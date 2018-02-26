Quick Disconnect

If you have trouble with, or are simply tired of, screwing on the TV cable to the hookup when you arrive at a campsite, we found an easier way. We bought two F-type push-on coaxial quick connectors that screw onto each end of the TV cable (these stay on the cable). One end connects to the RV’s cable hookup, and the other connects to the campground post. To hookup, just push the connector onto the post. This stays in place until you remove it. We paid $2.99 each at RadioShack, but any electronics store (or many online stores) should have them.

Sue Hankins and Pat Yacklon | Torrance, California