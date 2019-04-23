Motorhome Quick Tip: Name That Slideout

By
-
illustration of hanging tage to remind RV owners to remove slide bar

Recycle your old name-tag lanyard and avoid the damage caused by trying to extend your motorhome’s slideout while the locking bar is in place. Shorten the lanyard to the correct length for the slide control, then insert a warning message in the name-tag holder. Hang this close to the slide-extend switch so you remember to remove the bar before extending the slide. Our switch is behind the lift-up door in the photo, which made the location for the reminder an easy choice.

Carol Alford | Montgomery, Alabama

 

RELATED ARTICLESMore from MotorHome

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here