Motorhome Quick Tip: Name That Slideout

Recycle your old name-tag lanyard and avoid the damage caused by trying to extend your motorhome’s slideout while the locking bar is in place. Shorten the lanyard to the correct length for the slide control, then insert a warning message in the name-tag holder. Hang this close to the slide-extend switch so you remember to remove the bar before extending the slide. Our switch is behind the lift-up door in the photo, which made the location for the reminder an easy choice.

Carol Alford | Montgomery, Alabama