Few But Proud: 2019 Motorhome Toy Haulers

Toy haulers are popular in the towable segment of the industry, but motorized units are few and far between. Available in Class A and Class C configurations, “The Outlaw is the only dedicated motorhome toy hauler on the market,” said Krider. “Everything we do in the Outlaw is just based on the toy hauler market.” The new 38MB Class A comes standard with niceties ranging from a 10-inch touchscreen dash stereo with GPS, instant water heater, multiplex lighting/systems control and a Zero-G drop-down ramp door with snap-in patio system. According to Krider, the new 38MB floorplan is the result of recognizing a need within the segment. “One of the things we see in toy haulers is they [buyers] want the garage space, but they also want a [permanent] bed,” he said. “This one’s got the bed in the garage area that comes out of the ceiling, but then you also have a dedicated bed in the back [of the living area]. This means you’re not always having to take the bed up and put it down every time you want to work on your toys.” MSRP: $219,750.