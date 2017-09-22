Red Solo Lights

In the December 2016 issue, an RVer offered a great suggestion for using an upside down clay flowerpot to hold solar lights (Solar-Light Night). Since we have a Roadtrek 210 Class B, we don’t have as much storage space as larger motorhomes, but the flowerpot suggestion gave me an idea.

I cut a hole in the bottom of a red plastic cup and put the solar light in it. We can stack several cups together when not in use, and they are lightweight and easy to store.

Sue Hankins and Pat Yacklon | Torrance, California