8 Class A’s for Tailgating

Motorhomes are perfect for tailgating, entertaining at campgrounds and catching the big game.



It’s that time of the year, motorhome owners. Are you ready for some football? Or baseball? Or maybe you just want to invite some friends over to the RV site and watch a movie or TV show, under the stars. Whatever the reason, we have you covered. When entertaining a group is your thing, it’s important to select a motorhome that will accommodate your needs. And although there are examples among all three classes of motorhomes, Class A motorhomes remain the most popular choice — and perhaps the most conducive — for multi-family fun and excitement. Plus, they offer a host of advantages over roasting weenies in the bed of a pickup in an overflow parking facility while hoping to score a last-row ticket with a 300 percent markup. Whether it’s an outdoor entertainment system, exterior galley facilities, large awning space or a combination thereof, these motorhomes will have you and your guests screaming “Touchdown!” before you know it. Just be sure to keep the noise level of your revelries to a minimum, unless inviting over the entire campground is in the cards.

Coachmen Mirada 32SS

Tailgating parties traditionally occur in the stadium parking lot, out in the open, with complete exposure to hot sun. A motorhome tailgating party starts outside the rig, under an awning. The Coachmen Mirada 32SS offers dual awnings that provide 23 feet of covered exterior space, keeping partygoers safe from the elements while also reducing the glare on the optional 40-inch TV with DVD player. There’s also an exterior kitchen complete with grill, refrigerator and a sink, enabling the hosts to mingle with their fellow fanatics while preparing the feast. Should the party move inside, the 32SS features an open-concept floorplan with a full-wall slide. The large chaise lounge in the living area can seat up to four guests, and offers the perfect view of the 40-inch LED TV across the aisle. The large dinette and captain’s chairs provide additional seating. The large pantry provides an abundance of storage, and the residential refrigerator holds everything you need for a party. After the final whistle, the whole team can sleep comfortably: The sofa converts into a king bed, the dinette converts into a bed and there is a drop-down bunk above the cockpit. The king bed in the bedroom is a retreat and provides privacy for the team parents.

Coachmen RV

574-825-8225

www.coachmenrv.com

Fleetwood Flair 29M





Hibachi hot dogs certainly have their place, but sometimes we desire a menu that’s a bit more refined and sophisticated. Fleetwood has completely redesigned its popular Flair Class A to include a footprint that encourages quintessential culinary creations. It starts with the residential refrigerator in the galley, and extends to the spacious solid-surface prep space with glass-covered range and microwave oven. And it continues to the exterior, where an outside galley — complete with additional fridge, sink, microwave and storage — makes cooking al fresco easier than ever. And, you won’t miss a minute of the game with the exterior 50-inch TV and Bluetooth stereo system with exterior speakers. Inside, there’s sleeping for eight, two more TVs, soft-touch ceilings and under-cabinet lighting. Fantasy team owners will be happy to know that the Flair is equipped with USB ports throughout for easy device charging, meaning you can check out the stats without worrying about draining your phone’s battery. Other highlights include pass-through storage, low-profile front cap, washer/dryer prep and a doggy/safety window.

Fleetwood RV

800-854-1344

www.fleetwoodrv.com

Forest River Berkshire XL 40C





One of the least-enjoyable aspects about going to a sporting event is the bathroom experience. Without getting into particulars, let’s just say that it leaves something to be desired. And, that’s not even mentioning the less-than-stellar facilities available in the parking lot. Forest River’s 2019 Berkshire XL 40C takes the “Ew” out of the bathroom by offering a bath-and-a-half floorplan that’s as sanitary and private as you like. The half-bath is located across from the bunk — each appointed with their own 19-inch LED TVs — and helps keep the master even more spotless by lessening the traffic. Outside, sports fans will appreciate the 40-inch TV with dual speakers for a more immersive experience. Also appreciated: an LP-gas line to an exterior grill port, plus café-style baggage compartments for all your tailgating needs. Luxury features inside include a Truma on-demand water heater, residential refrigerator, polished porcelain tile and glazed hardwood cabinetry. The furniture is all “soft touch” and the countertops all solid-surface. New for 2019 is a front cockpit drop-down bed for additional overnight versatility.

Forest River Inc.

574-522-3693

www.forestriverinc.com





Foretravel ih-45

Tailgating with fans is fun, but as most any stadium-goer will tell you, the ultimate in-game experience is to watch the contest from a luxury box. Foretravel has been making mobile luxury boxes on wheels since 1967, so the Nacogdoches, Texas, manufacturer knows a thing or two about the finer things in life. Foretravel builds custom floorplans with custom exteriors, and customers can order exactly what they want and pick out nearly everything. Exterior entertainment systems, outdoor kitchens, electric awnings, you name it. The ih-45 model shown here is a bath-and-a-half bunkhouse floorplan with an exterior TV and is built on a Spartan chassis that is specifically manufactured for this model. From the tag axle with independent suspension to full-body exterior paint to the LED lighting, this motorhome would make a suitable home for professional players of any sport. Inside, appliances are reference-grade, and include a GE Advantium microwave oven and a refrigerator with built-in Keurig coffeemaker. Armchair quarterbacks will enjoy surround sound in the living room, a stereo system in the master bedroom and on the exterior, plus top-of-the-line custom-selected furniture. An Aqua-Hot hydronic heating system and SilverLeaf Total Coach Control Panel (for the electronics) all help bring the luxury feeling home.

Foretravel Inc.

800-955-6226

www.foretravel.com

Newell Coach 1652





When you’re kicking back in the parking lot, munching on chicken wings and tortilla chips, you can sometimes catch a glimpse of the luxurious team buses rolling in to the stadium. Just what kind of amenities would be suitable for a collection of multimillionaires? Chances are they’d be something like those in the Newell Coach 1652. The 1652 is a custom-built 45-foot show coach that includes most everything even the most coveted free agent desires. Nearly 500 feet of living space — and two full bathrooms — means space is never a problem in the 1652, nor is entertainment: including the 43-inch TV on an articulating arm in the lower storage bay outside, the 1652 offers four TVs, plus top-of-the line surround sound systems. A full patio awning keeps things cool outside, while four roof air conditioners ensure maximum comfort inside; appliances like a Wolf flush cooktop, GE Profile microwave convection oven and GE Monogram refrigerator/freezer all add to the indulgent residential feel. If all that feels too adult for you, the amidships bunk beds adjacent to the mid bath should allay your fears; the 1652 is for families, too. So long as those families (or teams) can manage to “tolerate” the large master retreat with private bath and full-length closet, and the elegant finishes, furniture and décor found throughout the interior.

Newell Coach Corp.

888-363-9355

www.newellcoach.com

Newmar Canyon Star 3924

Once the beer and brats have been inhaled, come game time, having good seats is of paramount importance for enjoying the big show. Problem is, with nearly 100,000 screaming fans eager to partake in “the wave,” getting a good view while sitting down is a difficult proposition. For what are truly the best seats in the house, the Newmar Canyon Star 3924 boasts a feature-packed rear patio that extends via a ramp door, and comes complete with rear kitchen, LED TV and dropdown steps fitted with railing. Of course, it doesn’t hurt that the patio seating is supplemented by a luxurious and climate-controlled Class A, with a mini-fridge, microwave and dry bar only steps away. The triple-slide 3924 also features an amidships bathroom with a residential-size shower, and there’s plenty of sleeping positions from the queen bed to the jackknife sofa to the dinette with available roll-away table. The galley inside offers a large Norcold refrigerator, plenty of pantry space for foodstuffs, solid-surface countertops and a three-burner stove. Highlights in the master bedroom include dual shirt wardrobes and a TV, plus a larger wardrobe that can house the optional washer/dryer combo.

Newmar Corp.

800-731-8300

www.newmarcorp.com

Thor A.C.E. 30.3





When taking the family out to the ballgame, you’re always hoping to see your team’s ace pitcher. Thor Motor Coach offers an A.C.E. of another type. Like all A.C.E. motorhomes, Thor has designed the 30.3 to offer the smooth handling and easy driving of a Class C with the open space and upgraded amenities synonymous with a Class A, which makes for a pleasant trip to the ballpark. Outside, there’s a 32-inch TV on a manual swivel (for ideal viewing), plus a soundbar and stereo so you can catch all the in-game sounds. The exterior kitchen includes a 2.6-cubic-foot refrigerator, sink and 1,000-watt inverter to keep things powered up. Shade is provided by the power patio awning with integrated LED lighting. If your guests prefer to venture inside, a retractable 40-inch LED TV offers another viewing option, and the residential vinyl flooring is designed to stand up to high-tops and cleats alike. The 84-inch ceiling height should accommodate most linebackers, as will the drop-down bunk, jackknife sofa and Dream Dinette when it’s time to hit the sack. The split bathroom arrangement is a good option for multiple visitors, as it allows for simultaneous showers and bathroom breaks, a must when the sun beats down on a warm fall afternoon. The master bedroom features a large closet and dresser, plus another 32-inch TV for less-social party-goers.

Thor Motor Coach

800-860-5658

www.thormotorcoach.com

Winnebago Forza 38F





Sometimes your seat’s location is great in terms of viewing the action, but the person next to you may be, ahem, a bit robust and constantly impeding on your elbowroom. That’s where a motorhome like the Winnebago Forza truly shines, offering four floorplans with elegant touches like residential refrigerators, Corian countertops, walk-around queen beds, premium upholstery and an available StudioLoft bed — all without making owners feel as though the walls are closing in. The 38F features an available exterior entertainment center with a 32-inch TV, plus undercarriage lighting — perfect for when the game goes into overtime after sundown. While the sun is shining, though, the Forza’s powered patio awning with LED lighting should keep the sun’s rays at bay. And, you’ll have no problems storing all your tailgating toys, as the Forza boasts up to 228 cubic feet of external storage. Inside, the full-wall slide keeps foot traffic moving, and the available electric fireplace below the LED TV in the living area brings the heat even when your favorite team doesn’t seem to want to. Comfortable seating abounds, and the half-bath located just off the living area means the full rear bath can remain private (and clean) for Mom and Dad.

Winnebago Industries

641-585-3535

www.winnebagoind.com