2017 MotorHome Readers’ Choice Award Winners

With thousands of our readers’ votes tallied, you have decided the best of the best from among the motorhome industry’s top players

It’s January, which not only means the beginning of a new year, but it’s also time to reveal the winners of our annual Readers’ Choice Awards. Every year, we hand the reins over to you, dear readers, to decide the best of the best from among the motorhome industry’s top players, including vehicles, products, services and even destinations. And, as in years past, you didn’t disappoint, with votes totaling in the thousands among the various categories. If you don’t see your favorite company in the ranks (or believe it should have rated higher), be sure to cast your votes later this year. Until then, the winners are:

Class A Motorhome

GOLD: Tiffin Motorhomes

Tiffin Motorhomes is proud to be one of the few family-owned manufacturers in the industry. And that’s not just lip service: From general manager Tim Tiffin to head of research and development Van Tiffin to Lex, Leigh and Trent Tiffin, the Tiffin family continues its hands-on approach. And that, of course, includes founder Bob Tiffin, a member of the RV Industry Association’s Hall of Fame, who is still the first one at the Red Bay, Alabama, plant every morning. Tiffin’s Class A products include the Allegro, Allegro Breeze, Allegro Red, Phaeton, Allegro Bus and Zephyr.

Tiffin Motorhomes | 205-487-4710 | www.tiffinmotorhomes.com

SILVER: Newmar Corp.

800-731-8300 | www.newmarcorp.com

BRONZE: Winnebago Industries Inc.

641-585-3535 | www.winnebagoind.com

Class B Motorhome

GOLD: Roadtrek

Roadtrek has been among the best-selling Class B motorhomes for more than 25 years. The brand was acquired by Erwin Hymer Group in 2016, leading to the creation of the Erwin Hymer Group North America (EHGNA). Today, Roadtrek offers a full line of Class B motorhomes built on Mercedes-Benz, Chevrolet or Ram ProMaster chassis. Roadtrek is one of EHGNA’s four brands and offers 11 models offering innovative products including the EcoTrek Lithium power module system and VoltStart auto-start system.

Roadtrek | 888-ROADTREK | www.roadtrek.com

SILVER: Winnebago Industries Inc.

641-585-3535 | www.winnebagoind.com

BRONZE: Pleasure-Way

800-364-0189 | www.pleasureway.com

Class C Motorhome

GOLD: Winnebago Industries Inc.

Winnebago offers a number of popular Class C motorhomes including the View, Navion, Aspect, Cambria, Trend, Fuse, Minnie Winnie and Spirit. The new Minnie Winnie/Spirit 22M includes a U-shaped dinette that converts to a comfortable bed. The floorplan also features a private rear bedroom and cabover bunk for added sleeping flexibility, plus a large rear trunk for gear. The new View 24D expands living space with the touch of a button with a large slide and powered Murphy+ Bed. A full galley makes meal prep a pleasure, while swivel cab seats provide added seating options in the lounge and dining area.

Winnebago Industries Inc. | 641-585-3535 | www.winnebagoind.com

SILVER: Forest River Inc.

www.forestriverinc.com

BRONZE: Thor Motor Coach

800-860-5658 | www.thormotorcoach.com

Dinghy Auxiliary Braking System

GOLD: BrakeBuddy

For more than 20 years, BrakeBuddy has been a leader in portable braking. New BrakeBuddy Classic II and Select II units come equipped with push-button auto-start. A low-profile design makes them easy to carry, while the quick-connect clevis allows for easy attachment to the brake pedal. An easy-pull power cord with built-in break-away function creates a simple, one-plug connection. A 15-amp towed battery charger is included with both units. BrakeBuddy II units are backed by a new five-year warranty, with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

BrakeBuddy, Hopkins Manufacturing Corp. | 800-470-2287 | www.brakebuddy.com

SILVER: SMI Manufacturing

800-893-3763 | www.smibrake.com

BRONZE: Roadmaster Inc.

800-669-9690 | www.roadmasterinc.com

Dinghy Vehicle

GOLD: Jeep Wrangler

With 13 models and an MSRP starting south of $24,000, Jeep’s Wrangler has once again captured the award for favorite dinghy vehicle. The 3.6-liter V-6 and six-speed manual transmission are standard, while on-the-fly part-time 4WD is available on some models. Options packages include an impressive array of add-ons like chrome, LED lighting, entertainment upgrades and leather seats, all sure to make the Wrangler your own.

Jeep | www.jeep.com

SILVER: Honda CR-V

https://automobiles.honda.com/cr-v

BRONZE: Jeep Cherokee

www.jeep.com

Fuel Additive

GOLD: Lucas Oil Products

Available at auto-parts stores nationwide, Lucas Oil offers motor­sports products designed to improve the performance of any vehicle, from motorhomes to dinghies and even motorcycles. The company’s popular fuel additives include conditioners, boosters and stabilizers, but Lucas also offers motor oils, cleaners, detailing kits and greases.

Lucas Oil Products | 800-342-2512 | https://lucasoil.com

SILVER: Sea Foam Sales Co.

952-938-4811 | www.seafoamsales.com

BRONZE: Gold Eagle Sta-Bil | 800-367-3245 | www.goldeagle.com/brands/sta-bil

Fuel Station

GOLD: Pilot Flying J

Every motorhome driver on every road trip needs a reliable place to rest for a spell, to fuel up and check the air in the tires. For more than 60 years, Pilot Flying J has been that oasis for drivers, and with more than 750 locations in North America, hopes to continue to do so for many years to come. In addition to designated fuel lanes, overnight parking, LP-gas and dump stations, visitors can refuel their own batteries with snacks, entrees and beverages for all. Customers also enjoy on-site Wi-Fi and a membership rewards program.

Pilot Flying J | 877-866-7378 | www.pilotflyingj.com

SILVER: Costco

800-774-2678 | www.costco.com

BRONZE: Love’s Travel Stops

800-655-6837 | www.loves.com

Holding-Tank Chemicals

GOLD: Thetford

Holding-tank chemicals are often unsung heroes; we never notice them when they’re doing their job. This year, Thetford’s chemicals, including Aqua-Kem (fresh off its 50th anniversary in 2017) and Eco-Smart, have once again been voted to the head of the class. Thetford’s chemicals are 100 percent biodegradable and are designed to work in all weather conditions to minimize orders, liquefy waste and break down tissue. Available in a variety of scents and forms (toss-in, granular and liquid).

Thetford | 800-543-1219 | www.thetford.com

SILVER: Walex

800-338-3155 | www.walex.com

BRONZE: Happy Camper (SouthWest Distributors)

928-478-4537 | www.1-happycamper.com

Motorhome Awning

GOLD: Dometic Corp.

Dometic offers a wide range of awnings and accessories, including wall-mounted awnings, roof-mounted awnings, slideout-topper awnings, awnings for doors and awnings for windows. The awnings are available in both manual and remote controlled models, with and without wind sensors. Made from high-quality fabric, Dometic awnings are easy to install, use and maintain, according to the company.

Dometic Corp. | 800-366-3842 | www.dometic.com

SILVER: Carefree of Colorado

www.carefreeofcolorado.com

BRONZE: Girard Systems

800-382-8442 | www.girardrv.com

Motorhome Chassis

GOLD: Freightliner Custom Chassis

Freightliner chassis can be found on a number of popular motorhome brands (those from REV, Tiffin, Thor and Newmar, to name a few) and combine state-of-the-art craftsmanship and engineering with more than 450 branded service centers in North America to produce this year’s favorite motorhome chassis. Offerings include the XC, SL and S2RV platforms.

Freightliner Custom Chassis | 864-487-1700 | www.fcccrv.com

SILVER: Ford Motor Co.

www.ford.com

BRONZE: Spartan Chassis Inc.

517-543-6400 | www.spartanchassis.com

Performance-Enhancing Product

GOLD: 5 Star Tuning

5 Star Tuning is a family-operated business in Florence, South Carolina, specializing in custom tuning for motorhome and towable applications. Users can utilize a 5 Star tuner to help unlock their vehicle’s potential with additional torque, horsepower, efficiency and refined shifting, even while driving through mountainous terrain, according to the company.

5 Star Tuning | 843-536-1244 | www.5startuning.com

SILVER: Banks Power

800-601-8072 | http://bankspower.com

BRONZE (TIE): BD Diesel Performance

800-887-5030 | www.dieselperformance.com

BRONZE: Bully Dog

940-783-9914 | https://bullydog.com

RV Battery

GOLD: Interstate Batteries

Interstate has been providing automotive power since 1952. From starting batteries to house batteries, Interstate is a leading supplier of motorhome power. The company’s dual-purpose RV batteries feature an expected service life twice that of conventional alloy AGM batteries, and they are backed by a three-year free replacement warranty.

Interstate Batteries | 866-842-5368 | www.interstatebatteries.com

SILVER: Trojan Battery Co.

800-423-6569 | www.trojanbattery.com

BRONZE: Lifeline Batteries Inc.

909-599-7816 | http://lifelinebatteries.com

RV Campground/Resort

GOLD: Pala Casino RV Resort

With a top Good Sam rating of 10/10*/10, Pala’s RV resort has quickly become a premier destination in Southern California. The 10-acre RV resort is just steps away from Pala Casino Spa Resort, and features 100 full-hookup sites with grass lawns and picnic tables. The facility is patrolled around the clock, and provides a free shuttle service to the casino. Visitors enjoy free Wi-Fi, cable TV, clean restrooms and showers, a fenced dog park, barbecue areas and a heated swimming pool. Table tennis and horseshoes are also available.

Pala Casino RV Resort | 844-472-5278 | www.palacasino.com

SILVER: Pechanga RV Resort

888-732-4264 | https://www.pechanga.com

BRONZE: The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort

407-939-5277 | https://disneyworld.disney.go.com

RV Casino/Resort

GOLD: Pala Casino Spa Resort

Pala Casino in San Diego is a world-class gaming facility offering 2,000 cutting-edge slot and video machines, 80 table games, a 15-table poker room, 10 restaurants, two lounges with live entertainment and a 2,000-seat event center. The 10,000-square-foot full-service spa and salon features 14 treatment rooms, while the state-of-the-art fitness center and swimming pool with 12 private poolside cabanas and dual-temperature outdoor whirlpool are sure to keep your spirits up after a long day at the tables.

Pala Casino Spa Resort | 844-472-5278 | www.palacasino.com

SILVER: Pechanga Resort Casino

888-732-4264 | https://www.pechanga.com

BRONZE: Seven Feathers RV Resort

541-839-3599 | www.sevenfeathersrvresort.com

RV Cleaning Product

GOLD: Meguiar’s

Keeping your motorhome looking good is not only a matter of pride, but it also goes a long way toward prolonging its life. Meguiar’s has long been a popular option for interior and exterior care and maintenance, from the tires to the side walls to the upholstery inside. Products designed specifically for the RV market help retain its value when it comes time to sell or trade up.

Meguiar’s | 800-347-5700 | www.meguiars.com

SILVER: Dometic Corp.

800-366-3842 | www.dometic.com

BRONZE: Aero Cosmetics Wash Wax ALL

800-927-4929 | www.washwax.com

RV Cover

GOLD: ADCO

For more than 60 years, ADCO has remained the top supplier of protective products in the RV industry. ADCO offers a variety of covers, all of which can significantly reduce premature aging of the coach and help maintain resale value. The popular Designer Series DuPont Tyvek Plus Wind RV covers utilize a patent-pending Slip-Seam Strapping System that cinches tight for a snug fit while minimizing wind impact, and feature a triple-layer Tyvek top panel and triple-layer designer polypropylene sides.

ADCO, a division of Covercraft Industries | 800-541-2326 | www.adcoprod.com

SILVER: Classic Accessories

800-854-2315 | https://classicaccessories.com

BRONZE: Camco

800-334-2004 | www.camco.net

RV Engine Oil

GOLD: Shell Rotella

Engine oil is literally the life’s blood of your motorhome’s engine, so it’s important to select a high-quality blend designed to keep things protected. Shell Rotella products feature triple protection to help control wear, deposits and oil breakdown, leading to improved emission control and better durability.

Shell Rotella | http://rotella.shell.com

SILVER: Mobil 1

www.mobil1.com

BRONZE: AMSOIL

800-956-5695 | www.amsoil.com

RV Generator

GOLD: Cummins (Onan)

Cummins has been providing quiet, reliable and innovative RV power for more than 80 years. The company offers a variety of diesel, gasoline, and LP-gas generators and accessories, many including technological advances such as remote-start controls and installation-friendly automatic start systems. Cummins generators and accessories are backed by a worldwide service network dedicated to enhancing the RV lifestyle.

Cummins (Onan) | 800-286-6467 | https://cumminsengines.com/motorhome

SILVER: Honda Power Equipment

770-497-6400 | https://powerequipment.honda.com

BRONZE(TIE): Generac

888-436-3722 | www.generac.com

BRONZE: Yamaha Power Products

800-962-7926 | www.yamahamotorsports.com/power-product

RV Refrigerator

GOLD: Dometic Corp.

Dometic refrigerators come with features buyers cannot not find anywhere else, including automatic locking systems, versatile racking and adjustable shelf guards. Dometic offers various sizes and styles of refrigerators that are reliable, efficient and stylish. All models are adaptable and have been designed to be user-friendly.

Dometic Corp. | 800-366-3842 | www.dometic.com

SILVER: Norcold, a division of Thetford Corp.

800-543-1219 | www.thetford.com

BRONZE: Whirlpool Corp.

866-698-2538 | www.whirlpool.com

RV Retailer

GOLD: Camping World

Camping World is your one-stop shopping destination for everything an RVer needs, from accessories to appliances to a new motorhome. With more than 130 supercenters nationwide, plus an extensive online store, Camping World is sure to provide you with your motorhome needs. On-site RV repair and maintenance facilities offer skilled technicians trained in the latest RV service technologies.

Camping World | 888-626-7576 | www.campingworld.com

SILVER: Local dealer

BRONZE: Wal-Mart

800-925-6278 | www.walmart.com

RV Tires

GOLD: Michelin Tires

The Michelin X Line Energy Z tire lineup offers improved fuel-efficient, all-position service. The tires feature a new tread compound which generates a 7 percent reduction in rolling resistance versus the Michelin XZA2 Energy 315/80R22.5 tire, according to the company. The full-width elastic protector ply helps protect against penetrations, impacts, breaks and shock for maximum casing durability.

Michelin | www.michelin.com

SILVER: Goodyear

www.goodyear.com

BRONZE: Bridgestone

844-265-0320 | www.bridgestonetire.com

RV Toilet

GOLD: Dometic Corp.

Leaving the comforts of home behind doesn’t mean you have to be uncomfortable. Dometic’s selection of toilets — including macerator, vacuum and portable units — have been specially designed for all mobile living bathroom spaces, from confined to refined. Dometic offers portable toilets as well as porcelain, foot-flush toilets that feel more residential for added comfort.

Dometic Corp. | 800-366-3842 | www.dometic.com

SILVER: Thetford

800-543-1219 | www.thetford.com

BRONZE: Nature’s Head Composting Toilet

251-295-3043 | https://natureshead.net

Satellite Hardware

GOLD: Winegard

You don’t need to completely unplug when you’re getting away from it all. Many RVers enjoy catching the big game, or the local news, from the comfort of their campsite. Winegard has designed more than 1,000 antenna models since its inception more than 60 years ago. From portable to permanent, Winegard offers satellite hardware to provide a clear picture and pure audio.

Winegard | 800-288-8094 | www.winegard.com

SILVER: KING

952-922-6889 | www.kingconnect.com

BRONZE: DISH Tailgater (KING)

952-922-6889 | www.kingconnect.com

Satellite Provider

GOLD: DISH Network

DISH Network offers hundreds of channels in high-definition, perfect for turning your motorhome into a mobile home theater. The DISH Outdoor package is offered as a standalone, pay-as-you-go subscription, or as an add-on to your residential service. The standalone option results in more than 50 channels and advance, month-to-month billing in 30-day increments, which is ideal for the RV lifestyle.

DISH Network | 844-472-0872 | www.dish.com

SILVER: DirecTV

888-777-2454 | www.directv.com

BRONZE: Shaw Direct

888-554-7827 | www.shawdirect.ca

Sit-Down Restaurant

GOLD: Cracker Barrel

If you’re in search of a home-cooked meal, Cracker Barrel offers the next best thing: downhome dishes served in a friendly atmosphere. But Cracker Barrel is known for much more than its delicious biscuits and gravy, meatloaf or chicken-fried steak; the restaurant’s Old Country Stores sell souvenirs, treats, apparel and even furniture, all of which add up to a unique dining and shopping experience at more than 600 stores in 40 states across the U.S.

Cracker Barrel | 800-333-9566 | www.crackerbarrel.com

SILVER(TIE): Applebee’s

888-592-7753 | http://applebees.com

SILVER: Denny’s

800-733-6697 | www.dennys.com

BRONZE: Red Robin

877-733-6543 | www.redrobin.com

Best State in Which to RV

GOLD: Florida

The Sunshine State has once again received top honors for RV destination, and it’s little wonder why. Florida combines white-sand beaches, rich culture and history, unique wildlife, and world-famous theme parks and attractions to create a one-of-a-kind location. The tropical weather is a major draw year-round, and makes Florida a favorite among snowbirding RVers as well.

Florida | 888-735-2872 | www.visitflorida.com

SILVER: California

877-225-4367 | www.visitcalifornia.com

BRONZE: Oregon

800-547-7842 | www.traveloregon.com

Tire-Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

GOLD: TireMinder, Minder Research

This year’s Gold finish makes it six RCA gold medals in a row for the TireMinder. The popular TPMS is offered in either a smart-device based unit (Smart TPMS) or stand-alone system (TM-77). The systems come with lightweight transmitters that check tire conditions every six seconds. TireMinder also offers an annual Battery Replacement Program for transmitter maintenance, allowing owners to request batteries and O-rings from the company’s website free of charge.

TireMinder, Minder Research | 772-463-6522 | www.minderresearch.com

SILVER: Hawkshead Systems Inc.

888-321-8767 | www.tpms.ca

BRONZE: EEZ RV Products

928-317-8888 | www.eezrvproducts.com

Tow Bar

GOLD: Blue Ox

Blue Ox is once again the gold-winning choice for dinghy-towing hardware and accessories. The Avail tow bar is 2 inches longer than standard tow bars, can accommodate wide or narrow towed vehicles, allows for safe maneuvers around objects like fuel-station pumps and keeps the dinghy vehicle safely away from the motorhome in the event of a tight turn. Blue Ox designed the Avail’s low-profile, non-binding latch to release easily under any conditions. In addition to the Avail, Blue Ox offers a complete line of motorhome-mount tow bars to fit a variety of needs. Blue Ox is also excited to announce that a new tow bar will be joining its lineup early this year.

Blue Ox | 800-228-9289 | www.blueox.com

SILVER: Roadmaster Inc.

800-669-9690 | http://roadmasterinc.com/index.php

BRONZE: Demco

800-543-3626 | www.demco-products.com

Tow Dolly

GOLD: Demco

Founded in 1964, Dethmers Manufacturing Co. (Demco) began making the popular Kar Kaddy line of tow dollies in 1981. The current, most popular model is the Demco Kar Kaddy 460SS, which features a steerable axle allowing for tighter turns, chrome wheels and radial tires, folding ramps and a folding tongue to help store it in tight places. Hydraulic disc brakes help with controlled, safe stopping, and the galvanized frame leads to years of corrosion-free use.

Dethmers Manufacturing Co. | 800-543-3626 | www.demco-products.com

SILVER: Master Tow

800-522-2190 | www.mastertow.com

BRONZE: Acme Tow Dolly Co.

336-996-4396 | www.cartowdolly.com