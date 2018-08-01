8 Affordable Dinghy Vehicles

Move to the head of the class with these cars that are fun to drive and easy on the wallet

Looking for a new car to tow behind your motorhome? There are lots of things to think about when making the decision, but to get you started, here’s our short list of 2018-model-year vehicles that won’t bust the budget. These eight cars are manufacturer-approved for flat-towing and cost less than $20,000.

Chevrolet Spark

Fiat 500

Ford Fiesta

Honda FIT LX/Sport/EX

Hyundai Accent

Kia Rio LX

Nissan Versa Sedan S

Toyota Yaris Hatchback

For more information, and our entire list of towable vehicles, go to www.motorhome.com/download-dinghy-guides. Happy shopping!

Chevrolet Spark

MSRP $13,050-$17,250

Only manual-transmission models are manufacturer-approved for recreational towing. Never exceed 70 mph while towing.

Base curb weight: 2,246 lbs.

MPG city/highway: 30/38

Special instructions: Shift transmission to Neutral. Ignition key to ACC, then returned to OFF position and left in ignition switch.

https://www.chevrolet.com/previous-year/spark-subcompact-car

Fiat 500

MSRP $16,995-$18,495

Only manual-transmission models are manufacturer-approved for recreational towing.

Base curb weight: 2,366 lbs.

MPG city/highway: 31/38

Special instructions: Transmission must be in Neutral.

https://www.fiatusa.com/2018/500.html

Ford Fiesta (excluding ST trim)

MSRP $14,990-$19,980

For manual-transmission models, release parking brake and place in Neutral.

For automatic-transmission models, see owner’s manual for special instructions.

Never exceed 70 mph while towing.

Base curb weight: 2,537 lbs.

MPG city/highway: 27/35

Special instructions for automatic transmission: See owner’s manual.

https://www.ford.com/cars/fiesta/

Honda FIT LX/Sport/EX

MSRP $16,190-$18,160

Only manual-transmission models are manufacturer-approved for recreational towing.

Never exceed 65 mph while towing.

Base curb weight: 2,522 lbs.

MPG city/highway: 29/36

Special instructions: Shift into Neutral; release parking brake. Ignition to ACC. (Models with smart entry system have engine START/STOP button, not ignition switch.) Don’t lock steering wheel or use accessory power sockets.

https://automobiles.honda.com/2018/fit

Hyundai Accent SE

MSRP $14,995

Only manual-transmission models are manufacturer-approved for recreational towing.

Base curb weight: 2,502 lbs.

MPG city/highway: 28/37

Special instructions: None.

https://www.hyundaiusa.com/accent/index.aspx

Kia Rio LX

MSRP $13,900

Only manual-transmission models are manufacturer-approved for recreational towing.

Base curb weight: 2,648 lbs.

MPG city/highway: 29/37

Special instructions: None.

https://www.kia.com/us/en/vehicle/rio/2018

Nissan Versa Sedan S

MSRP: $12,110

Only manual-transmission models are manufacturer-approved for recreational towing.

Base curb weight: 2,404 lbs.

MPG city/highway: 27/36

Special instructions: Transmission in Neutral. After towing 500 miles, start and idle engine with transmission in Neutral for 2 minutes.

https://www.nissanusa.com/vehicles/cars/versa-sedan.html

Toyota Yaris Hatchback

MSRP: $15,635-$18,260

Only manual-transmission models are manufacturer-approved for recreational towing.

Base curb weight: 2,315 lbs.

MPG city/highway: 30/36

Special Instructions: Shift to Neutral. Turn engine switch to ACC. Turn off audio system and other powered devices. Release parking brake. After towing, start engine and idle for at least 3 minutes.

https://www.toyota.com/yaris/

Reminder: Always check with the manufacturer to verify that the vehicle you’re considering is approved for dinghy towing prior to making a purchase.

