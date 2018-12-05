The votes are in for your favorites of all things motorhome

The campfire is a great way to end a day of RVing, reliving the events of the day with s’mores, music and even story time. But, as the chatter continues, chances are the subject will eventually turn to favorites, as in “What’s your favorite motorhome?” or “Where’s your favorite place to visit?” Now, we all have our favorites, and debating them while the flames lick at the toes of our boots beneath the stars is one of the things that makes motorhome life so fine. That’s why we ask our readers every year for their favorites of all types of motorhome-related subjects, from vehicles to accessories to electronics to dining facilities. And while your own opinions may vary, we can offer you at least a starting point for the next fireside discussion. So, grab a drink, stoke the fire, pull up a camp chair and relax. We’ve tallied more than 6,300 entries and, without further ado, present the winners for MotorHome’s 2018 Readers’ Choice Awards.



RVS & DINGHY VEHICLES

Class A Motorhome Manufacturer

Gold: Tiffin Motorhomes Inc.

Silver: Winnebago Industries Inc.

Bronze: Newmar Corp.

Class B Motorhome Manufacturer

Gold: Winnebago Industries Inc.

Silver: Airstream Inc.

Bronze: RoadTrek

Class C Motorhome Manufacturer

Gold: Winnebago Industries Inc.

Silver: Tiffin Motorhomes Inc.

Bronze: Forest River

Dinghy Vehicle

Gold: Jeep Wrangler

Silver: Jeep Grand Cherokee

Bronze: Jeep Cherokee

ACCESSORIES & SUPPLIES

Dinghy Tow Bar

Gold: Blue Ox

Silver: Roadmaster Inc.

Bronze: Demco

Auxiliary Braking System

Gold: Blue Ox

Silver: Roadmaster Inc.

Bronze: Brake Buddy (Hopkins Manufacturing Corp.)

Tow Dolly

Gold: Roadmaster Inc.

Silver: Master Tow

Bronze: Demco Kar Kaddy

Motorhome Chassis

Gold: Freightliner Custom Chassis

Silver: Ford

Bronze: Spartan Chassis

Motorhome Tires

Gold: Michelin North America RV Tires

Silver: Goodyear RV Tires

Bronze: (Tie) BF Goodrich Tires

Bronze: (Tie) Bridgestone Tires

Motorhome Battery

Gold: Interstate Batteries

Silver: Trojan Battery

Bronze: ACDelco

Engine-Performance Product

Gold: Banks Power

Silver: 5-Star Tuning

Bronze: BD Diesel Performance

Motorhome Engine Oil

Gold: Shell Rotella

Silver: Mobil 1

Bronze: Pennzoil

Fuel Additive

Gold: Lucas Oil Products

Silver: Sea Foam Sales Co.

Bronze: STP

Motorhome Awning

Gold: Carefree of Colorado

Silver: Dometic Corp.

Bronze: Girard Systems

Motorhome Cover

Gold: ADCO

Silver: Camco

Bronze: Coverking

AC Generator

Gold: Cummins Onan

Silver: Honda Power Equipment

Bronze: Generac Power Systems

Aftermarket Entertainment-System Manufacturer

Gold: Sony

Silver: Kenwood USA

Bronze: ASA Electronics/Jensen

Satellite Hardware

Gold: Winegard

Silver: DISH Tailgater

Bronze: KING

Service Provider

Gold: DISH

Silver: DirecTV

Bronze: Shaw Direct

Backup Camera

Gold: ASA Electronics

Silver: Furrion

Bronze: Rear View Safety

Tire-pressure Monitoring System

Gold: TireMinder

Silver: Truck System Technologies

Bronze: Advantage PressurePro

Cleaning Product

Gold: Meguiar’s

Silver: Armor All

Bronze: Mother’s

Holding-tank Chemical

Gold: Thetford

Silver: Camco

Bronze: Happy Camper Holding Tank Treatment

Refrigerator

Gold: Dometic Corp.

Silver: Norcold Inc. (Thetford)

Bronze: Atwood Mobile Products (Dometic)

Toilet

Gold: Dometic Corp.

Silver: Thetford

Bronze: SeaLand (Dometic)

HVAC Comfort System

Gold: Dometic Corp.

Silver: Aqua-Hot

Bronze: Atwood Mobile Products (Dometic)

SERVICE & TRAVEL

Fuel Station

Gold: Pilot Flying J

Silver: Costco

Bronze: Love’s Travel Stops

RV Campground or Resort

Gold: The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort

Silver: Seven Feathers RV Resort

Bronze: Ocean Lakes Family Campground

RV Casino Resort

Gold: Seven Feathers Casino Resort

Silver: Pechanga Resort & Casino

Bronze: WinStar World Casino & Resort

Sit-down Restaurant

Gold: Cracker Barrel

Silver: Texas Roadhouse

Bronze: Olive Garden

Favorite State in which to RV

Gold: Florida

Silver: Colorado (Colorado Tourism)

Bronze: Arizona (Visit Arizona)