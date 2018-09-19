Sink Cover Strainer

I purchased a cutting board with a collapsible strainer but found it too large to store in my kitchen at home — much less in the galley on our Class B motorhome. When I was de-winterizing the motorhome I looked at the sink cover and realized we could trim the cutting board for the motorhome sink using the existing cover as a template. Now I have an extra cutting board and a strainer, and when we are traveling and want to fill a water bottle (or other tall vessel), I just pop out the strainer and have access to the full height of the sink. An added bonus is that this new plastic cover/cutting board does not rattle as much as the older hard cover did when traveling.

Rhonda van Heyst | via email

