Travel in luxury and style with the hottest 2019 Class A motorhomes, featuring Coachmen, Entegra, Fleetwood, Foretravel, Newmar & more.



After a brief hiatus, REV Recreation Group has brought back a revamped American Dream as the (relatively) entry-level diesel pusher in its American Coach luxury diesel line. The American Dream enters 2019 with three bath-and-a-half floorplans, including the 42Q. Janeen Gerke, who oversees the American Coach and Monaco lines, said the 42-foot-long 42Q, which features a 450-hp engine (the 45-foot model jumps to a 600-hp powerplant) is highlighted by three slideouts, including a nearly full-wall streetside slide, as well as gray wood tones throughout. Other features include a Firefly electronics command system, abundant storage and a steerable tag axle. “With the re-launch of the American Dream, we’re trying to make it a high-end coach again,” Gerke said. “For 2018, we kind of lost focus and took the American Dream to a lower price point to try to get a more entry-level customer when, in fact, the American Coach buyer is not a [standard] entry-level buyer. So we redesigned the coach to give a higher-end feel.” MSRP: $530,000 (base).



More power. That’s what Coachmen is hanging its hat on with the Sportscoach SRS 339DS, a new 36-foot diesel pusher designed to offer more oomph to a luxury motorhome at a more palatable price. “The fact that it has 340 hp is huge for us because our competition in this price point’s going to be 300-hp,” said Joe Mullen, East Coast sales representative for Coachmen Sportscoach Diesel. But a closer look reveals a more robust design. “We are a true diesel-pusher build, which means we’re not taking an entry-level gas motorhome and setting that box on a diesel chassis,” said Mullen. “We’re going to have gelcoat side walls, 17-inch bus mirrors and aluminum slam-latch baggage doors. It’s a true build that way.” The Cummins ISB 6.7-liter is mated to an Allison 2100MH automatic transmission, as well as full air brakes and air suspension, while a 6.0-kW diesel genset and 2,000-watt inverter ensure comfort on the road and when living without hookups. Inside, the 339DS is indeed all luxury, with a farm sink in the galley, soft-close doors throughout and residential appliances. Coachmen has even made it easy for CPAP users to route their devices through the center cabinet over the king bed. MSRP: $225,000.



With the 45X and 45Y, Entegra Coach, a division of Jayco, has introduced two new quad-slide, mid-bath floorplans to its lineup of high-end 45-foot diesel pushers. The single-bath models differ from the 45A, 45B, 45F and the 45W, which are all bath-and-a-half motorhomes, while the entire lineup features a Cummins X15 turbocharged 605-hp engine with 1,950 lb-ft of torque powering a Spartan K3 raised-rail chassis. “We’ve noticed a trend of some folks wanting to go away from the bath-and-a-half unit because they don’t want to give up that square footage,” said Brian LaPray, Entegra’s national sales manager. “You have that half-bath for the folks who want the bath, but it’s 16 square feet of living space you can never get back, just to have that extra toilet. Having that mid-bath unit also gives you a flush floor all the way through the coach. That rear-bath unit, you have to step up into the bathroom. Those folks who are getting up in the middle of the night don’t have to worry about stepping up into the bathroom and then stepping back out of the bathroom when they go to bed.” The 45Y, LaPray added, is a “great couples coach” in that the split bathroom has dual sinks and a large shower to go along with the rear bedroom with opposing slides, king bed, rear wardrobe and washer/dryer. The living area is just as spacious with a second set of opposing slides. The driver’s side slideout houses the refrigerator, pantry and entertainment center/fireplace, sandwiching either a dinette or freestanding table and chairs, while the passenger-side slideout houses the kitchen and either an L-shaped sofa or three-seat theater sofa. MSRP: $785,000.



It’s been a little more than a year since Entegra Coach debuted the Emblem brand of high-end gas-powered Class A motorhomes, and for 2019, the manufacturer has added a third floorplan to the lineup. Like the other full-body paint Emblem models, the 38-foot, 8-inch 36H is built on the beefier 24,000-pound GVWR Ford F-53 chassis with plenty of carpeted, pass-through basement storage. Ryan Eash, director of product development for Jayco Motorhome Group, said the Emblem’s appeal is that, while it’s a gas coach, it has the look and the feel found in Entegra’s luxury diesel-pusher brands. As for the single-bath 36H, one of its three slideouts is a passenger-side full-wall slide, while the other two house the king bed in the rear master suite, and the residential-style recliner and sofa in the living area. The sofa can be swapped out for optional theater seating. Moving from front to back, the full-wall slide contains a dinette; well-appointed galley complete with plenty of storage and a 21-cubic-foot residential refrigerator; and wardrobe cabinets and a TV in the rear bedroom. MSRP: $175,000.



The Reatta represents a new diesel-pusher line for Entegra Coach. Built on a Spartan K1 360 raised-rail chassis with independent front suspension and paired with a 360-hp Cummins ISB engine with 800 lb-ft of torque, the Reatta is available initially in three models. These include the quad-slide, mid-bath 37MB, the 39T2 and 39BH, the latter two of which are 39-foot, bath-and-a-half, triple-slide units. Like the 39BH, the 39T2 has a full-wall slide on the curbside, spacious rear bath for the master suite with king-bed slide, and a wide-open living/kitchen area. While the Reatta may be relatively short in length, LaPray said it’s long on features including four premium exterior paint choices; two interior designs; solid hardwood cabinets; and a galley that features a Whirlpool residential refrigerator with icemaker and water dispenser, induction cooktop, 1.5-cubic-foot convection microwave oven, solid-surface countertops and stainless-steel sink. Other highlights include a Versatouch Lyra touchpad command center with integrated app, polished tile flooring, and an entertainment system featuring a 50-inch LED TV with a soundbar and Blu-ray player in the living area. Other entertainment offerings include a 32-inch LED TV in the bedroom and an exterior 39-inch LED TV. MSRP: $293,000.



Like its sister motorhome, the Holiday Rambler Endeavor 38W, the Fleetwood Discovery 38W is a new diesel pusher coming in at 40 feet. It’s built on the Freightliner XCM Power Bridge chassis, and motivated by a 360-hp Cummins ISB 6.7-liter engine paired with a six-speed Allison 3000 transmission. The 38W floorplan features three slideouts, including a nearly full-wall slide curbside, as well as one of the largest rear bathrooms on the market with dual sinks, room for a stackable washer/dryer, and a large shower with integrated seat. “We’re going for a very modern and contemporary feel,” said Doug Miller, who oversees the Fleetwood and Holiday Rambler diesel-pusher lines. “We have light floors and nice bright colors. We have true stone facing on our fireplace, with a mantle, down the wall to give it more of that modern feel. It’s just a nice, very warm and inviting coach.”

Other features include a Firefly electronics control system, 48-inch exterior TV with entertainment center, LED lighting, safety view camera system, four-point automatic leveling, dual-glazed frameless flush-mount windows and four exterior full-body paint options. MSRP: $330,000 (estimated).



Among the many all-new and revamped motorhomes from REV Recreation Group is the Fleetwood Pace Arrow 35 QS Class A, the first-ever quad-slide unit in the model lineup. At 37 feet, 7 inches long, the 35 QS, which is powered by a 340-hp Cummins ISB 6.7-liter engine atop a Freightliner Power Bridge chassis with V-Ride suspension, makes optimal use of all four slides, with two sets of opposing slides providing a large bedroom in the rear and a large galley space and conversational seating in the living area. With a king bed in the streetside slide and built-in dressers in the curbside slide, the rear bedroom also features a bank of wardrobe closets along the back wall. Other features include a drop-down bed over the cockpit, four LED TVs, residential refrigerator with 2,000-watt pure sine inverter, 50-amp service, frameless dual-pane tinted windows, induction cooktop and Illumaplex multiplex system. Options include washer/dryer, theater seating, freestanding dinette with credenza, and a technology package that offers an exterior Bluetooth speaker with porch light, Wi-Fi extender, cell booster, 160-watt solar panel and a collision-avoidance system. MSRP: $268,759.



Drawing, in part, on its extensive buying power, Forest River is able to offer the luxurious new Berkshire XLT 45B at an attractive price point, especially for a 45-foot diesel on a Freightliner XCR chassis. “We have the ability to buy in bulk per se, if you want to look at that aspect of it,” said Tim Cunningham, national sales and product manager, Forest River Diesel Motorhomes. But it goes beyond the buying process. “At our diesel plant, all we do is build diesel motorhomes. So our warranty is under one roof, our parts are under one roof, most of the assembly and construction’s under one roof. That allows us to go above and beyond on both ends — the production side and the servicing side on the backend, too.” The XLT 45B comes standard with a steerable tag axle from Freightliner. “We put a large walk-in rear wardrobe on the tag,” said Cunningham. “With a tag, a lot of time you associate [that layout] with full-time RVers. So we wanted to make sure we had an abundance of wardrobe space and storage overall.” Other highlights include heated floors, Aqua-Hot hydronic system, premium flooring, multiplex wiring, hardwood cabinetry and soft-touch furniture. MSRP: $410,000.



The Georgetown FR3 is billed as Forest River’s crossover utility vehicle (CUV), making it a popular choice for owners who want a motorhome that drives more like a Class C while retaining the livability of a Class A. That popularity also means that keeping up with the latest in comfort and technology is especially important. That’s why the newest floorplan, the FR3 33DS, is decked out with all the bells and whistles a family could want for entertainment and residential luxury. “It’s got the large 50-inch TV, a fireplace, a huge bathroom, washer/dryer prep and a true king-size bed,” said Michael Wagner, sales trainer for Forest River’s Class A Gas Motor Homes. The 33DS also replaces the sofa bed in the living area with theater seating, and includes a large four-door refrigerator, residential microwave and three-burner stove in the galley. Outside, the gelcoat side walls, one-piece fiberglass roof and front cap should help keep the motorhome looking new for years to come. MSRP: $141,116.



Forest River has given its Georgetown 3 Series GT3 lineup an extensive makeover for 2019. “We did a new redesign on our 3 Series,” said Wagner. “We’ve got a new front cap, which also has a chrome package. It’s got chrome mirrors, chrome front headlights, chrome bezels. There’s also a new LED package, and new graphics.” This year, the GT3 line also added the 33B3 floorplan, a bunkhouse model designed for RVing families. The new models also feature comfort upgrades over previous years that include redesigned dinettes and optional theater seats, plus a 12-cubic-foot refrigerator, a larger microwave and a new stovetop configuration with three burners. Standard appointments include automatic hydraulic leveling jacks, color side and rear cameras, bedroom and main living-area LED TVs, custom countertops and a Pioneer dash entertainment system. MSRP: $138,984.



Forest River has a completely new floorplan in its Class A gas Georgetown GT5 lineup. The 34H5 is a bath-and-a-half floorplan with a full bath in the rear spanning the entire width of the motorhome. The king bed in the master resides in one of the three slideouts, allowing for an open bedroom with a wardrobe, storage closet, dresser and washer/dryer option. The galley area occupies another slide, resulting in an impressive amount of prep space. The final slide is home to the spacious dinette and powered theater seating, situated for optimal viewing of the 40-inch LED TV above an electric fireplace. Also of note is the use of Precision-Plex wiring for smart control of electronics. Like all Georgetown GT5 models, the 34H5 rides on the Ford F-53 chassis and is powered by the Triton V-10 gas engine; GVWR is 22,000 pounds. MSRP: $163,345.



Foretravel has been manufacturing luxury motorcoaches for more than 50 years, so it’s not surprising that the company’s offerings for 2019 continue to raise the bar in terms of livability and overall quality. The flagship ih-45 is built on Spartan’s Foretravel Travelride III chassis, and is made to order from there, outfitted with most anything you could think of. Coaches #6651 and #6652 show the versatility afforded by being a part of the custom-building process. Both bath-and-a-half footprints feature four slides, a large rear full bath with dual vanities, a motorized king bed curbside in the bedroom and a galley with an expandable countertop. The 6651 is equipped with dual recliners with a wine chiller within an arm’s length in the living area, while the 6652’s layout benefits from a large queen sofa bed and places the wine chiller on the other end of the galley. It’s a subtle touch that changes a theater-room to a homier living room, and is exactly why Foretravel believes that one size doesn’t fit all. Both coaches are powered by a Cummins X15 605-hp engine, with air bags added on the front, drive and tag axles for additional comfort. Appliances are all top-shelf, including a Bosch stacked washer/dryer, dish drawer and Aqua-Hot hydronic heating system. Countertops are quartz, slides are all flush when retracted and home-theater components bring the boom to movie night. MSRP: $1,437,030 (#6651); $1,432,410 (#6652).



Newell’s slogan is “Where Power Meets Luxury,” which is a statement that’s hard to dispute with offerings like Coach #1659. With four slides, a mid-entry door and a rear master bath “suite,” Coach #1659 is outfitted with just about every luxury offering imaginable, from premium leather seating to quartz countertops to four air-conditioning units to heated floors and indirect lighting. A half-bath is located amidships across from the professional-grade galley, which features a Wolf two-burner cooktop, GE Monogram residential refrigerator, GE Profile microwave convection oven and Fisher & Paykel dishwasher drawer. There’s even a built-in coffee­maker, plus a garbage disposal. The rear full bathroom houses a large closet, impressive-size shower and a stackable Whirlpool washer/dryer. The bedroom is highlighted by a queen-plus extendable bed, dual nightstands and a 49-inch curved Samsung LED 4K TV above a dresser that is flanked by dual closet areas. With the 605-hp Cummins X15 engine, plus a steerable tag axle, active suspension and leveling system, the on-the-road capabilities of Coach #1659 likely veer toward divine. MSRP: $2,017,230.



Newmar has turned its attention to versatile livability in the all-new 2019 Dutch Star lineup. Available on the Freightliner XCR or Spartan K2 tag axle chassis, the Dutch Star offers what the company calls “more furniture arrangements than ever before.” The 4328 is outfitted with recliners that can sit opposite either a jackknife or Fold-N-Tumble sofa. A configuration with two storage ottomans and a bunk sofa is also available on select layouts. Whichever they choose, buyers will find themselves surrounded by a carved backlit fascia and dual-pane windows for a wide view of the surrounding area. The interior is highlighted by the carved Feature Ceiling above porcelain tile flooring. A modern cockpit houses a digital instrument panel and wireless charging pad, while Rand McNally navigation and a 360-degree camera system are available to join the standard side- and rearview display. Entertainment in the living area is courtesy of either a retractable or overhead-mounted Sony 4K TV with Blu-ray player and Bose soundbar. A Girard power side awning and LED lighting round out the package. MSRP: $413,757.

When searching for a new home, it’s pretty common knowledge that the biggest sellers are the kitchen and the bathroom. Newmar knows the same is true for luxury coaches, so the company delivers on both fronts with the 2019 Essex. Both locations (all three, if you count each bathroom) feature Super Polished solid-surface countertops and maple hardwood cabinets with raised panel doors with a matte finish. The amidships galley is highlighted by a Whirlpool French-door residential refrigerator next to a wood pantry, with a half-bath across the hall. The rear master bath showcases what Newmar calls “our largest shower,” in addition to a full-length wardrobe. Integrating a long list of popular features and arrangements from Newmar’s most popular 45-foot floorplans, the 4551 extends by way of three power slideouts, including one of the full-wall variety. Opposing sofas welcome visitors aboard, and the dinette located on the off-door side is positioned just in front of an expansive cabin window. Porcelain plank tile can be found throughout. The Essex is available on the Freightliner SL or Spartan K3 chassis powered by a 605-hp Cummins diesel. MSRP: $764,970.



NeXus RV has introduced the Bentley Diamond, a 40-foot diesel pusher built on the Spartan K1 chassis with a Cummins 6.7-liter 360-hp engine and six-speed Allison 3000 transmission. NeXus President Dave Middleton noted this is the first time the company has built on a Spartan chassis, and he said it’s right in line with the manufacturer’s desire to develop products that shake up the market. After all, NeXus first introduced the Bentley Diamond on a Freightliner chassis at a price point far below the market. Middleton noted that other manufacturers eventually developed competitive products, so switching the Bentley Diamond to a Spartan K1 chassis is another move to disrupt the market. “Now we’ve switched and we went with the value of the Spartan chassis, which is independent front suspension, air ride, air brakes, 360 hp, dual fuel fill. In this marketplace, we hit a price point that’s $20,000 less than anything else. And it’s got all the features of a much higher-priced unit,” Middleton said. The Bentley Diamond features high-end components, construction and amenities. MSRP: $299,000.



NeXus, which has been selling its Class A and C motorhomes through a dealer body for a little more than a year after having been factory-direct since its inception in 2010, has introduced the 37-foot, three-slide luxury Evoque. “The idea behind the Evoque is we once again are trying to shift the paradigm against our competition. So we took a Freightliner XCR raised-rail chassis with a 360-hp Cummins engine, paired with a 3000-series six-speed Allison transmission, loaded with full air ride and full air brakes, and we put it at a price point that no one else has,” said Claude Donati, chairman of NeXus. “The Evoque is equipped with everything,” he continued. “It has a 2,000-watt inverter, an 8.0-kW Onan QuietDiesel generator, residential refrigerator, 1.3-cubic-foot microwave convection oven, a brand-new Dometic range top, Formica wraparound countertops, upgraded cabinetry, leveling jacks and comfortable, durable furniture. So, it is loaded. There isn’t an option that’s missing,” Donati said, adding the “idea was just to try to give people a chance to buy a real raised-rail diesel motorhome at a price that’s pretty aggressive.” MSRP: $239,000.



Perhaps the biggest model year change for the Allegro Bus line by Tiffin is the addition of another rail on top of its proprietary PowerGlide chassis, which elevates the entire floor several more inches. The result is not only a flat floor across the length of the interior of the coach, but additional basement storage as well. Among the five Allegro Bus models is the 40IP, a quad-slide diesel pusher featuring a Cummins ISL 450-hp engine and Allison 3000MH six-speed automatic transmission. Company founder Bob Tiffin said the added rail eliminates the step-up that had been at the rear of the motorhome, plus the basement storage is a “real deal for us old folks because the doors got 3½ inches taller. So stooping down under the slideouts and getting in there is a much easier chore right now.”

Additionally, Tiffin pointed out the new horizontal window that extends the length of the kitchen, an addition implemented across the company’s entire Class A product line by his son, Van, who is Tiffin’s research and development manager. Stan Posey, Tiffin’s national sales manager, added that the Bus also has a few other changes for 2019, including new paint graphics, new front and rear caps, new stairwell and a digital instrument panel in the dashboard. “It’s going to look real nice and close to what our [flagship] Zephyr looks like,” Posey said. Lastly, in what could arguably be a feature that should be incorporated in most RVs, Tiffin is offering an optional emergency exit door with fold-out stairs from the head of the master bed. In an emergency, pull two padded panels off the wall, and it opens like an airplane emergency exit, with small steps that fold out. MSRP: $441,112.



For 2019, Winnebago jumped back into the larger-size gas Class A market with the return of the Adventurer, which for decades was the company’s premiere gas offering. The Adventurer lineup was shelved when demand for larger motorhomes faded, leaving the Vista LX as Winnebago’s top gasser; however, renewed interest in the segment made for an easy decision to bring back the Adventurer. Of the five floorplans introduced, the 36Z is the “Cadillac” of the bunch. At almost 37 feet in length, this three-slide, one-and-a-half-bath motorhome has diesel-like space and amenities on the more affordable Ford F-53 platform with a GVWR of 22,000 pounds. The 36Z features a full-wall curbside slide that includes an entertainment center with electric fireplace; galley with a 16-cubic-foot residential refrigerator, microwave oven with range touch control and dual stainless-steel sinks; and a sizable wardrobe in the rear bedroom suite. Dual slides straddle the half-bath on the driver’s side, while the full rear bath is equipped with a 30-by-36-inch shower stall. Two is the magic number with the 2019 Adventurer: two standard full-body paint options, two interior décor choices and two cabinet wood choices. Of course, the Adventurer 36Z has all the high-end amenities you’d expect, including a 5,500-watt generator, 2,000-watt inverter, Corian countertops, 50-inch LED HDTV and more. On the outside, 122 cubic feet of exterior storage will hold all the stuff needed for an extended RV sojourn. MSRP starts at $152,862.