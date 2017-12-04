I didn’t like the plastic lock available to secure my new — and expensive — surge protector. So, I purchased two 3⁄8-inch-by-2-inch lap (repair) chain links and a lock. The repair links need to be placed in a vise and spread open with a large screwdriver or pry bar. After fitting one over the surge-protector cable and another over the shorepower line, press them closed with large pliers. Insert the lock and you have added anti-theft protection for less than $20.

Mike Sivila | Grass Valley, California