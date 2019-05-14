Question:

I own a 2009 Roadtrek Class B motorhome. The power cord gets stiff below 60 degrees Fahrenheit. Are there any companies that make a 30-amp cord that stays flexible in the cold?

Mel Eberly | via emai

Answer:

This is a widely overlooked problem. I checked around and found the Mighty Cord Replacement Hardwire RV Power Cord No. A10-3025END. This cord is 25 feet long and is rated for minus 30 degrees Fahrenheit. It’s available from Etrailer.com (800-298-8924, www.etrailer.com). SmartPlug (206-285-2990, www.smartplug.com) also offers solutions in 30- and 50-amp configurations.