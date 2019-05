The kitchen drawers in our Winnebago Sunstar would slide open when driving around curves. After much discussion and searching for solutions, my husband came up with a simple idea. He put a ring screw into the cabinet face and one slightly lower into the side of the drawer face. When on the road, I drop a nail through the holes in the companion ring screws, which prevents the drawers from sliding open.

Jacqueline and Henry Buzan | Spring Creek, Nevada