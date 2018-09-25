Whether for snowbirding or simply enjoying extended time on the road, these 9 motorhomes focus on residential comfort while scoring high on amenities, durability and good use of space.

For many of us, the RV lifestyle began on family camping trips, with only a thin layer of a canvas tent between you and the hard ground below. The accommodations may have been primitive, but the potential for something so much more — plus the ability to reconnect with loved ones and Mother Nature herself — was ignited within. Over the years, that allure may have led to the purchase of a pickup camper, pop-up or travel trailer, or perhaps even a fifth-wheel.

It’s no secret … when it comes to comfort and convenience, nothing beats a motorhome, as it allows for maximum space and amenities in a highly mobile package.

So once the evolution to proud motorhome owner is complete, you’re likely on the lookout for a platform that is not only easy to drive and operate, but (and perhaps most importantly) also includes the latest residential and chassis technologies.

And, once long-term RVing becomes a reality, fine-tuning one’s particular needs becomes a bigger priority. Longer stays mean even more comfort is required, whether in the form of upgraded furniture, larger holding tanks or even solar power.

For those looking forward to the next snowbirding season in a new motorhome, the nine Class A’s and Class C’s featured here have been designed for extended living. These motorhomes are in it for the long haul, in terms of durability, on-the-road comfort and especially livability. With all the latest bells and whistles, they make snowbirding and long-term RVing easier and more enjoyable than ever. At the very least, they will make those weekend-warrior tenters and trailer owners green with envy.

Coach House Platinum 272XL FR

Coach House understands that the destination is part of the journey, even if the stay will by far exceed the drive time. With the Class C Platinum 272XL FR (Front Recliner), the company has both sides covered: the comfort of a large luxury motorhome in a more compact, easy-to-drive package. On the road, the 6.8-liter V-10 and Ford F-450 chassis provide power and stability to keep up with highway traffic, and the heavy-duty hitch receiver allows owners to tow a trailer or dinghy vehicle to the next place in the sun.

Once parked (and with the dual hydraulic slideouts extended), snowbirds will find a spacious living space suitable for a comfortable stay of any duration. The rear slideout houses a queen bed, which is situated out of the way and private. Forward of the bedroom is the bathroom, featuring a full stand-up shower with a glass door, as well as a porcelain toilet and a sink. Opposite the bath is a well-equipped galley with a three-burner stove, microwave-convection oven, 6-cubic-foot three-way refrigerator/freezer, spacious pull-out pantry, and a stainless-steel range hood and sink.

The floorplan is highlighted by side-by-side dual power recliners, each with a swivel tray table, where owners can dine in comfort and also view the swivel-mount 32-inch HDTV with Blu-ray player. The on-demand LP-gas water heater, 4-kW Onan generator and two auxiliary house batteries enhance residential comfort, while an external LP-gas connection allows for grilling in the sunshine.

SPECIFICATIONS

Chassis Ford E-450 Super Duty

EngineTriton 6.8L V-10

Fuel cap 55 gal

GVWR 14,500 lbs

Exterior length 26′ 10″

Exterior width 8′

Exterior height with A/C 10′ 5″

Wheelbase 176″

Freshwater cap 37 gal

Black-/gray-water cap 25 gal/ 27 gal

LP-gas cap 15 gal

Base MSRP $174,408

Coach House RV, 800-235-0984, www.coachhouserv.com

Entegra Reatta 37MB

The Reatta marks the newest addition to Entegra’s luxury diesel lineup. Its Spartan K1 raised-rail chassis allows for plenty of space to pack along snowbird necessities, while the independent front suspension, Bilstein shocks and 10,000-pound-rated hitch receiver mean your travels — with or without a dinghy vehicle in tow — will be smooth and enjoyable. The Reatta is outfitted with the latest in technology, from all-LED lighting to touch-pad system control to a 2,000-watt pure sine wave inverter to an Onan 8,000-watt diesel AC generator with auto start (should you venture away from resort shorepower).

The quad-slide 37MB offers a rear bedroom retreat, with a comfortable king bed, large rear wardrobe, space for a washer and dryer, hanging shirt closets and a 32-inch LED TV with Blu-ray player. The residential refrigerator in the galley features an icemaker and water dispenser, while the induction cooktop, 1.5-cubic-foot microwave convection and spacious pantry help snowbirds stay well fed for the duration.

The floor is hand-polished tile, the counters are all solid-surface and the interior lighting is recessed, adding to the luxurious feel of this nest.

Additional entertainment from home theater components — including a 50-inch LED TV with soundbar in the living room and 39-inch exterior TV — is all top-notch. Entegra offers one-year 24/7 Coach-Net protection, in addition to a two-year limited warranty.

SPECIFICATIONS

Chassis Spartan K1

Engine Cummins B Series

Fuel cap 100 gal

GVWR 32,000 lbs

Exterior length 37′ 10″

Exterior width 8′ 5″

Exterior height with A/C 12′ 10″

Wheelbase 236″

Freshwater cap 110 gal

Black-/gray-water cap 41 gal/ 62 gal

LP-gas cap 16.5 gal

Base MSRP $291,893

Entegra Coach, 800-517-9137, www.entegracoach.com

Foretravel ih-45

The Foretravel ih-45 is a custom-built coach with no standard floorplan, which makes it a great choice for just about any lifestyle — including snowbirding. Some of the more popular floorplans include a two-bathroom bunkhouse and a variety of bath-and-a-half floorplans, including a desk/TV lift with booth dinette; a computer desk; an L-shape lounge sofa; and a breakfast bench. All ih-45 motorhomes feature air bags to soften the ride, independent suspension up front and on the tag axle, and a hitch receiver rated for 20,000 pounds. Appliances and electronics are all top-shelf, while electronic gizmos can be controlled with a tablet and SilverLeaf software.

Snowbirds will appreciate residential flourishes such as a porcelain toilet in the bathrooms, heated flooring, natural quartz counter-tops, built-in vacuum system, handcrafted hardwood cabinetry and a water-filtration system for the drinking water and icemaker.

SPECIFICATIONS

Chassis Spartan TravelRide III

Engine Cummins X15

Fuel cap 200 gal

GVWR 54,000 lbs

Exterior length 45′

Exterior width 8′ 6″

Exterior height with A/C 13′ 2″

Wheelbase 318.5″

Freshwater cap 135 gal

Black-/gray-water cap 145 gal (combined)

LP-gas cap Optional

Base MSRP $1,450,000

Foretravel Motorcoach, 800-955-6226, www.foretravel.com

Jayco Precept Prestige 36U

Any discussion on any Jayco motorhome begins with one thing: the company’s JRide Plus Package. That’s because the heavy-duty stabilizer bars, computer-balanced driveshaft, jounce bumpers and beefed up shocks help soften the ride and make your journey to the resort more enjoyable than ever.

The new Prestige 36U also ups the livability ante, with a drop-down bunk up front, dinette and expandable sofa in the living area, offering plenty of room for the entire family (and visitors) to enjoy the snowbird season.

Occupants won’t feel cramped with the 7-foot ceiling height and free-flowing bath-and-a-half, dual-slide floorplan that’s set up for lounging or entertaining.

Hardwood cabinets, recessed LED lighting, 21-cubic-foot residential refrigerator (and 1,000-watt inverter) and solid-surface countertops make the Precept Prestige a nice place to spend extended time.

Or, snowbirds can soak up the sun outside while enjoying the exterior entertainment center with LED TV mounted on a swivel bracket and a DVD player/FM stereo, beneath the electric awning with integrated LED lighting. And with a 5,000-pound tow rating, there’s plenty of power to bring along the dinghy vehicle for day-to-day activities.

SPECIFICATIONS

Chassis Ford F-53

Engine Triton 6.8L V-10

Fuel cap 80 gal

GVWR 24,000 lbs

Exterior length 38′ 2″

Exterior width 8′ 5″

Exterior height with A/C 12′ 7″

Wheelbase 252″

Freshwater cap 72 gal

Black-/gray-water cap 31 gal & 41 gal/ 50 gal

LP-gas cap 17 gal

Base MSRP $121,500

Jayco Inc., 574-825-5861, www.jayco.com

Newmar King Aire 4553

Space is at a premium when in a motorhome, let alone while staying for the entire snowbird season. Newmar’s King Aire 4553 keeps the walls from closing in thanks to its full-wall-slide, bath-and-a-half floorplan. The front living area provides an 87-inch chaise lounge across from a 68-inch sofa. The bedroom is outfitted with a king bed, and the master features a washer/dryer, linen cabinet, double-sink vanity and a 40-by-72-inch residential shower.

All of this in Newmar’s flagship diesel, outfitted to the nines with the most luxurious appointments.

The redesigned digital dash up front allows for at-a-glance viewing, including a Mobileye lane-monitoring feature. The King Aire offers the ultimate in convenience: a tablet controls audiovisual equipment, keyless entry and the SilverLeaf application, the latter of which controls lights, window shades, air conditioning and more at the touch of a button.

Cabinetry is all hardwood, and the countertops are all polished for a high-end look and feel. Ultraleather furniture and cockpit seats raise the comfort quotient, while residential appliances and upgraded entertainment components — including the available 43-inch LED TV and soundbar outside — rival some of the best available. All lighting is LED, and a standard solar panel keeps the battery charged. Additional solar panels are available.

SPECIFICATIONS

Chassis Spartan K3

Engine Cummins X15

Fuel cap 200 gal

GVWR 54,000 lbs

Exterior length 44′ 11″

Exterior width 8′ 5.5″

Exterior height with A/C 13′ 4″

Wheelbase 292″ + tag

Freshwater cap 105 gal

Black-/gray-water cap 60/80 gal

LP-gas cap N/A (all electric)

Base MSRP $916,921

Newmar Corp., 800-731-8300,

www.newmarcorp.com

NeXus EvoQue 37E

NeXus RV claims that its motorhomes are the only models in the industry utilizing high-strength, low-alloy (HSLA) construction, with composite materials in the roof, wall and slideouts. No wood whatsoever is used in the framing, which leads to increased longevity and durability.

The brand-new EvoQue 37E offers buyers three slides — two in the bedroom and one in the living area — to help open up the areas snowbirds will likely be roosting in the majority of the time. Plus, the full bathroom runs the entire width in the rear of the motorhome, providing plenty of elbow-room for primping and preening (a half bath is located amidships). Standards include fiberglass side walls, Azdel substrate, power awning with lights, solid hardwood cabinets, Beauflor flooring and solid-surface countertops throughout. NeXus offers buyers a variety of options, so customization is easy and includes upgraded furniture, electronics and residential appliances.

SPECIFICATIONS

Chassis Freightliner

Engine Cummins B

Fuel cap 100 gal (dual fill)

GVWR 29,500 lbs

Exterior length 38′ 10″

Exterior width 8′ 5″

Exterior height with A/C 12′ 9″

Wheelbase 266″

Freshwater cap 100 gal

Black-/gray-water cap 86 gal

LP-gas cap 20.3 gal

Base MSRP $ 225,000

NeXus RV, 855-786-3987, www.nexusrv.com

Renegade XL X45QS

Looking to spread your wings? Renegade’s quad-slide XL X45QS provides snowbirds and full-timers maximum livability, storage and comfort with its two large opposing slides in the main living area, as well as large opposing bedroom slides and a king bed plus full-height wardrobe on the rear bedroom wall.

The spacious amidships (split) bath has a double-vanity sink with drawer storage, a separate linen cabinet and a large shower. In the main living area, the XL offers opposing ultra-leather Flexsteel sofas, while the galley boasts solid maple hardwood cabinetry, soft-close drawer slides and upgraded hardware. Appliances include a microwave convection oven, an 18-cubic-foot residential refrigerator with icemaker and a recessed three-burner (or optional two-burner electric induction) cooktop.

Of particular note to snowbirds are increased tank capacities, plenty of interior and exterior storage and a whopping 30,000 pounds of towing capacity.

Standard features include porcelain tile flooring, three 15,000-Btu roof air conditioners with heat pumps, fully automatic four-point leveling system, multiplex electrical system, Samsung smart LED TVs, Blu-ray and soundbar home theater system and outside entertainment center. All, of course, on the robust Freightliner premium commercial-duty Cascadia chassis powered by the Detroit Diesel DD16 engine rated at 600 hp and 1,850 lb-ft of torque.

SPECIFICATIONS

Chassis Freightliner Cascadia

Engine Detroit Diesel DD16

Fuel cap 120 gal

GVWR 58,000 lbs

Exterior length 45′

Exterior width 8′ 4.25″

Exterior height with A/C 12′ 10″

Wheelbase 340″

Freshwater cap 150 gal

Black-/gray-water cap 75 gal/ 75 gal

LP-gas cap 38 gal

Base MSRP $516,348

Renegade RV, 574-966-0186, www.renegaderv.com

Thor Venetian J40

Thor’s Venetian diesel motorhomes appeal to snowbirds by using a combination of cutting-edge technology and sophisticated style. Technology comes in the form of the Aqua-Hot hydronic heating and hot water system, Winegard ConnecT Wi-Fi antenna, multiplex wiring with a 7-inch tablet and four LED TVs, including a retractable 55-incher in the living area.

Style marks include high-gloss glazed cabinetry, leatherette furniture, full-body paint with gelcoat side walls, polished-porcelain tile flooring and electric fireplace with remote control. The J40 comes standard with a 66-inch sofa bed and buffet-style dinette, across from the 68-inch reclining theater seating. Options include a large Dream Dinette or Euro-style recliner with workspace, perfect for bookkeeping while at the RV resort. The half-bath amidships is great for visitors and younger snowbirds.

The full-bath spanning the rear of the motorhome features a 42-by-30-inch shower with granite-texture enclosure, dual medicine pull-outs and a stackable washer and dryer.

The main bedroom is a welcome retreat with the Tilt-a-View king bed opposing the 32-inch LED TV on top of the dresser, flanked by dual wardrobes. For additional sleeping versatility, a power drop-down over-cab hideaway bunk features a plush Cotton Cloud mattress. A 100-watt solar charging system, 21-cubic-foot residential refrigerator and dual 15,000-Btu roof air conditioners are all standard.

SPECIFICATIONS

Chassis Freightliner XC-R

Engine Cummins ISL

Fuel cap 150 gal

GVWR 38,320 lbs

Exterior length 41′

Exterior width 8′ 5″

Exterior height with A/C 12′ 10″

Wheelbase 272″

Freshwater cap 91 gal

Black-/gray-water cap 51 gal/ 70 gal

LP-gas cap N/A (all electric)

Base MSRP $366,225

Thor Motor Coach, 877-855-2867, www.thormotorcoach.com

Winnebago Navion 24D

At a bit more than 25½ feet long, Winnebago’s Navion 24D is the shortest motorhome in our roundup. But, what it lacks in size, it more than makes up for in innovation, utilizing a walkaround queen-size Murphy-plus bed — meaning that the daytime usable space inside rivals that of many larger motorhomes. Up front, the cab seats swivel to add to seating options in the lounge and dining areas, which offer a nice view of the 28-inch HDTV. The galley is outfitted with a microwave convection oven, two-burner range/cooktop, dual-basin sink and a cold-water filtration system.

The rear bath is surprisingly spacious, spanning the entire width and offering a large wardrobe and 23-by-34-inch shower enclosure. Standard are a Truma AquaGo instant water heater, 3,600-watt Cummins Onan LP-gas generator, 1,000-watt pure sine wave inverter and 100-watt solar panel/battery charger with controller.

Cab conveniences include a radio/rearview monitor system (DVD player and satellite radio receiver), optional 9-inch screen Infotainment center with Rand McNally GPS and fully adjustable seating.

The cabover bunk adds a full 49-by-75-inch sleeping space for kids or adventurous adults.

Outside, automatic steps, an LED porch light and powered awning all help with patio enjoyment, as do the exterior speakers. An optional bike rack is also available. The Navion is built on the fuel-conscious Mercedes-Benz Sprinter chassis, which helps increase the range of your annual flight south for the winter.

SPECIFICATIONS

Chassis Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Engine 3.0L V-6 turbodiesel

Fuel cap 26.4 gal

GVWR 11,030 lbs

Exterior length 25′ 8″

Exterior width 7′ 6″

Exterior height with A/C 11′ 1″

Wheelbase 170″

Freshwater cap 30 gal

Black-/gray-water cap 40 gal/ 34 gal

LP-gas cap 13 gal

Base MSRP $134,763

Winnebago Industries, 641-585-3535, www.winnebagoind.com

