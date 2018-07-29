A Royal Pedigree

Regency RV’s Xalta Class B has a distinctive touch of luxury

The Regency period in Great Britain was notable for a couple of reasons. First, upon the incapacity of King George III, his son, Prince George Augustus Frederick, assumed the crown as a regent until his father’s passing (he would then become king). Second, the Regency period ushered in a time of refinement and distinctive advancements in English culture. Regency is a relative newcomer to the RV world, having been in the van conversion business for more than 50 years; Prince George was about that old when he became regent. Xalta is a name that means “with a life path,” and this luxurious and well-made Class B certainly has a royal life path ahead of it.

As with many other Class B manufacturers, Regency starts the 2TB Xalta with the Mercedes-Benz 3500 Sprinter 170E chassis, which has a substantial pedigree thanks to the 3.0-liter BlueTec V-6 turbodiesel and five-speed automatic transmission. The unloaded Xalta has plenty of power, and handling is relatively tight, considering its high profile. On the exterior, Regency added an attractive and stately two-tone paint treatment, separated by a body-length chrome strip. Fiberglass custom running boards and rear lower trim panels give this motorhome a sleek appearance. The front of the unit has an updated, custom chrome grille, emblazoned with the large, center-mounted Mercedes badge, and a laser-cut Regency logo, adding a touch of sophistication. Deeply tinted, vehicle-length side windows are sleek and classy. Finished off with bright aluminum Alcoa 16-inch wheels, this motorhome looks great on the road and feels right at home by the lake or in front of the country club.

Entering the Xalta from the side door reveals a finely appointed interior with a limousine-like atmosphere. The beechwood cabinetry has a strong, quality feel; drawers are solid and feature self-closing slides; cabinet doors feature spring-loaded residential-style hinges. The 2TB model has a workstation directly behind the black “leather touch”-clad driver’s seat, which is a unique interior feature, and perfect for creative occupants who want to travel in a small motorhome. By rotating the driver’s seat, a small office is at the ready, with a Corian work surface, an LCD TV/monitor and a window to the right to view the outside surroundings. A removable pedestal table adds to the working space, or can be used as a dining table to share with the passenger’s seat. Both are then facing the TV/monitor. This could also be a good place for a remote meeting to share a presentation with a client, or even using a computer’s camera for a mobile conference or vlog post.

To power this all-electric motorhome, it comes equipped with a Powertech 3kW diesel generator, in addition to the 30-amp shorepower connection and 2,000-watt pure-sine-wave inverter.

The interior is comfortable, and everything is convenient to reach except the under-bed storage. Access is a bit cumbersome, but acceptable because of the tight form factor in a Class B. Directly aft of the workstation is a Contoure microwave convection oven above a Norcold 3.2-cubic-foot AC/DC refrigerator/freezer. A large pantry and two storage drawers sit just behind that. The opposing kitchen counter/island includes a single-burner induction cooktop and single-bowl stainless sink with pull-out sprayer faucet. While the available counterspace is a bit tight, the front and rear tables and the workstation can be used as additional prep space, if needed. The sink is big and deep enough to even hold a spaghetti pot. Storage in the galley is plentiful. All in all, we like this kitchen layout for a Class B.

The interior décor is high-end and attractive, with padded Ultrasuede walls, fabric-covered trim with various available colors and patterns, and a durable planked oak vinyl floor. All the cabinets and trim are neatly assembled.

The sleeping area has an interesting, if not easily workable, design. The two “bunks” on opposite sides of the rig have a relatively comfortable mattress but are unusable individually by any person of size. The bunk mattress is wider than the cabinet upon which it sits; inside the left-side bunk cabinet are wooden slats designed to allow the mattresses and back pillows to become one large bed. While we had the opportunity to test the process, we couldn’t manage to put the bed together in the brief time we had with the motorhome. We were assured that the pieces would be adjusted during a predelivery inspection. Were this the case, we’re sure the bed would be a comfortable place to sleep. Custom-made linens and pillow tops are included.

The 2TB’s bathroom is in the very rear and consists of a wet shower/toilet enclosure on the driver’s side, and a sink and vanity across the aisle, which consists of a Corian counter and backsplash with a stainless oval sink. The vanity and mirror are large and have plenty of space for all essentials. As with most motorhomes this size, the toilet/shower room is compact; linebackers and the occasional kicker will have trouble in here. It is, however, a well-designed custom-made shower enclosure with a porcelain bowl commode, pop-up powered roof vent and wall-mounted RV showerhead.

The Xalta has some nice tech, too, featuring two HDTVs on articulating arms; one at the workstation, which also serves as a monitor for a laptop, and one in the rear that is attached to the pantry cabinet. A Blu-ray/DVD player serves both units. The 15,000-Btu Dometic air conditioner with heat pump is served by its digital thermostat, and the optional Warm Waves in-floor heating system ($1,945) features a fully programmable independent thermostat.

Lighting is controlled by a multiplex switching system, with panels conveniently placed throughout the motorhome. The Xalta is also prewired for satellite TV, and cable TV is connected to a port inside the driver’s-side running board. USB charging ports and 120-volt AC outlets are located throughout the motorhome.

Optional retractable screen doors on the passenger’s side and rear doors ($1,295) allow fresh air to circulate through the interior while keeping the dreaded mosquitos at bay. Outside of the side screen door, the patio area is covered by a Carefree 13-foot electric awning, which is controlled by switches on the passenger’s seat base, hidden behind the seat skirt. It took some time to locate, but once we did, we were OK with the placement. The awning and grab handle LED light switches are also located in that same location.

The test motorhome was equipped with the 2018 Model Year Kick-Off Package ($3,770), which included a number of the company’s popular options, including the lighted entry handle, 24-inch LED smart TV upgrade, lighted countertops, power-operated MCD window shades with remote control, power awning, executive leather upgrade, luxury vinyl flooring and the luxury steering wheel group, the latter of which upgrades the Mercedes steering wheel and shifter knob to wood and leather versions.

The executive leather front seats are comfortable and feature an attractive diamond pattern sewn into the fabric. As with all Sprinter-based motorhomes, Mercedes requires the outfitter to use the Mercedes seats for safety reasons, but manufacturers are free to reupholster the seats to taste. The remainder of the driver’s compartment is primarily Mercedes, with black carpet and padded door panels thrown in for good measure.

The exterior of the Xalta has most of the features you’d expect, including an outside outlet, shower and utility connections. A potential issue is the positioning of the holding tanks, dump valves and generator. Since these unprotected items hang only a few inches from the ground in the very rear, it’s possible they could be damaged by road debris or when bottoming out while driving into a parking lot or unlevel campsite. Also, the tanks and plumbing are exposed and uninsulated, suggesting that the Xalta is a fair-weather motorhome. But for folks living in Texas or Florida, none of these things matter much. The motorhome has some LED ground-effect lighting, and the driver’s-side running board lifts to expose the aforementioned cable TV connection and a sewer hose storage tube.

If you’re looking for a first-class touring motorhome with impressive amenities that will work nicely as a luxury “second” car, then the Regency Xalta should be on your list.

Regency RV | 800-839-7551 | http://regencyrv.com