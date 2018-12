Like most RVers, we are short on space for storing bulky items, especially extra blankets for when the weather turns cold. We solved the dilemma of how to store an extra quilt by putting it into a king-size pillowcase. It keeps the quilt clean, neatly folded and out of the way, but still easily accessible. It also serves as an extra pillow.

Coleen Sykora | Soldotna, Alaska