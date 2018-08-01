8 Affordable Dinghy Vehicles

Move to the head of the class with these cars that are fun to drive and easy on the wallet
Looking for a new car to tow behind your motorhome? There are lots of things to think about when making the decision, but to get you started, here’s our short list of 2018-model-year vehicles that won’t bust the budget. These eight cars are manufacturer-approved for flat-towing and cost less than $20,000.
Chevrolet Spark
Fiat 500
Ford Fiesta
Honda FIT LX/Sport/EX
Hyundai Accent
Kia Rio LX
Nissan Versa Sedan S
Toyota Yaris Hatchback
For more information, and our entire list of towable vehicles, go to www.motorhome.com/download-dinghy-guides. Happy shopping!
Chevrolet Spark
MSRP $13,050-$17,250
Only manual-transmission models are manufacturer-approved for recreational towing. Never exceed 70 mph while towing.
Base curb weight: 2,246 lbs.
MPG city/highway: 30/38
Special instructions: Shift transmission to Neutral. Ignition key to ACC, then returned to OFF position and left in ignition switch.
https://www.chevrolet.com/previous-year/spark-subcompact-car
Fiat 500
MSRP $16,995-$18,495
Only manual-transmission models are manufacturer-approved for recreational towing.
Base curb weight: 2,366 lbs.
MPG city/highway: 31/38
Special instructions: Transmission must be in Neutral.
https://www.fiatusa.com/2018/500.html
Ford Fiesta (excluding ST trim)
MSRP $14,990-$19,980
For manual-transmission models, release parking brake and place in Neutral.
For automatic-transmission models, see owner’s manual for special instructions.
Never exceed 70 mph while towing.
Base curb weight: 2,537 lbs.
MPG city/highway: 27/35
Special instructions for automatic transmission: See owner’s manual.
https://www.ford.com/cars/fiesta/
Honda FIT LX/Sport/EX
MSRP $16,190-$18,160
Only manual-transmission models are manufacturer-approved for recreational towing.
Never exceed 65 mph while towing.
Base curb weight: 2,522 lbs.
MPG city/highway: 29/36
Special instructions: Shift into Neutral; release parking brake. Ignition to ACC. (Models with smart entry system have engine START/STOP button, not ignition switch.) Don’t lock steering wheel or use accessory power sockets.
https://automobiles.honda.com/2018/fit
Hyundai Accent SE
MSRP $14,995
Only manual-transmission models are manufacturer-approved for recreational towing.
Base curb weight: 2,502 lbs.
MPG city/highway: 28/37
Special instructions: None.
https://www.hyundaiusa.com/accent/index.aspx
Kia Rio LX
MSRP $13,900
Only manual-transmission models are manufacturer-approved for recreational towing.
Base curb weight: 2,648 lbs.
MPG city/highway: 29/37
Special instructions: None.
https://www.kia.com/us/en/vehicle/rio/2018
Nissan Versa Sedan S
MSRP: $12,110
Only manual-transmission models are manufacturer-approved for recreational towing.
Base curb weight: 2,404 lbs.
MPG city/highway: 27/36
Special instructions: Transmission in Neutral. After towing 500 miles, start and idle engine with transmission in Neutral for 2 minutes.
https://www.nissanusa.com/vehicles/cars/versa-sedan.html
Toyota Yaris Hatchback
MSRP: $15,635-$18,260
Only manual-transmission models are manufacturer-approved for recreational towing.
Base curb weight: 2,315 lbs.
MPG city/highway: 30/36
Special Instructions: Shift to Neutral. Turn engine switch to ACC. Turn off audio system and other powered devices. Release parking brake. After towing, start engine and idle for at least 3 minutes.
https://www.toyota.com/yaris/
Reminder: Always check with the manufacturer to verify that the vehicle you’re considering is approved for dinghy towing prior to making a purchase.
And for a closer look at these — and more — dinghy-towable vehicles for 2018, click here.