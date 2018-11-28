While set up in camp, Class B and Class C motorhomes can often benefit from additional ventilation at times by rolling down the cab-door windows. The problem is, insects and other critters are extremely quick to find their way into the interior when the windows are open. I solved this problem with some screen, magnets, and hot glue, for an easy and rewarding project. Now, whenever we need some cross-ventilation, I install the screen to the magnets around the windows, roll them down and enjoy the breeze.

Kay Black | Seymour, Tennessee