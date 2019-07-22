Motorhome Quick Tip: Bug Off

By
Ken Martin
-
A flea collar fastened inside motorhome compartments keeps the insects from moving in

When I worked as a walk-through technician at a large RV dealership, I was responsible for giving new RV owners their orientation. During this time, I learned a trick to help keep insects out of the back of water heaters and refrigerators. Simply place a section of a dog’s flea and tick collar in the water heater and refrigerator service areas. One average-size flea collar is enough for both areas. I used small adhesive-backed plastic clips to hold the flea collar in place, though you could probably use duct tape as well. The flea collar will repel insects for the entire camping season.

Ken Martin | Eugene, Oregon

 

