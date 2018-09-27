7 vehicles that have been manufacturer-approved for flat-towing behind a motorhome.

Over the years, MotorHome readers have asked one question more than all others:

“Is the vehicle I’m thinking about buying dinghy-towable?” With 2019 models hitting dealers’ lots now, we’ve prepared a sneak peek of a handful of 2019-model-year flat-towable vehicles to answer that question. Be sure to look for these, and dozens more, in our 2019 Guide to Dinghy Towing, available in February. In the meantime, you can download past dinghy guides dating back to 1990.

Buick Envision

Cadillac Escalade

Jeep Cherokee

Ford Fusion

GMC Sierra

Nissan Sentra

Toyota Corolla

Buick Envision

MSRP: $31,995-$44,595

The 2019 Envision is dinghy-towable for 2019 in both AWD and FWD configurations. Available with increasing levels of cutting-edge safety technology, the Envision offers available front automatic braking, lane keep assist and lane change alert, rear cross-traffic alert and a following distance indicator. Engine choices include a 2.0-liter turbodiesel or 2.5-liter I4, while across-the-board features like four-wheel ABS, driver shift control and StabiliTrak electronic stability control make driving the Envision more fun than ever. Inside, 10 airbags, eight-way power driver and front passenger seats plus heated seats and steering wheel keep passengers comfortable. Also available is Teen Driver technology, which allows owners to customize vehicle settings to ensure a safer experience for younger drivers.

www.buick.com

Cadillac Escalade

MSRP: $76,490-$95,590

A Cadillac as a dinghy vehicle? Check. Towing an Escalade behind a motorhome? You bet it can be done. The luxurious 2019 Cadillac Escalade 4WD is dinghy-towable when equipped with a two-speed transfer case that has a Neutral and a 4WD low setting. The Escalade’s 6.2-liter V-8 engine mated with the 10-speed automatic transmission allows owners to travel in style without sacrificing brute-force performance. Standards include premium Bose audio, hands-free power liftgate and a power 60/40 split-folding third-row bench seat. Parking assist, an easy-to-read Driver Information Center, hill-start assist, cargo netting and leather seating is available across the board, as is StabiliTrak electronic stability control, surround vision and tire-pressure monitoring system. All of that with estimated highway fuel-efficiency of more than 21 mpg. Besides, it’s a Cadillac, what more do you need?

www.cadillac.com

Jeep Cherokee

MSRP starts at $26,495

Jeep continues its run as a favorite dinghy vehicle among motorhome owners with the 2019 Cherokee. The Cherokee is dinghy-towable in 4×4 models equipped with a two-speed power transfer unit. Highlights include an available 2.0-liter turbo engine, 17-18-inch wheels (depending on model), Uconnect 4 with 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, leather-wrapped steering wheel, premium sound system and available power sunroof. All 4X4 Jeeps are Trail Rated with superior traction, water fording and ground clearance capabilities. With a fuel range of 445 miles on most 4X4 models, the Cherokee is easy on the wallet as well.

www.jeep.com

Ford Fusion V6 Sport

MSRP: $40,910

New 2019 Fusion vehicles can be flat-towed when equipped with a 2.7-liter EcoBoost engine, such as on the Fusion V6 Sport. On-board safety features include a Lane-Keeping System, Enhanced Active Parking Assist, Blind Spot Information System and available Continuously Controlled Damping with Pothole Mitigation Technology. The V6 Sport comes standard with Intelligent All-Wheel Drive for a smooth, controlled ride. Inside, the seats are leather trimmed, while a Sony Audio system offers a dozen speakers and Ford’s SYNC 3 system with enhanced voice recognition communication, 8-inch LCD touchscreen Apple CarPlay and Android Audio, plus two smart-charging USB ports.

www.ford.com

GMC Sierra

MSRP starts at $46,700

Yes, you can tow a pickup behind your motorhome. The 2019 Sierra 4WD has you covered. With an all-new bold design, including the industry first Multipro Tailgate and larger CornerStep Rear Bumper, the Sierra caters to serious enthusiasts who use a truck for utility, but who don’t want to sacrifice form. A variety of available wheels, plus high-intensity LED lighting, make the exterior sparkle. Inside, comfortable seating offering a taller view and the latest in audio/GPS technologies keep drivers comfortable and informed. Smart Storage solutions mean there’s plenty of room to bring along your gear. And, the Sierra does it all with an estimated fuel economy of 17 mpg city/ 23 mpg highway.

www.gmc.com

Nissan Sentra

MSRP starts at $17,790

Looking for a fuel-efficient dinghy vehicle? How does the Sentra’s estimated 29 mpg city/37 mpg highway sound? Sentras with manual transmissions are approved for recreational towing. Available Intelligent Mobility features include automatic emergency braking, blind spot warning and rear cross traffic alert. Inside, the latest in audio technology includes Apple and Android compatibility and Bluetooth capabilities, available leather seating, available power sliding moonroof and heated front seats. Nissan offers a wide variety of accessories, with everything from sport pedals to Impact Sensors to accent lighting to illuminated kick plates. Opting for the Nismo ups the fun factor with a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, chrome accents, 18-inch alloy wheels and sporty red stitching on the seats.

www.nissanusa.com

Toyota Corolla

MSRP starts at $18,700

If you’re on the hunt for an affordable dinghy vehicle that doesn’t scrimp on the features, the 2019 Toyota Corolla is for you. Recreational towable in manual transmissions only, the Corolla’s attractive msrp, impressive mileage (28 mpg/36 mpg) and Toyota’s history of building long-lasting vehicles make this a great choice for a dinghy or commuter vehicle. Safety and advanced technology are at the forefront of the Corolla’s design, with standard Toyota Safety Sense features including a Pre-Collision system, Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert and Steering Assist. The stylish interior is highlighted by free-flowing lines, premium materials and available contrast seat stitching. The 60/40 rear seat split and spacious cargo area make bringing along your gear easy and fun. Outside, standard Bi-LED lights ensure a prime view of the road ahead.

www.toyota.com