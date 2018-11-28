Quick Tips: Kid Catcher

We found a solution to make the cabover sleeping area in our Class C much more child-friendly. We bought a 1-by-8-by-96-inch piece of poplar lumber. It sits between the cushions and the back of the front cabin. This helps to prevent a child from rolling off the sleeping area. We attached cleats on the wall to create a groove, and also attached the ladder brackets to this piece of lumber. Finally, we cut circles in the top of the lumber for hanging odds and ends on hooks. The entire unit can be picked up and stored when not in use.

Nancy Cable | via email