After deciding to add an external filter for the city-water connection to our Class A motorhome, I looked for an economical way to keep it upright. I purchased an orange traffic cone and cut off the top to accommodate the filter assembly. The cone holds the filter upright and off the ground, and is highly visible for the departure walk around and final mirror check. Traffic cones are readily available at home-improvement stores and online.

Doug Warnecke | Harwood, North Dakota