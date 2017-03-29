Classics Collide

March 29, 2017

Filed under Motorhomes, Top Stories

Two iconic brands have teamed up to offer a unique motorhome experience. Airstream and Tommy Bahama, the popular lifestyle brand, have introduced the Tommy Bahama Special Edition Interstate Touring Coach. Available in white, black or silver, with a choice of two floorplans — the Grand Tour EXT and the Lounge EXT — the special edition Touring Coach is built on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 chassis and sports a 3.0-liter V-6 turbodiesel engine capable of producing 188 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque.

The island-inspired theme of the interior incorporates Tommy Bahama print designs, custom fabric in the seating area and integrated bar-storage rack. Standard features include a wet bath, ultraleather seating, two flat-screen TVs, a Blu-ray player and LED lighting. Options include a power rear screen door, a side screen door, four-wheel drive and an additional rear seat. MSRP: $165,050.

Airstream Inc. | 877-596-6111 | www.airstream.com