for the freestanding dinette with credenza makes serving snacks and treats a more elegant affair. Other popular options include a king bed and a washer/dryer.

Jayco Seneca 37HJ

It’s tough to throw a party when you’re exhausted after the drive to the RV park. The 2017 Jayco Seneca 37HJ is outfitted with Jayco’s JRide Premium package, which includes rear air suspension, a heavy-duty stabilizer bar, beefy shocks, air brakes and a computer-balanced driveshaft, all of which is said to add up to a pleasant ride and lessened driver fatigue. The Seneca is more than a smooth-operating Class C, and includes entertainment centers inside and out, an electric fireplace and sleeping for as many as seven pooped-out partygoers (depending on options). You can select theater-style seating for a more Hollywood approach, or expand the sleeping arrangements by checking off the dinette with sofa-bed ensemble option. The king bed in the master is flanked by nightstands, and is located across from a sizable TV cabinet/wardrobe that can hold enough garments for a costume ball. The Seneca also features a seven-plug hitch receiver rated for up to 10,000 pounds, meaning you could take the party offshore if towing a boat or to the dunes with off-pavement vehicles (within weight ratings).

Newell 1617

There are times when the party is successful regardless of the location, and there are times when it succeeds because of the location. With Newell’s new custom Show Coach 1617, we’ll go with the latter. The luxurious motorcoach starts with a four-slide, 550-square-foot floorplan, including a unique midway entry door. Unlike most traditional floorplans, this design opens up directly to the underawning entertainment areas outside the coach, allowing revelers to take their snacks (champagne and caviar, anyone?) directly from the kitchen to the patio dining table. The 1617 has a full bath and a half, and showcases underlit stone countertops. The 1617 features a GE Monogram refrigerator with two freezer drawers, a two-burner Wolf induction cooktop and a GE Profile convection oven for all your party snacks. Guests can watch one of three interior TVs, including the 48-inch curved 4K Samsung in the overhead area, or the 50-inch 4K Samsung in the master bedroom. The patio features an outdoor TV in the underbay compartment and dynamic RGB undercoach lighting, while the huge patio awnings are enhanced with LED lights to add a warm glow. All audio/visual and lighting are controlled with the touch of a button on a Crestron-based iPad remote.

Newmar Ventana 4369

One of 11 distinct floorplans under the Ventana lineup, the 4369 diesel pusher can be configured to become an entertainer’s dream. The full-wall slide in the living area opens up the footprint considerably and reveals a large 87-inch sofa bed across from a 74-inch jackknife sofa, in addition to a 48-inch LED TV located in an electric lift. The 4369 offers polished solid-surface countertops throughout, complementing the standard maple cabinets with raised-panel glazed doors. A residential 19.7-cubic-foot residential refrigerator holds the foodstuffs, while an optional 30-inch convection microwave ensures party platters are cooked to perfection. When it comes time to serve said hors d’oeuvres, the optional buffet dinette with freestanding table (other buffet configurations are available) keeps the foot traffic flowing. Buyers can opt for an exterior entertainment center, which is a real treat in concert with the standard power awning and the optional Patio Hammock Package.

NeXus RV Bentley 38B

Spending all your money on a motorhome doesn’t leave any room for celebration. When you buy factory direct from a manufacturer like NeXus RV, you can cut out the middleman and get more bang for your buck. NeXus RV’s Bentley 38B diesel pusher offers a full kitchen that the company calls the largest in its class. It includes a four-door stainless-steel refrigerator with water and ice dispenser, a two-burner induction cooktop, a large stainless-steel convection oven, a residential faucet with sprayer and plenty of cabinets to store party-platter essentials. Opposite the open kitchen, a plush sofa bed and dinette create comfortable seating for guests. While meals are being prepared, family and friends may be entertained by the 46-inch LED TV and be warmed by the electric fireplace. The front cab seats swivel and recline to add extra seating. Guests will also appreciate the one-and-a-half-bath layout; the rear bath features a full one-piece premolded shower with seat and a glass shower door, plus an option for either a washer/dryer or added storage space.

For outdoor entertainment, the Bentley 38B is outfitted with a large power patio awning with LED lights above the entertainment center with LED TV. An accessible door to an inside trash receptacle is a nice touch that helps keep the campsite clean.

Thor Miramar 37.1 Bunkhouse

It’s important to keep the little ones entertained when things go into full swing. Thor addressed this simple fact in its Miramar 37.1 Bunkhouse, a bath-and-a-half floorplan featuring bunk beds with their own LED TVs for on-screen entertainment. The Always-in-View 40-inch TV is situated across from the 68-inch sofa bed, or buyers can opt for theater seating in its place. The adjacent 72-inch Dream Dinette offers seating and a nice place for guests to lay down their heads after a night of celebration, and a power drop-down mattress ups the sleeping ante. A spacious bathroom is located amidships, which is great for guests and owners alike, as mom and dad’s rear bathroom can remain private. Vinyl flooring throughout makes cleanup easy, and solid-surface countertops, a residential refrigerator and a spacious pantry all contribute to the aura of entertaining. An exterior 32-inch LED TV, power patio awning with integrated LED lighting and exterior Bluetooth-enabled speakers make it possible for even more happy campers to enjoy.

Winnebago Forza 38W

Hosting a gathering doesn’t always mean inviting anybody outside your immediate motorhome crew. With a rig like Winnebago’s Forza 38W, which can seat up to nine RVers, you have the makings for a party before any invitations have been sent. Families and guests will appreciate the Forza’s flexible sleeping spaces, such as the available StudioLoft 48-by-80-inch front overhead bunk. The new 38W features three slideouts, two full bathrooms (one rear, one amidships), and an entertainment wall with an electric fireplace, a 48-inch LED TV on an adjustable mount, a Blu-ray player and a soundbar system. A 40-by-70-inch dinette with storage below and Flexsteel sofa bed are located opposite the entertainment wall. The two-door residential refrigerator with water/icemaker is situated streetside near the swivel captain’s chairs, making it easy to grab a cold one without jamming up the galley area. An exterior entertainment system with 32-inch TV also is available, and is a great addition beneath the standard power patio awning with LED lighting.

