2019 Class C Motorhomes: The Ultimate Guide

Travel in style with the hottest 2019 Class C motorhomes, featuring Regency RV, Fleetwood Jamboree & more. The ultimate guide to luxury and family living on the road.

Coach House RV, the factory-direct Class C manufacturer out of Nokomis, Florida, has introduced the Platinum III. While the III retains Coach House’s patented one-piece molded fiberglass shell, it’s paired with the Ford Transit cutaway chassis powered by a 3.2-liter inline five-cylinder Power Stroke turbo­diesel engine. Available in either a 250 DT or 250 ST floorplan, both models offer the same galley, twin beds and large rear three-piece bath, but the DT features a convertible dinette up front, while the ST boasts a power sofa bed.

“Our goal has always been to build the best,” said Coach House owner Steve Gerzeny. “We’re probably one of the most expensive coaches out there, but there are reasons why I tell people if you buy a product in this industry based on price, you had better be a mechanic. The less-expensive the motorhome, the cheaper [built] it is.” Other highlights include the Truma AquaGo water heater, full-body exterior paint, ducted 15,000-Btu air conditioner, Firefly multiplex wiring system, full-length inner-spring mattresses, three-year 36,000-mile warranty and an optional 170-watt solar panel. MSRP: $160,000 (base).



As with anything, the first step is the most important one to take. Novice motorhomers who are just getting their feet wet in the lifestyle are just who Coachmen is aiming at with its new Freelander 32DS. “It’s a unique floorplan that includes a rear bath with a private toilet room, a residential refrigerator, and an available amidships exterior TV and outside kitchen. It’s a Coachmen original,” says Mike Bear, Coachmen Class C general manager. The 32DS is a dual-slideout floorplan with a master bedroom suite in the rear and the aforemention ed bathroom against the rear wall, which features a corner shower on the passenger side, and a separate toilet room on the driver’s side. It’s a somewhat flexible space: The shower, sink and toilet can be open to the bedroom, the toilet can be its own segregated space, or the whole bath can be one space segregated from the bedroom. In typical Class C fashion, the 32DS can sleep up to eight in the standard configuration, but the sofa can be replaced with optional recliners across from the J-lounge dinette. The galley features a pantry, oven and three-burner cooktop, microwave and double-bowl kitchen sink. All Coachmen fiberglass RVs feature Azdel backing, which the manufacturer says virtually eliminates delamination caused by leaks on the side walls. MSRP: $99,433.



With slideouts continuing to be utilized in most new motorhomes, it comes as a surprise when a new floorplan without slides is introduced. The new slide-free Isata 3 24RB Class C from Dynamax is built on a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter chassis, making it easier to handle than the “Super C’s” the company is so often associated with. Previously offered as the Rev model, Dynamax streamlined the selection process for 2019 Isata 3s. “The Rev was built on a RAM ProMaster, but we discontinued ProMaster to [simplify the buying process],” said Tony Anagnos, sales manager for Forest River Dynamax. The 24RB comes in at less than 25 feet and features a sofa and Murphy bed amidships, while the large rear bathroom runs the entire width of the motorhome. Options include a second sofa in place of the dinette and a cocktail table that makes the cockpit seats part of the entertainment layout. MSRP: $128,916.



“The hottest Class C on the market is our Isata 5, which is built on the Dodge platform,” said Anagnos. “It comes with a Cummins engine that makes 325 hp and 750 lb-ft of torque.” Like other Isata 5 models, it is available in two- or four-wheel drive, which can make reaching out-of-the-way campsites easier than ever. The 30FW model we toured features a full-wall slide that incorporates the sofa and Dream Dinette in the living area, as well as the queen bed in the rear. Built on the RAM 5500 SLT chassis, the 30FW features gelcoated fiberglass walls, aluminum framing, fiberglass caps and a custom full-body paint package. MSRP: $189,000.



Dynamax has upped the ante on its Force lineup by introducing the Force HD, a beefed-up version of the coach that’s already known for performance with luxury living. “We discontinued the standard Force that was on a 28,000-pound GVWR chassis with a 6.7-liter in it,” said Anagnos. “We’re now going to build on the HD, which is an 8.9-liter Cummins/Allison 32,000-pound GVWR chassis with a six-speed push-button transmission. It also has 350 hp, 1,000 lb-ft of torque and 20,000 pounds of towing capability.” The new 34KD floorplan is a dual-slideout configuration with a king bed in the rear, a split-bath amidships, and a Dream Dinette and L-shape sofa bed in the living area. Solid-wood cabinets are located throughout, and a flip-up extension in the galley increases workspace. Already renowned for its attractive exteriors, Dynamax has also introduced three new paint schemes to the Force HD lineup: Cabernet, Admiral Blue and Magnetic. MSRP: $286,000.



Entrega Coach has added the 24L to its Qwest brand of Class C motorhomes, this one built on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 chassis. Featuring full-body paint, an automotive-bonded windshield in the front cap, modern European curved cabinetry and woven vinyl flooring, the Emblem is a luxury motorhome through and through, and the 24L certainly builds on this distinction. Featuring a full-wall slide on the driver’s side, the 24L packs a lot of livability in its 25-foot footprint, and its luxury features include a Girard cantilevered awning, seamless fiberglass roof, 3.6-kW Onan LP-gas (or optional 3.2-kW diesel) generator and a porcelain toilet. “The full-wall slide gives you a ton of room,” said Eash, who pointed out the slideout’s large U-shaped dinette, pantry, wardrobe and walk-around queen bed in the rear. A fully functional galley featuring high-end Tecnoform cabinets and a three-piece bath are found on the passenger side of the unit. MSRP: $135,000 (base).



After a one-year hiatus from manufacturing the Jamboree, REV Recreation Group has reintroduced a Fleetwood Jamboree 30F, built atop the Ford E-450 chassis, as part of an all-new Class C motorhome lineup that includes the Sprinter-based Fleetwood Pulse, and the Holiday Rambler Prodigy and Augusta. At 31 feet, 8½ inches long, the Jamboree 30F features a full-wall streetside slide, 72-by-75-inch king bed, multiplex wiring, four-point automatic leveling, 15,000-Btu air conditioner with heat pump, 30,000-Btu furnace, Onan 4.0-kW MicroQuiet generator, and is pre-wired for solar. Noting that another floorplan is in the works, Barb Knight, REV’s Class C regional sales manager for the East Coast, said designers sought to give the Jamboree a “nice facelift” that is not only functional and aesthetically pleasing, but unlike other Class C motorhomes in the market. “Basically everything on the coach is standard. A three-burner range oven, GPS system and outside entertainment center are the only three options that we have available on the Jamboree,” Knight said. MSRP: $131,595.



Phoenix Cruiser has followed the factory-direct sales model for more than a decade, allowing the manufacturer to sell a higher-quality vehicle at a lower price by forgoing dealer costs in favor of a more affordable, personal experience. The 2019 Phoenix Cruiser 2552 built on the Ford F-450 chassis continues that trend with a popular single-slide floorplan Class C designed for families of two to four. All Phoenix motorhomes are outfitted with cherry- or hickory wood cabinets, Corian countertops, MCD shades and leather furniture. The living area is made comfortable by the freestanding Euro chair that can be moved virtually anywhere to offer a great view of the Samsung 32-inch LED smart TV on a swivel arm, plus Blu-ray player and surround sound. Buyers can opt for a leather sofa bed or a dinette. In the galley, a counter extension comes in handy for food prep, while a large stainless-steel sink handles dishwashing duties and a pantry near the fridge houses foodstuffs. The power twin beds amidships can be used separately or combined to create a large super sleeper. The spacious rear bath offers a neo-angle shower, foot-flush porcelain toilet and cavernous hanging closet. Phoenix will also work with the buyer and make modifications to existing footprints whenever possible. MSRP: $132,204.



While Fort Worth, Texas-based Regency RV has a history dating back to 1985, it was primarily a builder of custom vans and trucks. After the company was sold in 2005, it later went dormant, so when company president Alan Osicka got back into the business five years later, he resurrected the Regency name. It wasn’t long, though, before he sold off the custom division and began concentrating on RVs. “Since we’re from the automotive industry, we take a different look at things, like the design of the outside of our Mercedes-Benz Sprinter-based coaches,” he said. Pointing to the taillights of the upscale Ultra Brougham, he added, “I probably spend a lot more money using those than I do on the little round units.” Built on the 11,030-pound Sprinter chassis, the Ultra Brougham is a couple’s motorhome, with a Murphy bed tucked into the streetside wall (supported by a pair of unique fold-down captain’s chairs) and perhaps the most expansive rear bath seen in a so-called Class “B-plus” motorhome. According to Osicka, another of Regency’s “calling cards” is its fit and finish. “When we build our coach, from the dash all the way back, everything matches. We feel a customer of a Mercedes-Benz should get a full coach, not just from the B-pillar back. And there are no cracks, no trim pieces to cover up a mistake, everything is made to fit.” It’s also made at Regency. “Being in Fort Worth, there are no local vendors, so we build everything,” said Osicka. MSRP: $133,000 (base).



Long known for its so-called “Super C’s” on Freightliner truck chassis or Sprinter-van-chassis-based motorhomes, Renegade RV has introduced the Veracruz, a Class C built atop a Ford F-550 Super Duty platform. The Veracruz debuts with two 35-foot, 5-inch-long models — the dual-slide 35MDS and the 35FWS — that feature an L-shape dinette, three-piece bath and king bed set opposite a full-wall streetside slide that houses a sofa, galley and wardrobe. And with a Ford 6.7-liter Power Stroke V-8 turbodiesel engine, the Veracruz provides 12,000 pounds of towing capacity and is available in either two- or four-wheel drive and one of three full-body exterior paint schemes. Additionally, the Veracruz features a king-sized iRelax memory foam bed, 40-inch LED hide-away TV, Samsung 2.1 soundbar system, multiplex lighting system, maple hardwood cabinetry, solid-surface counter­tops and full-body paint. Veracruz is designed to be easy to drive and operate, with a comfortable and quiet driver cockpit, automotive-designed cab, automatic headlamps, remote keyless entry system and power adjustable driver pedals. “The Veracruz breaks the mold for Class C RVs but has a wide appeal; it’s powerful but functional and both rugged and luxurious,” said Mike Lanciotti, vice president and general manager of Renegade RV. “And Veracruz highlights Renegade’s legendary luxury and quality. We build our products to an incredibly high standard, and Veracruz is no exception.” MSRP: $202,860 (base).



Renegade RV has added the new 34VQB floorplan to its Verona lineup of Class C motorhomes built on the Freightliner M2 chassis. At 33 feet, 11 inches, the 34VQB is a little more than 2 feet shorter than the next shortest Verona model, the 36VSB, and is rated to tow trailers up to 20,000 pounds. “Retail customers have been telling us that they want something even shorter than what we had. So we started thinking about how we could possibly build a coach that would have all the amenities and all the features, and the quality of a Renegade product, but build it into a smaller exterior footprint,” said Kevin Erdman, Renegade’s sales and marketing director. The 34VQB features a streetside slide with a dinette booth and sofa, both of which convert into beds, and a slide in the rear bedroom housing a queen mattress. A split bath, curbside galley and large over-cab storage complete the layout. “There are a couple of differences between it and a 36-footer, but not very many,” Erdman said. “Construction-wise, they’re identical. Inside, again, it’s built just like all the other Renegades. It has the same solid hardwood construction. We use a fiberglass exterior roof surface. We use our signature product, the ‘Super Sandwich’ floor that is very unique to the industry. People really have come to appreciate what that does for you, but the quietness of this coach going down the road is absolutely amazing.” MSRP: $284,578 (base).



After a brief but notable hiatus from producing new so-called “Super C” motorhomes, Thor has re-entered the market with a bang — two of them, to be exact. “The reason we got out [of the Super C market] is because we thought there were some things we could do better,” said John Krider, vice president of marketing and product development at Thor Motor Coach. “We redid the entire overhead section, got the bunk lower, made it bigger and got the new skylight with the panoramic window.” The new Omni and Magnitude Class C’s are built on the Ford F-550 chassis and powered by the 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel engine, resulting in a robust 10,000-pound towing capacity and fuel economy Krider estimates between 9.2 and 9.3 mpg. But the new Thors also blend that strength with superior livability by borrowing from the Class A segment. “We went with some different floorplans; they’re more Class A layouts,” said Krider. “So this is definitely for the more affluent Class C buyer who wants that truck chassis and a diesel engine. That’s one of the big things — that when somebody gets into a 35-footer, they can’t get diesel.” Both models come standard with most features you’d expect in a highly equipped motorhome, including leatherette furniture, residential refrigerator, Onan genset and exterior TVs. Available in three full-wall-slide floorplans (including a bunkhouse with a bath and a half) ranging from 35 feet, 6 inches, to 36 feet, 10 inches, MSRP for the Omni and Magnitude is expected to start around $209,000.



One of several new floorplans for 2019, the Thor Motor Coach Quantum CR24, a 25-foot, 8-inch Class C motorhome on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter cutaway chassis with 3.0-liter 188-hp V-6 diesel engine, features a “completely unique front living room layout,” according to Thor’s Northeast Sales Manager, Joe Barlich. When the cockpit seats are rotated into the living area, coupled with the dinette slide and opposite the curbside theater seating, there’s room for six to comfortably enjoy a pleasant conversation. “This is going to be very, very popular for us going forward. It already has been very well received because it’s not the ‘same old-same old.’ We’re actually pushing the envelope and innovating, and doing something unique and new again,” Barlich said. The motorhome features a small galley off the dinette and past the refrigerator there’s a convection microwave, pantry, three-segment bathroom, and a bedroom featuring a full-size bed slide and wardrobe along the back wall. MSRP: $125,700 (base).



Built on the Ford E-450 chassis and powered by a 305-hp 6.8-liter Triton V-10 engine, the Quantum KW29 is a new 30-foot Class C motorhome featuring a king bed out back and conversational seating in the living area, thanks to theater seating set opposite a streetside dinette slide. “We’re really trying to hit all aspects and give somebody a nice place to be when it rains. This gives you the best of both worlds: a lot of Class A amenities, but with Class C affordability, comfort and drivability,” said Barlich. The KW29 also features a cozy L-shape galley off the dinette with a three-burner cooktop and dual-bowl sink. A curbside refrigerator and pantry just off the entry door flank the foot-travel route to the rear bathroom and bedroom, which has the king bed tucked neatly into a streetside slideout. A wardrobe along the rear wall completes the 31-foot motorhome’s layout. MSRP: $121,350.



Murphy Bed floorplans continue to gain popularity because they allow for a more versatile living configuration. They especially make sense in compact Sprinter-based Class C’s, and the new Thor Siesta Sprinter 24MB raises the bar by including a 67-inch sofa, over which the Murphy bed deploys when needed. “Right now, many other floorplans don’t have a sofa that goes with the fold-up bed,” explained Krider. “With a Murphy bed, you have a sofa first, and then the bed folds down over the top of it, so it kind of gives you the best of both worlds.” A large slideout amidships houses the Murphy bed and the 70-inch Dream Dinette with footrests across from the 32-inch TV in the main living area. “It really takes some of this small area you usually encounter in the very middle of the motorhome, and gives you a big walkway all the way through,” said Krider. The rear bath features a roomy 24-by-36-inch corner shower, in addition to a closet for extra storage space. Outside, an armless patio awning with integrated LED lighting makes it easy to view the exterior 32-inch LED TV. MSRP starts at $134,850.



The Wayfarer Class C motorhome, built on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter cutaway chassis, has come a long way in a short amount of time. Introduced in January 2017, four Wayfarer models are manufactured in Tiffin’s production facility in Winfield, Alabama, which will soon be joined by a 20-bay customer service center and adjoining campground for owners seeking service work. For 2019, the Wayfarer receives several upgrades, such as a leveling system, and options including a solar system and theater seating. “We re-enhanced the 24 QW, made a couple of changes to it, and made it a 25 QW. The 24 QW had a corner shower; this one actually has a bigger shower that you can get into a lot more easily,” Posey explained, adding that six full-body paint schemes also are new for 2019. MSRP: $134,000 (base).



A full-wall slide in a sub-25-footer? Winnebago’s new Vita 24P, built on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter chassis, features just that. The streetside slide opens up the interior, making the compact Class C feel much larger than it really is. But that’s not the only thing that lives large on the Vita. “The nice thing about the Vita is ‘best-in-class green features and capabilities,’” said Sam Jefson, Winnebago’s public relations specialist. “That means large storage tanks, and a good-sized tank for your freshwater. That’s a big plus for people who are active and want to be on the go. And, you have 200 watts of solar [panels].”

Winnebago has also focused on user-friendliness. “The unique thing about this is that we’ve designed the pocket door [near the bed] so that you can enter the bathroom while the slide is in,” said Jefson. The bed is flanked by dual nightstands and is across the aisle from the bathroom, which features a 24-by-32-inch corner shower. The Vita is also equipped with a “SuperShell” front sleeper above the cockpit, a large galley and traditional cabinetry, which Jefson says is “a nice change of pace for somebody looking for something different” from the European cabinets so popular today. MSRP: Around $120,000.