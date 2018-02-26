Skin Saver

My husband figured out how to mostly eliminate getting scratched when he pulls items out of our motorhome’s cargo bays — he put a ¼-inch rubber tip cap on the latch hook inside the cargo bay doors. When you reach inside a cargo bay to retrieve something, your arm usually passes by a latch hook, which sticks out about 1 inch. The rubber cap will prevent you from getting a deep scratch on your arm. You can go to any hardware store to get this inexpensive item to put on all the catch hooks. You will be happy you did.

Janet Duvall | Jacksonville, Florida