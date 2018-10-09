RV Tech Savvy: Auxiliary Fan Source

You asked MotorHome:

I have a 2008 Winnebago Sightseer on a Workhorse chassis. The auxiliary fan that is mounted in front of the air conditioner condenser and engine radiator assembly has failed, but Workhorse no longer stocks it. Can you suggest a supplier or aftermarket alternative?

Jim Brossard | Bellevue, Washington

Our Expert’s Reply:

I assume you have tested the fan motor by supplying 12 volts DC directly to it, bypassing its circuit. To find a replacement, remove the auxiliary fan and measure its dimensions. You can try a local auto parts store or speed shop and see what they can match up, or check with an RV surplus or salvage yard. If you prefer online, try suppliers such as Flex-a-Lite, JEGS or Speedway Motors.