I love to cook on our motorhome excursions, and found it frustrating to not have certain spices or herbs on hand since space is so limited. To maximize space, I found containers originally intended for bead storage at a local hobby store. I labeled them and filled them from larger bottles at home. Since they’re stackable, they take up hardly any room. Now I always have a “pinch of this” or a “bit of that” to add to my recipes.

Jeanne Beaulieu | New Boston, New Hampshire