After one of the upholstered panels fell off the wall in the cockpit area of my motorhome, I needed to glue it back into place. Problem was, I didn’t have any way to keep pressure on it while the glue dried. I used adjustable walking sticks, butted up against the panel and a board on the opposite pillar, to create pressure on the area until the glue bonded. It worked so well I also used the method on the panel below the window.

Klaus Golombek | Bellingham, Washington