Spartan Chassis: Basis of Success

Like a fixed home, a motorhome is only as good as its foundation

The ancient Spartans were known for their fierce determination and success in battle. Modern-day Spartan Chassis — a builder of fire-apparatus chassis and a notable military-vehicle-chassis builder — is known for its quality and strength. This commitment carrys over into the company’s motorhome chassis business, and is the foundation for some of the RV industry’s most exclusive coaches. These include the Foretravel Realm FS6; the Entegra’s Cornerstone, Aspire, Insignia and Anthem; and Newmar’s King Aire, Essex, London Aire, Mountain Aire and Dutch Star.

The lineup begins with the massive K4-605 chassis, which sports a Cummins X15, 605-hp turbodiesel engine paired with an Allison 4000MH-6 transmission. With its torque box design, this chassis can carry significant loads and tow up to 20,000 pounds.

The K3-605 has the same powertrain as the K4-605, but has a straight rail frame instead of the ladder-type frame.

The K3-500, which is similar in design to the K3-605, features a Cummins ISX 12 500-hp power plant, with an Allison 4000MH electronic six-speed transmission. This chassis is capable of towing 15,000 pounds.

Spartan’s K2-450 is available either with or without a tag axle and is pushed down the road by a Cummins L9 450-hp motor paired with an Allison 300MH electronic six-speed transmission, with a 15,000-pound tow rating.

The chassis are available to the coachbuilder with many options, including various solid beam and independent front suspensions, and a passive steer tag axle, that the company says is purpose-built as a steering tag, not a repurposed front steering axle.

Spartan chassis come with a 3-year, 50,000-mile transferable warranty; a lifetime warranty on the frame; a Cummins 5-year, 100,000-mile engine warranty; and an Allison transmission warranty of 5 years, 200,000 miles. Maintenance is made easier by a color-coded air purge system, and an easy-access on-chassis service center.

For those who don’t want to do their own service, Spartan has service centers all across the country. There is 24/7 customer support, as well as complimentary Coach-Net roadside assistance included with the chassis warranty. Access to these support options is available through the Spartan app for iOS and Android.

Spartan Motors | 517-543-6400 | http://www.spartanmotors.com/rv-range/