Just Right Class As

By Kristopher Bunker

June 22, 2017

Filed under Motorhomes, Top Stories

These amenity-rich motorhomes are easy to maneuver without scrimping on livability

The freedom to explore the countryside in the residential comfort of a motorhome is easily one of the most attractive aspects of the lifestyle. But sometimes, bringing along all the conveniences of home can lead potential owners to a Class A coach so large that they may find it difficult to maneuver on the road or within the tight confines of a campground. This issue gets even more complicated if owners tend to set up camp in areas off the beaten path, or in campgrounds that impose a length limit. As such, the often difficult decision of sacrificing living space or additional amenities needs to be addressed in favor of a more compact motorhome that may be easier to handle, or one that won’t get turned away from a site near a favorite fishing hole because it’s too long. But wouldn’t it be great if we could have the best of both worlds: a moderately sized rig that’s fully equipped with everything you’ve come to expect in a Class A motorhome?

To help in your search for a motorhome that’s “just right” to achieve a healthy balance between size and amenities, we’ve included a number of fully outfitted rigs that should allow owners to camp at most of their favorite sites in comfort and style, without missing out on the ultimate in livability.

Coachmen Pursuit

The Coachmen Pursuit 31SB features a spacious interior and a number of surprising touches designed to make the most of its sub-32-foot floorplan. From the drop-down overhead bunk up front to the pedestal table in the cockpit to the pullout pantry with a countertop in the galley, it’s obvious the Pursuit is meant for the space-conscious motorhome owner. The king bed in the master sits across from dual mirrored wardrobes and a 32-inch LED TV/storage unit, while the 38-by-24-inch shower features a skylight to enhance the feeling of spaciousness. The large 85-inch sofa in the living area offers a great view of the 50-inch LED TV mounted above the dinette. The Pursuit features all laminate flooring for easy cleanup, while other highlights include solar night shades, a porcelain foot-flush toilet and self-closing drawer guides. Outside, the Pursuit sports high-gloss side walls with an Azdel backer that Coachmen says have less than a 0.1 percent chance of delamination.

Coachmen RV

574-825-5821

www.coachmenrv.com

Fleetwood Flair LXE

It’s easy to feel like the walls are closing in when the entire family spends an extended amount of time in a motorhome. The Fleetwood Flair LXE 31B keeps things spacious by incorporating two 25-by-70-inch bunk beds into a free-flowing, open floorplan. The Dream Dinette and the 42-by-60-inch sofa bed can be converted to comfortable sleeping positions, and the walk-around queen bed in the master is flanked by dual nightstands. A wardrobe/dresser unit, plus an additional closet for hanging shirts, offer plenty of clothes storage in the bedroom, while a pantry located across from the bunk beds will allow easy access for snacks for the kids. The galley is equipped with solid-surface countertops, a three-burner cooktop, a residential dual-basin sink and a convection microwave, plus buyers can opt for an 11-cubic-foot residential refrigerator. Driver conveniences include backup and sideview cameras, a blind-spot window and soft-touch captain’s chairs with reclining back and slide controls. An exterior entertainment center expands the usable living space outdoors.

Fleetwood RV | 800-854-1344 | www.fleetwoodrv.com

Forest River FR3

Forest River has dubbed its popular FR3 a crossover motorhome, meaning it combines the family-friendly livability and affordability of a Class C motorhome with the space, convenience and styling of a Class A. The FR3 30DS’s Class C lineage is immediately apparent when viewing the powered foldaway bunk up front, but the wraparound booth dinette, sofa bed with foot rests and residential king bed in the master are all Class A grade, as is the wall of wardrobes and the LED TV in the bedroom. The split lav is located amidships, with the large 36-by-30-inch shower across the aisle from the spacious toilet and large counter. The galley features custom solid-surface countertops, a flip-up counter extension and a large dual-basin stainless-steel sink. The flush-floor throughout (eliminating the step down into the cockpit) is a nice touch that aids in livability. New for 2017 is the X-Package option, which includes an 18-cubic-foot gas/electric refrigerator, dual A/C units, a 5.5-kW Onan genset and 50-amp service.

Forest River Inc.

574-389-4600

www.forestriverinc.com

Forest River

Georgetown GT3

Don’t let the Georgetown GT3’s designation as the product line’s entry-level motorhome fool you: The spacious motorhome includes all the features of much higher-priced models. The living area in the 30X3 is opened up with a 36-inch-deep slideout that contains the sofa and dinette. The rear master bedroom offers a king bed housed in a slideout, and the split lav maximizes usability by separating the shower from the toilet and sink. The interior features a wide 30-inch entry door, solid-surface countertops throughout and Beauflor vinyl flooring to help with cleanup duties. An optional manual or electric overhead bunk adds sleeping capacity. A popular option on the 30X3 is the exterior camp kitchen, which includes a refrigerator with freezer, stainless-steel sink (with separate holding tank), countertop, cabinet and LP-gas grill with a stand and quick-connect fittings. New for 2018 is the 50-amp package, which also includes a 5.5-kW Onan generator and dual A/C units.

Forest River Inc.

574-389-4600

www.forestriverinc.com

Holiday Rambler Admiral

The ride to the campsite or RV park can really set the tone for the rest of the trip. White-knuckle swaying and a stiff suspension can put the driver in a bad mood, something that can easily ruin the rest of the experience. To help make the drive more enjoyable, Holiday Rambler has partnered with MORryde to employ the REV Control Ryde system. Rubber shear springs work in concert with leaf springs to absorb road shock, and the RCR system features “anti-dive” technology, utilizing a sway bar to help reduce front-end dive. But the Admiral is much more than a smooth ride. The 30U features an open floorplan, a rear king bed, plenty of seating and a sizable bathroom. There’s also a soft-touch vinyl ceiling, premium furniture and LED interior task lighting. The fully equipped galley is decked out with solid-surface countertops and tile backsplash, and high-gloss cabinetry and doors with hidden hinges add a touch of elegance. The exterior entertainment center is a great option for a movie under the stars.

Holiday Rambler | 800-648-6582 | www.holidayrambler.com

Jayco Alante

With updated décor including new wood colors and subway-tile backsplashes, Jayco’s 2018 Alante lineup packs in the luxury along with the style. Standards like frameless windows, roller shades, slam-latch baggage doors and a one-piece fiberglass roof are welcome inclusions. As with all Jayco motorhomes, the Alante sports JRide technology, which includes a computer-balanced driveshaft, jounce bumpers and front and rear sway bars. Add to that the large windshield with narrow A-pillars to improve sight lines and the Garmin Infotainment dash stereo with detachable tablet equipped with an RV GPS, and owners will have a smooth ride all the way to the RV park. Outside, the 26X shown here features an exterior entertainment center with a 39-inch LED TV, speakers and a DVD/CD player, perfect for watching the game under the 13-foot awning. After the final whistle, owners can retire inside to the walk-around queen bed, sofa bed and convertible dinette, or they can opt for the drop-down cab overhead bunk. The fully equipped galley features solid-surface countertops and hardwood cabinet doors.

Jayco Inc.

574-825-5861

www.jayco.com

Newmar Bay Star Sport

Newmar’s Bay Star Sport is offered in seven floorplans, all a manageable 34 feet in length or less. The 3208 is a roomy double-slide model with a sizable front kitchen and dining area. The fully equipped galley is highlighted by solid-surface countertops and a stainless-steel sink, while the living area features a large 84-inch L-shaped sofa, separate dinette and a nifty dry-bar surface below the LED TV. Owners will no doubt appreciate the large pantry and linen closet, both just an arm’s reach from the kitchen. The amidships lav is split, with a large 36-by-30-inch shower streetside. The master offers a queen bed with shirt wardrobes and a chest of drawers, plus an optional TV. A pocket door closes off the room for additional privacy. Outside, the fully painted graphics are topped with a clearcoat finish. A Carefree power side awning, frameless windows and lighted exterior storage all make life a bit easier at the campground.

Newmar Corp.

800-731-8300

www.newmarcorp.com

Thor A.C.E. 27.2

A walk-around king-size bed in a motorhome less than 29 feet long? Thor’s A.C.E 27.2 packs in quite a bit of livability in its dual-slide floorplan, including sleeping positions (and seatbelts) for six. The Dream Dinette up front seats four and is situated across from the 68-inch jackknife sofa; both areas offer a nice view of the 40-inch LED TV. A power drop-down bunk above the cockpit is standard. The split galley features a three-burner range, microwave and oversized single-basin sink streetside, while the curbside fridge is flanked by a large storage cabinet on one side and a convenient broom closet on the other. The laminate countertops are accented with a glass-tile backsplash. The rear bathroom is sized right to get the job done, and offers owners a porcelain foot-flush toilet. Outside, a 32-inch LED TV on a manual swivel provides campsite entertainment.

Thor Motor Coach

877-855-2867

www.thormotorcoach.com

Tiffin Allegro Breeze

The Tiffin Allegro Breeze 31 BR is a diesel pusher that comes in just under 32 feet in length. The 31 BR makes the most of its three slides: One streetside slide contains the fridge and sofa bed, one curbside houses the dinette and galley, while the last one is utilized to expand the master around the walk-around queen bed. And, by situating the bed in the slideout on the streetside, space for a large closet spanning the entire width of the rear provides an impressive amount of storage space for a coach this size. For even more storage, the large galley hosts an upgraded pantry, in addition to solid-surface countertops, tile backsplash, microwave convection oven and three-burner cooktop. A residential fridge is available as an option. Entertaining is made easy with the LED TV with surround sound, plus electric fireplace for added heat or ambiance. But it’s hard to ignore the impressive powertrain, starting with the Cummins ISV5.0 engine mated to an Allison Automatic six-speed transmission, all designed to make getting to the RV park easier than ever.

Tiffin Motorhomes

256-356-8661

www.tiffinmotorhomes.com

Winnebago Sunstar

Available in six family-friendly floorplans, the Winnebago Sunstar is a good choice for a first Class A, or for those looking to downsize. The Sunstar 29VE utilizes a full-wall slide to open the floorplan up considerably, housing (from front to back) the sofa bed, galley, and wardrobe/storage in the master bedroom, the latter of which features a walk-around queen bed with storage on both sides. The amidships lav is big enough to heed the call, while the fully equipped galley has a surprising amount of solid-surface countertop prep space. The sofa bed up front faces the 40-inch LED TV and is positioned near the swivel cab seats. An optional powered StudioLoft adds sleeping space for guests. Throughout the coach, MCD blackout roller shades and LED ceiling lights are most appreciated. Outside, the 29VE features an exterior kitchen, complete with stainless-steel grill, ice chest with lid and refrigerator sure to make owners the envy of tailgaters everywhere.

Winnebago Industries Inc.

641-585-3535

www.winnebagoind.com