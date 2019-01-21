Quick Tips: Stress Relief

The 50-amp shorepower cord connector for my motorhome is in a compartment with other utilities. The weight pulling on the plug was stressing the connections, so I relieved the stress by wrapping a stout bungee cord and nylon tie on the cord about 15 inches from the plug and securing it to the wall as shown.

Dennis Chouinard | Titusville, Florida

From the Tech Editor: The setup of this connection, with the Marinco plug on the ceiling, is unusual. In most cases, the shorepower plug is secured inside the plug housing with a screw-down strain relief and weatherproof grommet. Also, the electrical tape suggests that the insulation may have opened up between the plug and the cordset. If this is the case, the plug should be removed and replaced. An exact replacement for this unit is available from Marinco, or both the cordset and the receptacle could be upgraded with products from Smart Plug.