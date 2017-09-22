There’s the Remote!

I needed a solution on where to keep the remotes for our motorhome’s electronics. It needed to be handy, secure and accessible to all viewers. I finally hit on an idea that has met all my needs. I found a remote holder designed to straddle an arm rest. I folded it into thirds and attached this to the dinette table edge using washers and screws (I predrilled holes into the table edge to keep it from splitting). It holds four controllers, and now has an additional pocket to hold maps, guides or even magazines. Total cost was about $10.

Kathleen Ondrasik | Myrtle Beach, South Carolina