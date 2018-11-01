RV Tech Savvy: Wiper Woes

You asked MotorHome:

We have a 2002 Fleetwood Southwind Class A coach on a Ford F-53 chassis. The windshield wipers went whacky. They work, but won’t properly park. If I am agile, I can park them manually, as necessary. On at least one occasion they would not turn off until the key was turned off. I had the motor rebuilt. A good mechanic replaced the switch, then the module from Ford and even tried another motor. He was able to return all parts except the module. He had to eat it. I am only out the new switch. Any thoughts?

Kent Bosch | Estes Park, Colorado

Our Expert’s Reply:

The module controls the delay function, but the act of shutting it off in the park position is controlled by an internal switch within the wiper motor itself. Therefore, the rebuilt motor needs to be replaced. A good mechanic should understand the function of each part in the system. I’m not sure how good your mechanic is; he seems more like a parts-replacer to me.

