RV Tech Savvy: Towing a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox

We just purchased a 2018 Equinox, the 1.5-liter turbo with front wheel drive. I followed the dinghy directions, but the security alarm continues to “peep.” I contacted the dealer and was informed that it will continue to peep for approximately 30 minutes, then stop. The listing for the 2017 Equinox advises to remove fuse 32 (as stated in Motor­Home’s Guide to Dinghy Towing). That does not work on the 2018 since it’s a different engine. I think the dealer just doesn’t want anyone to remove fuses. Has MotorHome updated its towable list to include the 2018 Equinox?

Paul Dyresen | via email

MotorHome’s 2018 Guide Dinghy to Towing lists your model as approved by the manufacturer for flat towing, and the 2018 Chevy Equinox owner’s manual lists it as towable as well, but does not mention the removal of any fuses. We were able to confirm that your dealer was correct and that the noise should stop after 30 minutes.