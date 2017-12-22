Shampoo Shelf

We own a 2007 Winnebago Access Class C motorhome. In the bathroom area, there is a panel that covers a hole to access the plumbing. The panel seemed like a tremendous waste of good storage space, so I took a lesson from our Craftsman-style house — where every nook has a built-in to hold something — and I built a box that can hold shampoo and similar bottles.

I made sure to construct the wooden box so that it matches the existing cabinetry and can easily slide out when I need to access the plumbing pipes. There is a lot of storage in our Access motorhome, but I think it never hurts to have more!

Liz Mowrey | Via email