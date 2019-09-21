Motorhome Quick Tip: Ankle Saver

We have owned several types of RVs. The one thing I can say about Class A motorhomes is that the step-well inside is fine for getting in and out, but walking around at night in the dark, for us and our dogs, can be dangerous, as the large hole in the floor becomes a trip hazard (think twisted ankles or other injuries). To fix that situation, I used a ¾-inch sheet of plywood. I cut it to the size to cover the large opening and I finished the job by lightly burning the wood and applying a light covering of polyurethane to avoid splinters. I then placed a recessed loop for a grip to pick the step cover up easily. I also placed L-brackets on the bottom side of the plywood to act as stops to prevent the sheet of plywood from shifting while on the road.

Mark Hood | Las Cruces, New Mexico

