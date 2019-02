Tugging a full portable waste tank by the metal handle even a short distance is tough on the fingers and palm. To make the job a little easier, I use a 5-inch-long piece of 1¼-inch wooden dowel fitted with a ¼-inch eye bolt; a vise and pliers were used to open the eye bolt to form a hook. I counter-bored one end of the hole in the dowel to allow the nut to fit without protruding.

Art Szustak | Cleveland, Tennessee