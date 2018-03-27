Snap to It

We prefer natural ventilation in our motorhome, whether we’re boondocking or even if full hookups are available. However, when the door is open and the breeze is blowing through the motorhome, the paper towels in the galley tend to unroll. We recently acquired a slap bracelet at a state fair. It works well, slapped around the paper towels, to hold them in place. When we don’t need to use it, we leave it in its flat state, and slip it into the silverware drawer, next the silverware tray. Or, you could always wear it on your wrist!

Coleen Sykora | Soldotna, Alaska