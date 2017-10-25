Our 2012 Sunseeker has only a single towel ring in the bathroom. We have found that setup to be inadequate for long tours with two people, and we solved it by using the bathroom door as a mounting point for a hand-made towel and washcloth rack. Since RV hollow-core doors have very narrow frames, we made our rack as wide as the frame allows when closed. We opted for square towel rods to ensure that the towels would not “walk” off the rods while we drove. After a 500-mile trip, the towels and washcloths remained on the rods.

George R. Woodside | Via email