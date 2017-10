For difficult-to-access batteries that require refilling the cells with distilled water, I use a 1-gallon pump sprayer (such as is used for weed killer). I can direct the nozzle into the battery and fill with distilled water. You can pick this up for less than $10 at a home-improvement store. To make sure I don’t overfill the cells, I use a lighted inspection mirror, available online, for less than $10.

Glenn Cannon | Waco, Texas