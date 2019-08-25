Motorhome Quick Tip: Drawer Lock

I was irritated by the kitchen drawers sliding open in my 2017 Winnebago View when making right turns. After one of the drawer guides finally broke, I came up with this simple idea on how to keep the drawers closed while driving. I used two flat corner braces for brackets that are screwed into the underside of the countertop and lower frame. I cut them to size and drilled holes for the rod. The rod is made from a fiberglass driveway marker cut to size and should not leave any marks on the drawer faces. The whole project cost me about $5 in parts from Home Depot. We added the “Remove Before Flight” banner as a remembrance of our visit to EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and a reminder to put it in place before hitting the road.

John Peterson | Centennial, Colorado