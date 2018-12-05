2018 Readers’ Choice Awards

By
-
MotorHome Gold Readers' Choice Logo

The votes are in for your favorites of all things motorhome

The campfire is a great way to end a day of RVing, reliving the events of the day with s’mores, music and even story time. But, as the chatter continues, chances are the subject will eventually turn to favorites, as in “What’s your favorite motorhome?” or “Where’s your favorite place to visit?” Now, we all have our favorites, and debating them while the flames lick at the toes of our boots beneath the stars is one of the things that makes motorhome life so fine. That’s why we ask our readers every year for their favorites of all types of motorhome-related subjects, from vehicles to accessories to electronics to dining facilities. And while your own opinions may vary, we can offer you at least a starting point for the next fireside discussion. So, grab a drink, stoke the fire, pull up a camp chair and relax. We’ve tallied more than 6,300 entries and, without further ado, present the winners for MotorHome’s 2018 Readers’ Choice Awards.
2018-Jeep-Wrangler

RVS & DINGHY VEHICLES

Class A Motorhome Manufacturer
Gold: Tiffin Motorhomes Inc.
Silver: Winnebago Industries Inc.
Bronze: Newmar Corp.

Class B Motorhome Manufacturer
Gold: Winnebago Industries Inc.
Silver: Airstream Inc.
Bronze: RoadTrek

Class C Motorhome Manufacturer
Gold: Winnebago Industries Inc.
Silver: Tiffin Motorhomes Inc.
Bronze: Forest River

Dinghy Vehicle
Gold: Jeep Wrangler
Silver: Jeep Grand Cherokee
Bronze: Jeep Cherokee

ACCESSORIES & SUPPLIES

Carefree-Gold-Medal-Winning-Awning

Dinghy Tow Bar
Gold: Blue Ox
Silver: Roadmaster Inc.
Bronze: Demco

Auxiliary Braking System
Gold: Blue Ox
Silver: Roadmaster Inc.
Bronze: Brake Buddy (Hopkins Manufacturing Corp.)

Tow Dolly
Gold: Roadmaster Inc.
Silver: Master Tow
Bronze: Demco Kar Kaddy

Motorhome Chassis
Gold: Freightliner Custom Chassis
Silver: Ford
Bronze: Spartan Chassis

Motorhome Tires
Gold: Michelin North America RV Tires
Silver: Goodyear RV Tires
Bronze: (Tie) BF Goodrich Tires
Bronze: (Tie) Bridgestone Tires

Motorhome Battery
Gold: Interstate Batteries
Silver: Trojan Battery
Bronze: ACDelco

Engine-Performance Product
Gold: Banks Power
Silver: 5-Star Tuning
Bronze: BD Diesel Performance

Motorhome Engine Oil
Gold: Shell Rotella
Silver: Mobil 1
Bronze: Pennzoil

Fuel Additive
Gold: Lucas Oil Products
Silver: Sea Foam Sales Co.
Bronze: STP

Motorhome Awning
Gold: Carefree of Colorado
Silver: Dometic Corp.
Bronze: Girard Systems

Motorhome Cover
Gold: ADCO
Silver: Camco
Bronze: Coverking

AC Generator
Gold: Cummins Onan
Silver: Honda Power Equipment
Bronze: Generac Power Systems

Aftermarket Entertainment-System Manufacturer
Gold: Sony
Silver: Kenwood USA
Bronze: ASA Electronics/Jensen

Satellite Hardware
Gold: Winegard
Silver: DISH Tailgater
Bronze: KING

Service Provider
Gold: DISH
Silver: DirecTV
Bronze: Shaw Direct

Backup Camera
Gold: ASA Electronics
Silver: Furrion
Bronze: Rear View Safety

Tire-pressure Monitoring System
Gold: TireMinder
Silver: Truck System Technologies
Bronze: Advantage PressurePro

Cleaning Product
Gold: Meguiar’s
Silver: Armor All
Bronze: Mother’s

Holding-tank Chemical
Gold: Thetford
Silver: Camco
Bronze: Happy Camper Holding Tank Treatment

Refrigerator
Gold: Dometic Corp.
Silver: Norcold Inc. (Thetford)
Bronze: Atwood Mobile Products (Dometic)

Toilet
Gold: Dometic Corp.
Silver: Thetford
Bronze: SeaLand (Dometic)

HVAC Comfort System
Gold: Dometic Corp.
Silver: Aqua-Hot
Bronze: Atwood Mobile Products (Dometic)

Beach_kayaks_The_Beaches_of_Fort_Myers

SERVICE & TRAVEL

Fuel Station
Gold: Pilot Flying J
Silver: Costco
Bronze: Love’s Travel Stops

RV Campground or Resort
Gold: The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
Silver: Seven Feathers RV Resort
Bronze: Ocean Lakes Family Campground

RV Casino Resort
Gold: Seven Feathers Casino Resort
Silver: Pechanga Resort & Casino
Bronze: WinStar World Casino & Resort

Sit-down Restaurant
Gold: Cracker Barrel
Silver: Texas Roadhouse
Bronze: Olive Garden

Favorite State in which to RV
Gold: Florida
Silver: Colorado (Colorado Tourism)
Bronze: Arizona (Visit Arizona)

 

RELATED ARTICLESMore from MotorHome

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here