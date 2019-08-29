With more variety than ever, the new breed of Class C motorhomes offers something for everyone

When we mention the term “Class C,” what comes to mind? Is it a cabover sleeping arrangement and some bunk beds for the kids? Perhaps it’s a Mercedes-Benz luxury experience with all the driver-assist bells and whistles. Or maybe it’s a throaty diesel rumble of a go-nearly-anywhere big rig with maximum towing power and torque to spare? The answer, of course, is all of the above. Class C motorhomes not only continue to reign supreme among motorhoming families, but they are leaning more and more into Class A territory in terms of options, appointments and even luxury.

By definition, a Class C motorhome is built on a cutaway chassis, which retains the front cab of a van or truck body. From the cab, rearward, the chassis is stripped, providing a platform for the motorhome body. To ensure you get a sampling of all types of Class C’s, we’ve collected a baker’s dozen of the wide range of models that are available, and broken them down into three categories for apples-to-apples comparison in terms of chassis: Compact Cutaways (which would include so-called “B-plus” motorhomes), Classic Cutaways and Medium Duty Cutaways (also referred to as “Super C” motorhomes).

Not all Class C’s are created equal, but fun-factor-wise, you would be hard-pressed to go wrong with any of the following:

Compact Cutaways For the most part, motorhomes built on compact cutaway chassis are easy to maneuver and are familiar to operate to many drivers, making them a popular choice due to the simple transition from passenger car to RV. Ever heard the term “B-plus?” It’s novel, but in definition, it’s nonexistent. B-plus is a sales pitch. When a motorhome is built on a cutaway chassis, it’s a Class C. Period. B-plus is bandied about because of the inference that they’re easy to drive, but offer a little more space than a Class B.

Coach House Platinum III 250 ST

Coach House’s all-new Platinum III is built on the Ford Transit 3500 chassis and powered by a 3.2-liter Power Stroke turbodiesel. Like all Coach House Platinum motorhomes, the 250 ST features a one-piece, hand-laid molded fiberglass body that’s reinforced with carbon-fiber and is designed specifically for the chassis. The Platinum III is offered in two center twin-bed floorplans, with a choice of a sofa (250 ST) or dinette (250 DT). The Platinum III 250 ST shown here features a power sofa-bed at the front of the motorhome. Removable tables can be set up in the aisle for dining, while just aft of the sofa is a well-equipped galley, featuring a stainless-steel sink with cover, a stainless-look three-way refrigerator, a stainless microwave/convection oven, a two-burner propane cooktop and a pantry.

Behind the galley are two twin beds with generous storage above each bed. Behind a pocket door at the rear of the motorhome is the private bath with a separate full-size standup shower with a glass door, and a porcelain toilet and sink. Additional features include a 32-inch flat-panel HDTV mounted on a storage cabinet across from the sofa, a Blu-ray player, day/night shades, hitch receiver, exterior storage, cable TV jack, legless power awning, ducted air conditioner with heat pump, two roof vents, heavy-duty insulation, four-season plumbing, on-demand propane water heater, 3.6-kW propane generator, LED lighting throughout, two 6-volt auxiliary batteries in a slide-out tray, navigation system, 1,200-watt power inverter and more.

Chassis Ford Transit 3500

Engine 3.2L I-5 Power Stroke

turbodiesel

GVWR 10,360 lbs

Exterior length 25′ 6″

Exterior height with A/C 10′ 5″

Freshwater cap 31 gal

Black-/gray-water cap 19 gal/

28 gal

Base MSRP $159,827 Coach House Inc.

941-200-3063

Forest River Forester 2401Q

The Forester brand offers a complete lineup of Class C motorhomes. The Forester LE Series is available on both the Ford and Chevy cutaways, while the Classic series Foresters are built with upgraded premium suspension, lane-detection warning system and a multiplex system that allows owners to control functions via Bluetooth through a mobile device.

Forester MBS series, including the 2401Q shown here, are built on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter cutaway chassis and offer a standard cabover bunk or optional aerodynamic Trekker Cap options. Sprinter-series motorhomes come standard with lane-detection and a multiplex system, plus two full-paint exterior options. The 2401Q features a laminated fiberglass roof, laminated side walls and floor, plus 12-volt DC TVs and a large 10-cubic-foot refrigerator. The cab is outfitted with swiveling captain’s chairs, a folding workstation and rear- and sideview cameras. A single slideout houses the rear queen bed, with the large rear bathroom close at hand.

Chassis Mercedes-Benz

Sprinter 3500

Engine 3.0L V-6 turbodiesel

GVWR 11,030 lbs

Exterior length 25′ 3″

Exterior height 11′ 3″

Freshwater cap 35 gal

Black-/gray-water cap 30 gal/30 gal

Base MSRP $119,000 Forest River, Forester MBS division

574-343-5178

Leisure Travel Vans Unity Rear Lounge

Built on the all-new Mercedes-Benz Sprinter cab chassis, the 2020 Unity Rear Lounge features a first-of-its-kind innovative layout with two separate living areas, seat belts and sleeping for four, and a host of new technology, including the all-new Dometic Internet of Things touchscreen solution. The true highlight of the floorplan is the spacious rear lounge with a residential-like sectional sofa, 57-by-75-inch Murphy bed, entertainment center and near floor-to-ceiling windows. Power-reclining sofa chairs offer a cozy location for reading, while owners can set up a mobile workstation with the removable swivel table in the living area. Technology such as a built-in wireless charging pad and touchscreen multiplex controls adds a new level of convenience, and also allows control of nearly all RV components from any of the six displays throughout the motorhome or via an app on a smart device.

Chassis Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500

Engine 3.0L V-6 turbodiesel

GVWR 11,030 lbs

Exterior length 25′ 1″

Exterior height with A/C 10′ 6″

Freshwater cap 24.5 gal

Black-/gray-water cap 29 gal/37 gal

Base MSRP $139,100 Leisure Travel Vans

877-992-9906

Winnebago View/Navion 524J

With a 50-by-79-inch rear bed, convertible dinette (with three seat belts) and 49-by-75-inch cabover bunk, the View and Navion sister motorhomes are designed with the whole family in mind. Featuring plenty of storage and smart uses of space, the 524J floorplan lives larger than its sub-26-foot length, and does so on the popular Mercedes-Benz Sprinter chassis. Along with that comes an all-new 10-inch MBUX Infotainment system with voice interface, and advanced safety features like brake- and lane-keeping assist. Options include lithium batteries, solar power and a 2,000-watt power inverter. A 32-inch HDTV and USB charging stations throughout ensure owners remain entertained, while a powered roof vent, laminated countertops, double-door 12-volt DC refrigerator and an Oxygenics flexible showerhead all help keep occupants comfortable. Highlights also include curved cabinetry and lighted galley drawers.

Chassis Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Engine 3.0L V-6 turbodiesel

GVWR 11,030 lbs

Exterior length 25′ 5″

Exterior height with A/C 10′ 8″

Freshwater cap 37 gal

Black-/gray-water cap 41 gal/41 gal

Base MSRP $154,715 Winnebago Industries Inc.

641-585-3535

Winnebago Vita/Porto

The Winnebago Vita and Porto motorhomes combine impressive appointments with a spacious interior and plenty of useful storage. Designed specifically for the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter chassis, the Vita and Porto’s two all-new floorplans boast what Winnebago calls “the largest galley, the largest bed and the largest holding tanks in its class.” Galley highlights include a large counter­space, double sink, ample storage and a panoramic window. The 24P floorplan utilizes a full-wall slide, which houses the expandable dinette, large refrigerator and queen-size bed, complete with nightstands on each side. The cockpit features a 6.5-inch touch-screen stereo/rearview monitor system, while touches like the retractable self-cleaning shower screen, plus the sliding bathroom door, add to the residential feel. With the overhead bunk area and convertible dinette, there’s plenty of space for overnight visitors.

Chassis Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Engine 3.0L V-6 turbodiesel

GVWR 11,030 lbs

Exterior length 24′ 7″

Exterior height with A/C 11′ 6″

Freshwater cap 37 gal

Black-/gray-water cap 41 gal/41 gal

Base MSRP $119,670

Winnebago Industries Inc.

641-585-3535

Classic Cutaways These are the most recognizable, and tried-and-true, chassis in the Class C market. The classic cabover bed, plus the familiar ride and handling of the chassis, make these motorhomes readily accessible to Class C buyers.

Forest River Sunseeker 2550DSLE

Forest River’s Sunseeker is available in a variety of configurations. The classic Sunseeker offers standard cabover bunks or optional aerodynamic Trekker Cap option, and is built with upgraded premium suspension system, lane-detection warning system and two optional full-body paint color schemes. The Sunseeker LE Series, built on Ford and Chevy chassis, are budget-friendly without scrimping on niceties. The 2550DSLE shown here is equipped with a 40-inch 12-volt DC TV (with a workstation below), 10-cubic-foot refrigerator, updated interior design and a one-piece molded fiberglass cap. The Sunseeker MBS series motorhomes are built on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter cutaway and also offer standard cabover bunk or optional Trekker Cap. Finally, the TS series is a nimble Class C built on the Ford Transit chassis.

Chassis Ford E-450

Engine 6.8L Triton V-10

GVWR 14,500 lbs

Exterior length 29′ 2″

Exterior height 11′ 3″

Freshwater cap 44 gal

Black-/gray-water cap 39 gal/32 gal

Base MSRP $89,900 Forest River Inc., Sunseeker division

574-343-5178

Holiday Rambler Augusta 30F

With three full-body paint options, a king bed in a spacious master bedroom and a residential refrigerator in the galley, the Holiday Rambler Augusta has been designed to offer a residential experience without busting the budget. The streetside full-wall slide opens the interior for entertaining, while the solid-surface galley countertop and upgraded cabinetry lend a feel of true luxury. Livability plusses include a whole-house water-filtration system, two LED TVs, Girard on-demand water heater and even heated holding tanks for four-season camping. Holiday Rambler motorhomes are backed by a 12-month/15,000-mile basic warranty, plus a 36-month/45,000-mile limited structural warranty.

Chassis Ford E-450

Engine 6.8L Triton V-10

GVWR 14,500 lbs

Exterior length 31′ 8.5″

Exterior height with A/C 12′

Freshwater cap 49 gal

Black-/gray-water cap 35 gal/35 gal

Base MSRP $131,595

Holiday Rambler, a division of REV Recreation Group

800-854-1344

Jayco Greyhawk Prestige 30XP

The first thing you’ll notice on the Greyhawk Prestige 30XP is the window in the front cap. The automotive-bonded windshield looks great on the outside, but really shines indoors, where it allows plenty of light when you need it, plus a power shade for when you don’t. You’ll also notice the bold full-body paint and exterior graphics, and the 18-foot electric awning with integrated LED lights. But inside, the Prestige features residential flourishes like the Furrion all-in-one cooktop and stove, 12-cubic-foot residential fridge, decorative shower surround, kitchen backsplash and upgraded solid-surface countertops. The 30XP is equipped with a full-wall slide to expand the living, galley and bedroom areas, while an amidships split bathroom features a shower enclosure and toilet curbside, with the sink located across the aisle. The cabover bunk offers a stout 750-pound capacity. Like all Jayco motorhomes, the Greyhawk Prestige is equipped with Jayco’s JRide Plus system to improve ride and handling.

Chassis Ford E-450

Engine 6.8L Triton V-10

GVWR 14,500 lbs

Exterior length 32′ 6″

Exterior height with A/C 11′ 8″

Freshwater cap 47 gal

Black-/gray-water cap 31 gal/

41 gal

Base MSRP $120,368 Jayco

574-825-5861

Winnebago Minnie Winnie/Spirit 22M

When it comes to family RVing, the more flexible the floorplan, the better. You never know when the little ones want to sleep in a different setting. Winnebago’s Minnie Winnie and Spirit motorhomes offer plenty of variety, with five different floorplans. Each floorplan features a private rear bedroom and cabover bunk for added sleeping flexibility, plus a large rear trunk for all your gear. The 22M shown here includes a U-shaped dinette that converts to a comfortable bed. The single rear slideout expands the master bedroom, while the rear-corner lavatory is large enough to get the job done. The vinyl-touch ceiling, LED lighting and vinyl flooring offer a contemporary feel, and the cab is equipped with a 6.2-inch touch-screen rearview monitor system featuring DVD, Bluetooth and SiriusXM radio.

Chassis Ford E-350

Engine 6.8L Triton V-10

GVWR 11,500 lbs

Exterior length 24′ 2″

Exterior height with A/C 11′

Freshwater cap 40 gal

Black-/gray-water cap 40 gal/45 gal

Base MSRP $96,977 Winnebago Industries Inc.

641-585-3535

Phoenix Cruiser 2552

Phoenix Cruiser prides itself on craftsmanship. The company claims to build only two motorhomes a week, in-house, so it can focus on details to improve the ownership experience. The 206-inch extended wheelbase, and attention given to distributing the proper weight to front and rear axles with minimum overhang, lead to an impressive ride. All Phoenix Cruisers feature a choice of solid wood cabinets and custom leather furniture. The popular 2552 shown here is equipped with dual twin electric beds that can be combined to form a king bed. The large rear bathroom runs the width of the motorhome and includes a roomy shower and sizable wardrobe. Comfort standards include leather pilot’s and copilot’s seats, an electronic updated front dash from Ford, a heavy-duty 250-amp alternator and limited-slip differential. Plus, a 4×4 option is available on all Phoenix Cruiser floorplans.

Chassis Ford E-450

Engine 6.8L Triton V-10

GVWR 14,500 lbs

Exterior length 27′ 10″

Exterior height with A/C 10′ 1″

Freshwater cap 41.5 gal

Black-/gray-water cap 35 gal/

23 gal

Base MSRP $121,500 Phoenix Cruiser

877-754-8535

Medium-Duty Cutaways These are commonly referred to as Super C’s, which are simply Class C motorhomes on larger chassis. Their impressive GVWRs and tow ratings make them popular among those who wish to bring along a little more fun to the party, like boats, cargo trailers and, of course, dinghy vehicles.

Dynamax Force HD 37BH

The Dynamax Force HD is armed with a Cummins 8.9-liter ISL turbodiesel engine and Allison 3200 TRV transmission. All that power results in 20,000 pounds of towing capacity and a performance-driven journey. The Force HD continues the tradition of eye-catching Dynamax exteriors with its full-body paint package with cut and buffed finish. Step inside the Force HD and you’ll find hardwood cabinetry with soft-close drawer guides, solid-surface countertops, upgraded upholstery and premium appliances. Each bunk in the Force HD 37BH has its own CD/DVD player with monitor. The master bedroom features a king bed with gel-infused memory-foam mattress and a 32-inch LED TV. The bathroom is equipped with a porcelain toilet, under-mount sink with residential brushed-nickel faucet, large corner shower with glass shower door and an upgraded Oxygenics BodySpa RV showerhead. Galley highlights include under-cabinet lighting, double-bowl stainless-steel sink with a gooseneck faucet and a 16-cubic-foot residential refrigerator with icemaker.

Chassis Freightliner M2 106

Engine Cummins 8.9L ISL turbodiesel

GVWR 33,000 lbs

Exterior length 39′ 2″

Exterior height with A/C 12′ 9″

Freshwater cap 94 gal

Black-/gray-water cap 52 gal/52 gal

Base MSRP $284,286

Dynamax Corp.

888-295-7859

Newmar Super Star SSCC4061

Already well-known for its Class A offerings, Newmar recently burst onto the Class C scene with the introduction of the Super Star. The comfortable air-ride cab (think bus drivers), provided by Freightliner chassis for a smoother and more comfortable ride, is maintained by Newmar with a uniquely innovative design not found in other so-called Super C’s. The ante is then upped with more first-in-class offerings, including a full-wall slideout and rear pass-through storage. A flush floor from the cab to the living area is a welcome change, and the larger front cabover area helps convey a sense of more space. Three interior/exterior décor packages and four interior solid-wood cabinetry choices are available. The 4061 shown here is equipped with the Windwood décor and Newport Glazed Maple cabinets. The Super Star is also equipped with multiple luxury appointments, and brand-name appliances and electronics.

Chassis Freightliner M2 106

Engine Cummins 8.9L turbodiesel

GVWR 40,000 lbs

Exterior length 40′ 11″

Exterior height with A/C 13′ 2″

Freshwater cap 150 gal

Black-/gray-water cap 40 gal/60 gal

Base MSRP $350,828

Newmar Corp.

800-731-8300

Renegade Verona 34VQB

At a shade under 34 feet in length, the Renegade Verona 34VQB is the most compact of the “Super C’s” in this roundup. But that doesn’t mean it lacks the power and capabilities of the others. The Cummins L9 diesel produces 350 hp and 1,150 lb-ft torque, and the Freightliner M2 HD chassis means 20,000 pounds of towing capacity. The 34VQB is an all-electric coach and features an AquaHot hydronic system. Plus, the Firefly Integrations multiplex electrical and Equalizer Systems automatic leveling systems now have Bluetooth capabilities to allow control from smart devices. The floorplan features a large living-room slideout housing the sofa and dinette, opposite a functional galley with an 18-cubic-foot residential refrigerator, full-size convection microwave and a recessed two-burner electric induction cooktop. The driver and passenger seats swivel to include the cockpit as part of the living space. A spacious split bath features a large, private enclosed shower and toilet area, with the sink in the outer half, while the bedroom has a 60-by-75-inch queen bed, his-and-hers wardrobes, a large central dresser with A/V storage and a 32-inch LED TV.