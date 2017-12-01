2017 MotorHome Readers’ Choice Award Winners

With thousands of our readers’ votes tallied, you have decided the best of the best from among the motorhome industry’s top players
It’s January, which not only means the beginning of a new year, but it’s also time to reveal the winners of our annual Readers’ Choice Awards. Every year, we hand the reins over to you, dear readers, to decide the best of the best from among the motorhome industry’s top players, including vehicles, products, services and even destinations. And, as in years past, you didn’t disappoint, with votes totaling in the thousands among the various categories. If you don’t see your favorite company in the ranks (or believe it should have rated higher), be sure to cast your votes later this year. Until then, the winners are:
Class A Motorhome
GOLD: Tiffin Motorhomes
Tiffin Motorhomes is proud to be one of the few family-owned manufacturers in the industry. And that’s not just lip service: From general manager Tim Tiffin to head of research and development Van Tiffin to Lex, Leigh and Trent Tiffin, the Tiffin family continues its hands-on approach. And that, of course, includes founder Bob Tiffin, a member of the RV Industry Association’s Hall of Fame, who is still the first one at the Red Bay, Alabama, plant every morning. Tiffin’s Class A products include the Allegro, Allegro Breeze, Allegro Red, Phaeton, Allegro Bus and Zephyr.
Tiffin Motorhomes | 205-487-4710 | www.tiffinmotorhomes.com
SILVER: Newmar Corp.
800-731-8300 | www.newmarcorp.com
BRONZE: Winnebago Industries Inc.
641-585-3535 | www.winnebagoind.com
Class B Motorhome
GOLD: Roadtrek
Roadtrek has been among the best-selling Class B motorhomes for more than 25 years. The brand was acquired by Erwin Hymer Group in 2016, leading to the creation of the Erwin Hymer Group North America (EHGNA). Today, Roadtrek offers a full line of Class B motorhomes built on Mercedes-Benz, Chevrolet or Ram ProMaster chassis. Roadtrek is one of EHGNA’s four brands and offers 11 models offering innovative products including the EcoTrek Lithium power module system and VoltStart auto-start system.
Roadtrek | 888-ROADTREK | www.roadtrek.com
SILVER: Winnebago Industries Inc.
641-585-3535 | www.winnebagoind.com
BRONZE: Pleasure-Way
800-364-0189 | www.pleasureway.com
Class C Motorhome
GOLD: Winnebago Industries Inc.
Winnebago offers a number of popular Class C motorhomes including the View, Navion, Aspect, Cambria, Trend, Fuse, Minnie Winnie and Spirit. The new Minnie Winnie/Spirit 22M includes a U-shaped dinette that converts to a comfortable bed. The floorplan also features a private rear bedroom and cabover bunk for added sleeping flexibility, plus a large rear trunk for gear. The new View 24D expands living space with the touch of a button with a large slide and powered Murphy+ Bed. A full galley makes meal prep a pleasure, while swivel cab seats provide added seating options in the lounge and dining area.
Winnebago Industries Inc. | 641-585-3535 | www.winnebagoind.com
SILVER: Forest River Inc.
www.forestriverinc.com
BRONZE: Thor Motor Coach
800-860-5658 | www.thormotorcoach.com
Dinghy Auxiliary Braking System
GOLD: BrakeBuddy
For more than 20 years, BrakeBuddy has been a leader in portable braking. New BrakeBuddy Classic II and Select II units come equipped with push-button auto-start. A low-profile design makes them easy to carry, while the quick-connect clevis allows for easy attachment to the brake pedal. An easy-pull power cord with built-in break-away function creates a simple, one-plug connection. A 15-amp towed battery charger is included with both units. BrakeBuddy II units are backed by a new five-year warranty, with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
BrakeBuddy, Hopkins Manufacturing Corp. | 800-470-2287 | www.brakebuddy.com
SILVER: SMI Manufacturing
800-893-3763 | www.smibrake.com
BRONZE: Roadmaster Inc.
800-669-9690 | www.roadmasterinc.com
Dinghy Vehicle
GOLD: Jeep Wrangler
With 13 models and an MSRP starting south of $24,000, Jeep’s Wrangler has once again captured the award for favorite dinghy vehicle. The 3.6-liter V-6 and six-speed manual transmission are standard, while on-the-fly part-time 4WD is available on some models. Options packages include an impressive array of add-ons like chrome, LED lighting, entertainment upgrades and leather seats, all sure to make the Wrangler your own.
Jeep | www.jeep.com
SILVER: Honda CR-V
https://automobiles.honda.com/cr-v
BRONZE: Jeep Cherokee
www.jeep.com
Fuel Additive
GOLD: Lucas Oil Products
Available at auto-parts stores nationwide, Lucas Oil offers motorsports products designed to improve the performance of any vehicle, from motorhomes to dinghies and even motorcycles. The company’s popular fuel additives include conditioners, boosters and stabilizers, but Lucas also offers motor oils, cleaners, detailing kits and greases.
Lucas Oil Products | 800-342-2512 | https://lucasoil.com
SILVER: Sea Foam Sales Co.
952-938-4811 | www.seafoamsales.com
BRONZE: Gold Eagle Sta-Bil | 800-367-3245 | www.goldeagle.com/brands/sta-bil
Fuel Station
GOLD: Pilot Flying J
Every motorhome driver on every road trip needs a reliable place to rest for a spell, to fuel up and check the air in the tires. For more than 60 years, Pilot Flying J has been that oasis for drivers, and with more than 750 locations in North America, hopes to continue to do so for many years to come. In addition to designated fuel lanes, overnight parking, LP-gas and dump stations, visitors can refuel their own batteries with snacks, entrees and beverages for all. Customers also enjoy on-site Wi-Fi and a membership rewards program.
Pilot Flying J | 877-866-7378 | www.pilotflyingj.com
SILVER: Costco
800-774-2678 | www.costco.com
BRONZE: Love’s Travel Stops
800-655-6837 | www.loves.com
Holding-Tank Chemicals
GOLD: Thetford
Holding-tank chemicals are often unsung heroes; we never notice them when they’re doing their job. This year, Thetford’s chemicals, including Aqua-Kem (fresh off its 50th anniversary in 2017) and Eco-Smart, have once again been voted to the head of the class. Thetford’s chemicals are 100 percent biodegradable and are designed to work in all weather conditions to minimize orders, liquefy waste and break down tissue. Available in a variety of scents and forms (toss-in, granular and liquid).
Thetford | 800-543-1219 | www.thetford.com
SILVER: Walex
800-338-3155 | www.walex.com
BRONZE: Happy Camper (SouthWest Distributors)
928-478-4537 | www.1-happycamper.com
Motorhome Awning
GOLD: Dometic Corp.
Dometic offers a wide range of awnings and accessories, including wall-mounted awnings, roof-mounted awnings, slideout-topper awnings, awnings for doors and awnings for windows. The awnings are available in both manual and remote controlled models, with and without wind sensors. Made from high-quality fabric, Dometic awnings are easy to install, use and maintain, according to the company.
Dometic Corp. | 800-366-3842 | www.dometic.com
SILVER: Carefree of Colorado
www.carefreeofcolorado.com
BRONZE: Girard Systems
800-382-8442 | www.girardrv.com
Motorhome Chassis
GOLD: Freightliner Custom Chassis
Freightliner chassis can be found on a number of popular motorhome brands (those from REV, Tiffin, Thor and Newmar, to name a few) and combine state-of-the-art craftsmanship and engineering with more than 450 branded service centers in North America to produce this year’s favorite motorhome chassis. Offerings include the XC, SL and S2RV platforms.
Freightliner Custom Chassis | 864-487-1700 | www.fcccrv.com
SILVER: Ford Motor Co.
www.ford.com
BRONZE: Spartan Chassis Inc.
517-543-6400 | www.spartanchassis.com
Performance-Enhancing Product
GOLD: 5 Star Tuning
5 Star Tuning is a family-operated business in Florence, South Carolina, specializing in custom tuning for motorhome and towable applications. Users can utilize a 5 Star tuner to help unlock their vehicle’s potential with additional torque, horsepower, efficiency and refined shifting, even while driving through mountainous terrain, according to the company.
5 Star Tuning | 843-536-1244 | www.5startuning.com
SILVER: Banks Power
800-601-8072 | http://bankspower.com
BRONZE (TIE): BD Diesel Performance
800-887-5030 | www.dieselperformance.com
BRONZE: Bully Dog
940-783-9914 | https://bullydog.com
RV Battery
GOLD: Interstate Batteries
Interstate has been providing automotive power since 1952. From starting batteries to house batteries, Interstate is a leading supplier of motorhome power. The company’s dual-purpose RV batteries feature an expected service life twice that of conventional alloy AGM batteries, and they are backed by a three-year free replacement warranty.
Interstate Batteries | 866-842-5368 | www.interstatebatteries.com
SILVER: Trojan Battery Co.
800-423-6569 | www.trojanbattery.com
BRONZE: Lifeline Batteries Inc.
909-599-7816 | http://lifelinebatteries.com
RV Campground/Resort
GOLD: Pala Casino RV Resort
With a top Good Sam rating of 10/10*/10, Pala’s RV resort has quickly become a premier destination in Southern California. The 10-acre RV resort is just steps away from Pala Casino Spa Resort, and features 100 full-hookup sites with grass lawns and picnic tables. The facility is patrolled around the clock, and provides a free shuttle service to the casino. Visitors enjoy free Wi-Fi, cable TV, clean restrooms and showers, a fenced dog park, barbecue areas and a heated swimming pool. Table tennis and horseshoes are also available.
Pala Casino RV Resort | 844-472-5278 | www.palacasino.com
SILVER: Pechanga RV Resort
888-732-4264 | https://www.pechanga.com
BRONZE: The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
407-939-5277 | https://disneyworld.disney.go.com
RV Casino/Resort
GOLD: Pala Casino Spa Resort
Pala Casino in San Diego is a world-class gaming facility offering 2,000 cutting-edge slot and video machines, 80 table games, a 15-table poker room, 10 restaurants, two lounges with live entertainment and a 2,000-seat event center. The 10,000-square-foot full-service spa and salon features 14 treatment rooms, while the state-of-the-art fitness center and swimming pool with 12 private poolside cabanas and dual-temperature outdoor whirlpool are sure to keep your spirits up after a long day at the tables.
Pala Casino Spa Resort | 844-472-5278 | www.palacasino.com
SILVER: Pechanga Resort Casino
888-732-4264 | https://www.pechanga.com
BRONZE: Seven Feathers RV Resort
541-839-3599 | www.sevenfeathersrvresort.com
RV Cleaning Product
GOLD: Meguiar’s
Keeping your motorhome looking good is not only a matter of pride, but it also goes a long way toward prolonging its life. Meguiar’s has long been a popular option for interior and exterior care and maintenance, from the tires to the side walls to the upholstery inside. Products designed specifically for the RV market help retain its value when it comes time to sell or trade up.
Meguiar’s | 800-347-5700 | www.meguiars.com
SILVER: Dometic Corp.
800-366-3842 | www.dometic.com
BRONZE: Aero Cosmetics Wash Wax ALL
800-927-4929 | www.washwax.com
RV Cover
GOLD: ADCO
For more than 60 years, ADCO has remained the top supplier of protective products in the RV industry. ADCO offers a variety of covers, all of which can significantly reduce premature aging of the coach and help maintain resale value. The popular Designer Series DuPont Tyvek Plus Wind RV covers utilize a patent-pending Slip-Seam Strapping System that cinches tight for a snug fit while minimizing wind impact, and feature a triple-layer Tyvek top panel and triple-layer designer polypropylene sides.
ADCO, a division of Covercraft Industries | 800-541-2326 | www.adcoprod.com
SILVER: Classic Accessories
800-854-2315 | https://classicaccessories.com
BRONZE: Camco
800-334-2004 | www.camco.net
RV Engine Oil
GOLD: Shell Rotella
Engine oil is literally the life’s blood of your motorhome’s engine, so it’s important to select a high-quality blend designed to keep things protected. Shell Rotella products feature triple protection to help control wear, deposits and oil breakdown, leading to improved emission control and better durability.
Shell Rotella | http://rotella.shell.com
SILVER: Mobil 1
www.mobil1.com
BRONZE: AMSOIL
800-956-5695 | www.amsoil.com
RV Generator
GOLD: Cummins (Onan)
Cummins has been providing quiet, reliable and innovative RV power for more than 80 years. The company offers a variety of diesel, gasoline, and LP-gas generators and accessories, many including technological advances such as remote-start controls and installation-friendly automatic start systems. Cummins generators and accessories are backed by a worldwide service network dedicated to enhancing the RV lifestyle.
Cummins (Onan) | 800-286-6467 | https://cumminsengines.com/motorhome
SILVER: Honda Power Equipment
770-497-6400 | https://powerequipment.honda.com
BRONZE(TIE): Generac
888-436-3722 | www.generac.com
BRONZE: Yamaha Power Products
800-962-7926 | www.yamahamotorsports.com/power-product
RV Refrigerator
GOLD: Dometic Corp.
Dometic refrigerators come with features buyers cannot not find anywhere else, including automatic locking systems, versatile racking and adjustable shelf guards. Dometic offers various sizes and styles of refrigerators that are reliable, efficient and stylish. All models are adaptable and have been designed to be user-friendly.
Dometic Corp. | 800-366-3842 | www.dometic.com
SILVER: Norcold, a division of Thetford Corp.
800-543-1219 | www.thetford.com
BRONZE: Whirlpool Corp.
866-698-2538 | www.whirlpool.com
RV Retailer
GOLD: Camping World
Camping World is your one-stop shopping destination for everything an RVer needs, from accessories to appliances to a new motorhome. With more than 130 supercenters nationwide, plus an extensive online store, Camping World is sure to provide you with your motorhome needs. On-site RV repair and maintenance facilities offer skilled technicians trained in the latest RV service technologies.
Camping World | 888-626-7576 | www.campingworld.com
SILVER: Local dealer
BRONZE: Wal-Mart
800-925-6278 | www.walmart.com
RV Tires
GOLD: Michelin Tires
The Michelin X Line Energy Z tire lineup offers improved fuel-efficient, all-position service. The tires feature a new tread compound which generates a 7 percent reduction in rolling resistance versus the Michelin XZA2 Energy 315/80R22.5 tire, according to the company. The full-width elastic protector ply helps protect against penetrations, impacts, breaks and shock for maximum casing durability.
Michelin | www.michelin.com
SILVER: Goodyear
www.goodyear.com
BRONZE: Bridgestone
844-265-0320 | www.bridgestonetire.com
RV Toilet
GOLD: Dometic Corp.
Leaving the comforts of home behind doesn’t mean you have to be uncomfortable. Dometic’s selection of toilets — including macerator, vacuum and portable units — have been specially designed for all mobile living bathroom spaces, from confined to refined. Dometic offers portable toilets as well as porcelain, foot-flush toilets that feel more residential for added comfort.
Dometic Corp. | 800-366-3842 | www.dometic.com
SILVER: Thetford
800-543-1219 | www.thetford.com
BRONZE: Nature’s Head Composting Toilet
251-295-3043 | https://natureshead.net
Satellite Hardware
GOLD: Winegard
You don’t need to completely unplug when you’re getting away from it all. Many RVers enjoy catching the big game, or the local news, from the comfort of their campsite. Winegard has designed more than 1,000 antenna models since its inception more than 60 years ago. From portable to permanent, Winegard offers satellite hardware to provide a clear picture and pure audio.
Winegard | 800-288-8094 | www.winegard.com
SILVER: KING
952-922-6889 | www.kingconnect.com
BRONZE: DISH Tailgater (KING)
952-922-6889 | www.kingconnect.com
Satellite Provider
GOLD: DISH Network
DISH Network offers hundreds of channels in high-definition, perfect for turning your motorhome into a mobile home theater. The DISH Outdoor package is offered as a standalone, pay-as-you-go subscription, or as an add-on to your residential service. The standalone option results in more than 50 channels and advance, month-to-month billing in 30-day increments, which is ideal for the RV lifestyle.
DISH Network | 844-472-0872 | www.dish.com
SILVER: DirecTV
888-777-2454 | www.directv.com
BRONZE: Shaw Direct
888-554-7827 | www.shawdirect.ca
Sit-Down Restaurant
GOLD: Cracker Barrel
If you’re in search of a home-cooked meal, Cracker Barrel offers the next best thing: downhome dishes served in a friendly atmosphere. But Cracker Barrel is known for much more than its delicious biscuits and gravy, meatloaf or chicken-fried steak; the restaurant’s Old Country Stores sell souvenirs, treats, apparel and even furniture, all of which add up to a unique dining and shopping experience at more than 600 stores in 40 states across the U.S.
Cracker Barrel | 800-333-9566 | www.crackerbarrel.com
SILVER(TIE): Applebee’s
888-592-7753 | http://applebees.com
SILVER: Denny’s
800-733-6697 | www.dennys.com
BRONZE: Red Robin
877-733-6543 | www.redrobin.com
Best State in Which to RV
GOLD: Florida
The Sunshine State has once again received top honors for RV destination, and it’s little wonder why. Florida combines white-sand beaches, rich culture and history, unique wildlife, and world-famous theme parks and attractions to create a one-of-a-kind location. The tropical weather is a major draw year-round, and makes Florida a favorite among snowbirding RVers as well.
Florida | 888-735-2872 | www.visitflorida.com
SILVER: California
877-225-4367 | www.visitcalifornia.com
BRONZE: Oregon
800-547-7842 | www.traveloregon.com
Tire-Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
GOLD: TireMinder, Minder Research
This year’s Gold finish makes it six RCA gold medals in a row for the TireMinder. The popular TPMS is offered in either a smart-device based unit (Smart TPMS) or stand-alone system (TM-77). The systems come with lightweight transmitters that check tire conditions every six seconds. TireMinder also offers an annual Battery Replacement Program for transmitter maintenance, allowing owners to request batteries and O-rings from the company’s website free of charge.
TireMinder, Minder Research | 772-463-6522 | www.minderresearch.com
SILVER: Hawkshead Systems Inc.
888-321-8767 | www.tpms.ca
BRONZE: EEZ RV Products
928-317-8888 | www.eezrvproducts.com
Tow Bar
GOLD: Blue Ox
Blue Ox is once again the gold-winning choice for dinghy-towing hardware and accessories. The Avail tow bar is 2 inches longer than standard tow bars, can accommodate wide or narrow towed vehicles, allows for safe maneuvers around objects like fuel-station pumps and keeps the dinghy vehicle safely away from the motorhome in the event of a tight turn. Blue Ox designed the Avail’s low-profile, non-binding latch to release easily under any conditions. In addition to the Avail, Blue Ox offers a complete line of motorhome-mount tow bars to fit a variety of needs. Blue Ox is also excited to announce that a new tow bar will be joining its lineup early this year.
Blue Ox | 800-228-9289 | www.blueox.com
SILVER: Roadmaster Inc.
800-669-9690 | http://roadmasterinc.com/index.php
BRONZE: Demco
800-543-3626 | www.demco-products.com
Tow Dolly
GOLD: Demco
Founded in 1964, Dethmers Manufacturing Co. (Demco) began making the popular Kar Kaddy line of tow dollies in 1981. The current, most popular model is the Demco Kar Kaddy 460SS, which features a steerable axle allowing for tighter turns, chrome wheels and radial tires, folding ramps and a folding tongue to help store it in tight places. Hydraulic disc brakes help with controlled, safe stopping, and the galvanized frame leads to years of corrosion-free use.
Dethmers Manufacturing Co. | 800-543-3626 | www.demco-products.com
SILVER: Master Tow
800-522-2190 | www.mastertow.com
BRONZE: Acme Tow Dolly Co.
336-996-4396 | www.cartowdolly.com